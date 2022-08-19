ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

New Haven Independent

Free Cuts Send Students Back In Style

Tamia Massey usually spends more than $200 getting her two daughters’ hair braided at the start of every back-to-school season. This year was different — thanks to one of a host of community-led events focused on helping families cut costs as students prepare to return to the classroom.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NewsTimes

Stamford schools announce new interim principals at Rippowam, Dolan schools

STAMFORD — Two Stamford middle schools will have interim principals starting this fall. Kristina Colmenares, the current assistant principal at the Academy of Information Technology & Engineering, will take over for Matthew Laskowski as the interim principal at Rippowam Middle School for the upcoming school year. Laskowski recently was named the district’s new director of access and opportunity for secondary schools.
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Stamford day care owner seeks to open new facility at Norwalk church

NORWALK — A Stamford woman is seeking to open a 14-child day care on the grounds of St. Paul’s on the Green. Watch Me Grow Daycare was approved last week by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission to take up residence in an underutilized school building owned by St. Paul’s on the Green.
NORWALK, CT
i95 ROCK

The Bridgewater Fair Was Packed This Year

I attended the 2022 Bridgewater Fair Fireman's Parade on Friday and the line to park was as long as I ever remember it being. The parking lot across from the fairgrounds was filled to capacity by 5:20 pm, I know that because mine was one of the last cars they let in. While I did not go into the Fair, I'm told (by Ethan Carey) that too, was filled to the brim with people.
DANBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

UPDATE on Stratford FD’s Busy Night

At approx. 7:00 PM, The Stratford Fire Dept. was dispatched to 9 Alvord St., for a. reported structure fire. On arrival, Engine 2 reported heavy fire on the west side. exterior of the structure with heavy fire in the attic. Under the command of. Assistant Chief Brennan, Engines 1, 2,...
STRATFORD, CT
06880danwoog.com

Roundup: Mike Krysiuk, Weston Road …

In 1974, Mike Krysiuk was having a great senior year at Staples High School. He played baseball, and worked at Mario’s. But a devastating automobile accident left him with a traumatic brain injury and many broken bones. He’s well known in his home town, for the motivational talks he...
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Crash With Injuries

2022-08-22@9:11pm–#Bridgeport CT– A crash with injuries in the 1500 block of Norman Street. Neither car stayed on the road. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WestfairOnline

Greenwich Medical Spa plans tri-state expansion through acquisitions

For the past 17 years, Greenwich Medical Spa (GMS) has offered a full suite of nonsurgical facial treatments, medical-grade facials, injectables, body contouring treatments, laser hair removal and an acne clinic that claims a 90% success rate within three-to-four months. Last month, GMS announced its acquisition of MedSpa1064 in Glastonbury for an undisclosed sum.
GLASTONBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 Injured in Stabbing on Metro-North Train

Two people are injured after a stabbing on a Metro-North train in Connecticut on Monday. Metro North officials said MTA police received reports of an incident involving two passengers on board a Metro-North train around 4 p.m. The incident appears to have happened on a train from Waterbury to Bridgeport.
NAUGATUCK, CT
NewsTimes

CT's best Thai restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine

The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Beaver Hills Shines At 2nd Block Party

Quiet. Neighborly. Diverse. Beaver Hills residents and visitors hailed those community qualities as they turned out for an annual block party replete with CBD body butter, kosher hot dogs, a bouncy castle, and a whole lot of neighborhood love. That was the scene Sunday afternoon from noon to 5 p.m....
Register Citizen

3 red-tailed hawks, black vulture recently shot in Connecticut

A Connecticut bird rehabilitation center has taken in three red-tailed hawks and a black vulture that were shot and wounded in various towns in recent weeks. One of the injured hawks had to be euthanized, according to Christine Cummings, president of A Placed Called Hope in Killingly. Another red-tailed hawk and a red-shouldered hawk that were shot earlier this year also had to be euthanized, Cummings said.

