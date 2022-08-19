ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zeeland, MI

WOOD

2022 Junior League Softball World Series Champions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The girls on Georgetown’s softball Little League team from Jenison Michigan are the 2022 Junior League Softball World Series Champions. They played 7 games over 7 days in Kirkland, Washington against teams from all over the world. The hard-working girls are between the ages of 13 and 15 and they live in Jenison and Hudsonville. The team was comprised of girls from different Little League teams, all coming together and working hard for Georgetown’s World Series Win.
JENISON, MI
whtc.com

Labor Day Bridge Walk

SAUGATUCK/DOUGLAS, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 23, 2022) – You do not have to travel all the way to Mackinac this year to join the annual Labor Day Bridge Walk because the Blue Star Bridge Walk will be held in Saugatuck/Douglas to help support Community Recreation’s Scholarship Program. Saugatuck Public Schools Community Recreation is organizing the 24th Annual Blue Star Bridge Walk on Labor Day, September 5, at 9:00 a.m. (9:30 a.m. start). The walk is part of the Labor Day Community walks that are held throughout the State of Michigan in conjunction with the Mackinac Bridge Labor Day Walk. Similar to the way the Mighty Mac links Michigan’s two peninsulas, the Blue Star Bridge Walk links the communities of Saugatuck and Douglas.
SAUGATUCK, MI
WOOD

Experience the best food & tequila on the Lakeshore

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re continuing our Destin8tion West series focused on Muskegon and one thing we can’t leave out of the conversation is food! Los Amigos Tequila Bar & Grill is celebrating 16 years of service in Muskegon with throwback prices and even offering a Tequila Class in October. Their team has a passion for serving food and drinks that inspire their customers to learn more about Latin culture.
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

MLive readers pick football champions for OK Conference champions

If the MLive readers are correct, then there will be some huge surprises coming this high school football season across the Grand Rapids area. MLive posted a series of polls on Aug. 1, asking readers to vote for the teams they think will win the each of the six OK Conference divisions. The polls have been closed and the votes have been tabulated.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
grmag.com

Secret soirée to return to Grand Rapids

An annual worldwide pop-up picnic is coming to Grand Rapids for its second year. Le Dîner en Blanc Grand Rapids is scheduled to take place from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, rain or shine. In keeping with tradition, the whereabouts of the event will remain a secret until the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
whtc.com

JoAnna Mitts Diaz

JoAnna Mitts Diaz, 71 of Holland, Michigan, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at her home. Born November 12, 1950, in Newport, Arkansas, she was the daughter of the late Coy and Helen (Ray) Mitts. JoAnna was a kind and caring person, who enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her spare time was spent working on her crafts and fishing. JoAnna battled illnesses for many years but did her best not to let it get her down. She never wanted her illnesses to intrude on precious time spent with her family. Her memory will stay alive through the retelling of special moments spent together.
HOLLAND, MI
whtc.com

Mom Mok

Mom Mok, age 84, of Zeeland, Michigan passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022. Mom was born on June 15, 1938. A visitation for Mom will be held Friday, August 26, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James Street, Holland, 49424. A memorial service will occur Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Lakeshore Memorial Services.
ZEELAND, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Who’s ready for some high school football?

MUSKEGON–The summer is winding down and that can mean just one thing – high school football is on the horizon. Area teams have been through conditioning, two-a-days, hitting and practicing their offensive and defensive schemes they hope will lead them into a successful season in 2022. Optimism is...
MUSKEGON, MI
WWMTCw

Former Detroit Tiger joins the Bronco's coaching staff

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Former Detroit Tiger Daniel Schlereth will take a seat in the dugout of Western Michigan University's baseball team. Former Major League pitcher will be Bronco's new pitching coach, the university announced Monday. "We are very excited to announce the addition of Daniel Schlereth to the Bronco...
KALAMAZOO, MI
My Magic GR

Young Boy in Walker, Michigan Catches His Dream Fish

A 9-year-old boy from Walker, Michigan has been chasing a particular fish species for the last 3 years and finally gets that fish in the boat. My son and I love to fish all around West Michigan. Whether it's a small pond, good size lake, a river, or even Lake Michigan, they are all fair game to us.
mix957gr.com

Big Joe @ Holland’s B2 Outlet Store Grand Opening

Come hang out with Big Joe from the Big Joe & Laura Morning Show for a chance to win a $100 dollar gift card for the Grand Opening of the B2 Outlet Store located at 710 Chicago Drive in Holland!. We are out here from 12 - 2 pm so...
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD TV8

GR man drowns after falling from dock in Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE, Mich. (WOOD) — A 72-year-old Grand Rapids man drowned Friday night after falling into the water in Spring Lake, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department. It happened at the Holiday Isle Marina at the Holiday Inn in Spring Lake around 8:25 p.m. Deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department say the man […]
SPRING LAKE, MI

