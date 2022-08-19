Read full article on original website
Free Cuts Send Students Back In Style
Tamia Massey usually spends more than $200 getting her two daughters’ hair braided at the start of every back-to-school season. This year was different — thanks to one of a host of community-led events focused on helping families cut costs as students prepare to return to the classroom.
NewsTimes
Stamford schools announce new interim principals at Rippowam, Dolan schools
STAMFORD — Two Stamford middle schools will have interim principals starting this fall. Kristina Colmenares, the current assistant principal at the Academy of Information Technology & Engineering, will take over for Matthew Laskowski as the interim principal at Rippowam Middle School for the upcoming school year. Laskowski recently was named the district’s new director of access and opportunity for secondary schools.
NewsTimes
Stamford schools brace for ‘fiscal cliff’: 120 positions rely on COVID funds, but that money is running out
STAMFORD — A total of 120 Stamford school positions, at a cost of roughly $8.8 million, are set to expire in the next two years, leaving school officials to grapple with an oncoming “fiscal cliff.”. Those positions — which include 19.5 kindergarten para-educator full-time equivalent spots, or FTEs,...
Register Citizen
Stamford day care owner seeks to open new facility at Norwalk church
NORWALK — A Stamford woman is seeking to open a 14-child day care on the grounds of St. Paul’s on the Green. Watch Me Grow Daycare was approved last week by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission to take up residence in an underutilized school building owned by St. Paul’s on the Green.
NewsTimes
Sandy Hook man opens CT’s first Metals Supermarket in Danbury: ‘Our model caters to everybody’
DANBURY — A Sandy Hook businessman who left the corporate world during the coronavirus crisis to do something exciting until retirement has opened the state’s first Metal Supermarket in downtown Danbury. “It’s a thing of beauty when something just works; that’s the kind of satisfaction that drives us...
The Bridgewater Fair Was Packed This Year
I attended the 2022 Bridgewater Fair Fireman's Parade on Friday and the line to park was as long as I ever remember it being. The parking lot across from the fairgrounds was filled to capacity by 5:20 pm, I know that because mine was one of the last cars they let in. While I did not go into the Fair, I'm told (by Ethan Carey) that too, was filled to the brim with people.
NewsTimes
Brookfield approves almost $600K for school security after debate on armed or unarmed guards
BROOKFIELD — Voters have approved spending nearly $600,000 to hire armed and unarmed security personnel at the town’s public schools, after a contentious discussion that brought about 200 residents to the high school auditorium. The lengthy debate held during a more than two-hour meeting mostly centered on whether...
DoingItLocal
UPDATE on Stratford FD’s Busy Night
At approx. 7:00 PM, The Stratford Fire Dept. was dispatched to 9 Alvord St., for a. reported structure fire. On arrival, Engine 2 reported heavy fire on the west side. exterior of the structure with heavy fire in the attic. Under the command of. Assistant Chief Brennan, Engines 1, 2,...
Waterbury resident dies from Stratford crash
Police said a car driven by Jamar Blackburn of Bridgeport crashed into a pickup driven by Jason Fonseca-Kennedy. He died today at Bridgeport Hospital. Police said charges are pending.
06880danwoog.com
Roundup: Mike Krysiuk, Weston Road …
In 1974, Mike Krysiuk was having a great senior year at Staples High School. He played baseball, and worked at Mario’s. But a devastating automobile accident left him with a traumatic brain injury and many broken bones. He’s well known in his home town, for the motivational talks he...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Crash With Injuries
2022-08-22@9:11pm–#Bridgeport CT– A crash with injuries in the 1500 block of Norman Street. Neither car stayed on the road. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Greenwich Medical Spa plans tri-state expansion through acquisitions
For the past 17 years, Greenwich Medical Spa (GMS) has offered a full suite of nonsurgical facial treatments, medical-grade facials, injectables, body contouring treatments, laser hair removal and an acne clinic that claims a 90% success rate within three-to-four months. Last month, GMS announced its acquisition of MedSpa1064 in Glastonbury for an undisclosed sum.
Video shows large black bear crossing the road in Easton
Video shows the bear crossing South Park Avenue and Riverside Lane on Aug. 13.
The Inn at Fairfield Beach readies for the future under new ownership
The Inn at Fairfield Beach, one of the region’s best-known boutique lodging establishments, has new owners with Jeff and Mike Giannone, a father and son duo from Southport who purchased the property earlier this month for $2 million. The 6,804-square-foot, 14-unit property at 1160 Reef Road was opened in...
NBC Connecticut
2 Injured in Stabbing on Metro-North Train
Two people are injured after a stabbing on a Metro-North train in Connecticut on Monday. Metro North officials said MTA police received reports of an incident involving two passengers on board a Metro-North train around 4 p.m. The incident appears to have happened on a train from Waterbury to Bridgeport.
NewsTimes
CT's best Thai restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine
The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
NewsTimes
How Danbury’s Tarrywile Park has kept afloat amid falling revenue, increased visitors during COVID
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. DANBURY—When COVID-19 swept through the state of Connecticut and families were forced inside to quarantine for a prolonged duration, Tarrywile Park became a haven for many. The 722-acre park is the second largest in the state and ranks...
Beaver Hills Shines At 2nd Block Party
Quiet. Neighborly. Diverse. Beaver Hills residents and visitors hailed those community qualities as they turned out for an annual block party replete with CBD body butter, kosher hot dogs, a bouncy castle, and a whole lot of neighborhood love. That was the scene Sunday afternoon from noon to 5 p.m....
Register Citizen
3 red-tailed hawks, black vulture recently shot in Connecticut
A Connecticut bird rehabilitation center has taken in three red-tailed hawks and a black vulture that were shot and wounded in various towns in recent weeks. One of the injured hawks had to be euthanized, according to Christine Cummings, president of A Placed Called Hope in Killingly. Another red-tailed hawk and a red-shouldered hawk that were shot earlier this year also had to be euthanized, Cummings said.
NewsTimes
Downtown Ridgefield to be transformed into ‘strolling gallery’ for annual Guild of Artists’ Art Walk
RIDGEFIELD - By summer’s end, downtown Ridgefield will be transformed into a walking art gallery with the return of Ridgefield Guild of Artists’ annual Art Walk on Aug. 26. This year’s Art Walk will feature 48 artists who work in various mediums including painting, photography, sculpture, and prints....
