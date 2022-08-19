JoAnna Mitts Diaz, 71 of Holland, Michigan, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at her home. Born November 12, 1950, in Newport, Arkansas, she was the daughter of the late Coy and Helen (Ray) Mitts. JoAnna was a kind and caring person, who enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her spare time was spent working on her crafts and fishing. JoAnna battled illnesses for many years but did her best not to let it get her down. She never wanted her illnesses to intrude on precious time spent with her family. Her memory will stay alive through the retelling of special moments spent together.

