2022 Junior League Softball World Series Champions
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The girls on Georgetown’s softball Little League team from Jenison Michigan are the 2022 Junior League Softball World Series Champions. They played 7 games over 7 days in Kirkland, Washington against teams from all over the world. The hard-working girls are between the ages of 13 and 15 and they live in Jenison and Hudsonville. The team was comprised of girls from different Little League teams, all coming together and working hard for Georgetown’s World Series Win.
New Grand Rapids-Area Splash Pad Opens This Weekend
The newest splash pad in the Grand Rapids area is opening this weekend at Gezon Park at 1940 52nd St. Last fall we told you abut the $6 million in upgrades coming to Gezon Park in Wyoming- well, phase one is now complete!. Wyoming Mayor, Jack Poll said in a...
Labor Day Bridge Walk
SAUGATUCK/DOUGLAS, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 23, 2022) – You do not have to travel all the way to Mackinac this year to join the annual Labor Day Bridge Walk because the Blue Star Bridge Walk will be held in Saugatuck/Douglas to help support Community Recreation’s Scholarship Program. Saugatuck Public Schools Community Recreation is organizing the 24th Annual Blue Star Bridge Walk on Labor Day, September 5, at 9:00 a.m. (9:30 a.m. start). The walk is part of the Labor Day Community walks that are held throughout the State of Michigan in conjunction with the Mackinac Bridge Labor Day Walk. Similar to the way the Mighty Mac links Michigan’s two peninsulas, the Blue Star Bridge Walk links the communities of Saugatuck and Douglas.
Experience the best food & tequila on the Lakeshore
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re continuing our Destin8tion West series focused on Muskegon and one thing we can’t leave out of the conversation is food! Los Amigos Tequila Bar & Grill is celebrating 16 years of service in Muskegon with throwback prices and even offering a Tequila Class in October. Their team has a passion for serving food and drinks that inspire their customers to learn more about Latin culture.
MLive readers pick football champions for OK Conference champions
If the MLive readers are correct, then there will be some huge surprises coming this high school football season across the Grand Rapids area. MLive posted a series of polls on Aug. 1, asking readers to vote for the teams they think will win the each of the six OK Conference divisions. The polls have been closed and the votes have been tabulated.
This Michigan Joint Is Among the 25 Best Chicken Wings in America
When it comes to wings, I'll admit, I'm a bit of a literalist. Sorry, but drumsticks aren't wings. But chicken is chicken, and when prepared properly, I can be quite forgiving. "Buffalo wings" got their start in the 1960s in Buffalo, New York, as deep-fried with Frank's Hot Sauce and...
Secret soirée to return to Grand Rapids
An annual worldwide pop-up picnic is coming to Grand Rapids for its second year. Le Dîner en Blanc Grand Rapids is scheduled to take place from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, rain or shine. In keeping with tradition, the whereabouts of the event will remain a secret until the...
JoAnna Mitts Diaz
JoAnna Mitts Diaz, 71 of Holland, Michigan, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at her home. Born November 12, 1950, in Newport, Arkansas, she was the daughter of the late Coy and Helen (Ray) Mitts. JoAnna was a kind and caring person, who enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her spare time was spent working on her crafts and fishing. JoAnna battled illnesses for many years but did her best not to let it get her down. She never wanted her illnesses to intrude on precious time spent with her family. Her memory will stay alive through the retelling of special moments spent together.
Ms. Michigan crowned Ms. Wheelchair America runner-up
21 powerful and inspiring women competed in west Michigan for the title of Ms. Wheelchair America, with Ms. Michigan being crowned runner-up.
Mom Mok
Mom Mok, age 84, of Zeeland, Michigan passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022. Mom was born on June 15, 1938. A visitation for Mom will be held Friday, August 26, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James Street, Holland, 49424. A memorial service will occur Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Lakeshore Memorial Services.
Who’s ready for some high school football?
MUSKEGON–The summer is winding down and that can mean just one thing – high school football is on the horizon. Area teams have been through conditioning, two-a-days, hitting and practicing their offensive and defensive schemes they hope will lead them into a successful season in 2022. Optimism is...
Muskegon Public Schools selects new basketball coach for varsity girls team
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Public Schools (MPS) has selected a new coach to lead its varsity girls basketball team. Bernard Loudermill will return to coach the Lady Reds after doing so between 2003 and 2012, according to MPS. We’re told Loudermill will also be the assistant principal at Muskegon...
New Music and Art Festival Celebrating Grand River is This Saturday in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids' First RE(TURN) to the River Festival is August 27, 2022. This Saturday, August 27th is the inaugural RE(TURN) to the River festival in Grand Rapids, celebrating the Grand River. There are three locations at which folks can enjoy circus performers, food trucks, art, games, music, and more along...
First Pride Event in Allegan draws crowd to riverfront
Allegan Speak Up, a grassroots organization, hosted the event at the Riverfront Plaza. They said their goal was to create a supportive, inclusive environment.
Former Detroit Tiger joins the Bronco's coaching staff
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Former Detroit Tiger Daniel Schlereth will take a seat in the dugout of Western Michigan University's baseball team. Former Major League pitcher will be Bronco's new pitching coach, the university announced Monday. "We are very excited to announce the addition of Daniel Schlereth to the Bronco...
Young Boy in Walker, Michigan Catches His Dream Fish
A 9-year-old boy from Walker, Michigan has been chasing a particular fish species for the last 3 years and finally gets that fish in the boat. My son and I love to fish all around West Michigan. Whether it's a small pond, good size lake, a river, or even Lake Michigan, they are all fair game to us.
As Great Lakes Shipping Co. Sits Empty, The Memories Still Flow
It's funny about places that are gone and a part of history; some places just evoke stronger emotions than others. Such is the case with the Great Lakes Shipping Company, which had about a forty-year run on the west side of Kalamazoo, just west of the Western Michigan University campus, at 4525 West KL Avenue.
Largest deep water port in West Michigan opens
Verplank Family Holding Company cut the ribbon on the facility in Muskegon on Saturday.
Big Joe @ Holland’s B2 Outlet Store Grand Opening
Come hang out with Big Joe from the Big Joe & Laura Morning Show for a chance to win a $100 dollar gift card for the Grand Opening of the B2 Outlet Store located at 710 Chicago Drive in Holland!. We are out here from 12 - 2 pm so...
GR man drowns after falling from dock in Spring Lake
SPRING LAKE, Mich. (WOOD) — A 72-year-old Grand Rapids man drowned Friday night after falling into the water in Spring Lake, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department. It happened at the Holiday Isle Marina at the Holiday Inn in Spring Lake around 8:25 p.m. Deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department say the man […]
