Updated at 4:45 PM with video: Sagamore Bridge at a crawl as heavy rains cause flooding on the Upper Cape
Bo082222 Flooding by Sagamore Bridge from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo. BOURNE – Large puddles were reported on Route 6 eastbound by the Market Basket on the Cape side of the Sagamore Bridge as seen in video captured by a MassDOT traffic camera. There was a report of at least one stalled vehicle and traffic was at a near standby. The Bourne Bridge may be a better bet for a while. MassDOT crews were working to relieve the flooding. By 2:30 PM, radar showed the heaviest of the rain was moving into Cape Cod Bay: Update: 4:45 PM Traffic was still at a standstill coming onto the Cape over the Sagamore Bridge as MassDOT continued to clear debris left by the flooding. The Bourne Bridge continues to be the better bet.
Sheriff’s patrol boat rescues overboard mariner off Martha’s Vineyard
MARTHA’S VINEYARD – From Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office: On Monday, August 22, 2022, the crew of the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Boat, S300, saved a man’s life when he fell off his boat in the fog, driving rain and rough seas. BCSO Lt. John Doherty and Mashpee Police Officer Ben Tamash were operating S300 and patrolling the waters off Vineyard Haven when they heard the distress call and immediately went into search and recovery mode, establishing contact with the US Coast Guard and speeding towards Chappaquiddick where the man overboard call originated from. Once on scene, they calculated the current and plotted the drift to give them a better idea of an approximate location. The sailor was found 1.6 nautical miles SSW of where he fell in. Upon location, Lt. Doherty and Officer Tamash pulled the sailor out of the water and onto the safety of S300. These two officers should be commended for their quick thinking and fast actions in their duty to help keep a member of our Cape Cod community safe.
Three people pulled from water after rollover crash in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH – Three people ended up in the water after their vehicle overturned in Plymouth. It happened just after 1 PM on College Pond Road in the Myles Standish State Forest. A forest official was able to pull all three victims from the water. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Massachusetts Marina Fire, Sparked by Gas Vapors, Accidental
MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (AP) — Gasoline vapors ignited by spark during a gas tank replacement project on a boat was the likely cause of a major fire at a Massachusetts marina last week that destroyed buildings, vehicles and boats and sent one employee to the hospital. Investigators on Monday said...
Driver extricated after rollover crash in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – Firefighters had to extricate a driver after their vehicle rolled on its roof in Yarmouth. It happened shortly before 1 PM on Route 6A near Peterson’s Market. The driver appeared to have escaped any serious injuries. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Cape...
Multi-vehicle crash with camper closes part of Route 6 on Cape Cod
EASTHAM, Mass. — A serious crash involving multiple vehicles and a camper closed part of Route 6 on Cape Cod for a while on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened in Eastham on Route 6 east near 4680 State Highway. Pictures posted by Orleans Fire-Rescue showed debris from vehicles and...
Bizarre Coincidence for Mattapoisett Boatyard
If you're superstitious, the most common bad luck day is usually Friday, the 13th, but for the Mattapoisett Boatyard, August 19 has become a day of misfortune. It was August 19, 1991 when the boatyard was walloped by Hurricane Bob, the costliest hurricane in New England history. The storm made...
Motorcyclist airlifted after collision with car in Mashpee
MASHPEE – A car and motorcycle collided in Mashpee around 8:15 PM Friday. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) by Sea Oaks. Rescuers called for a MedFlight to land at the Mashpee Police/Fire HQ to fly the motorcyclist to an off-Cape trauma center. Route 28 was closed in the area while the scene was worked and crash reconstruction was conducted by Mashpee Police.
Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts
Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
Cape Cod Foundation Awards $250,000 in Capacity Building Grants
SOUTH YARMOUTH – Grants totaling just under $250,000 have been provided to eleven local nonprofits by the Cape Cod Foundation in order to boost capacity building efforts. $248,100 will be divided among 11 organizations. Staff training, upgrades to technology, as well as access to more resources and services will be funded through the grants.
Barnstable Beaches Cleared for Swimming
BARNSTABLE – Loop Beach and Keyes Beach in Barnstable are open to swimming following closures due to elevated bacteria levels. The beaches were closed on August 10 and August 16 respectively, and subjected to re-sampling on a daily basis until bacteria levels were back down to the minimum standard.
1 person saved from New Bedford house fire
Firefighters had to be extra cautious when extinguishing the flames near solar panels on the roof because of the electricity flowing through them.
A surprising pay gap has emerged for Barnstable metropolitan area, in a new study
BARNSTABLE — Here's some surprisingly good news for young women on the Cape. The Pew Research Center released a study on the wage differences between men and women on March 23. It turns out that women between the ages of 16 and 29 made 112% of what their male counterparts made in the Barnstable metropolitan area.
Massachusetts State Police announce new Sobriety Checkpoint near end of August
A new Sobriety Checkpoint has been issued for the area by Massachusetts State Police. Colonel Christopher S. Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, announced that a “Sobriety Checkpoint” will be implemented by the Massachusetts State Police on a Public Way in Bristol County. The purpose is to further educate the motoring public and strengthen the public’s awareness to the need of detecting and removing those motorists who operate under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs from our roadways. It will be operated during varied hours, the selection of vehicles will not be arbitrary, safety will be assured, and any inconveniences to motorists will be minimized with advance notice to reduce fear and anxiety.
Brewster Fire/Rescue receives a $152,000 FEMA (AFG) award for fire instructor and fire officer training
BREWSTER – On Friday August 19th Brewster Fire/Rescue received notification from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) that our 2021 Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Application has been approved and would receive funding in the amount of $152,000. In providing the award FEMA stated “after considerable consideration, the recipients project described in the narrative and details section of the application which included financial need, project description, cost/benefit, and statement of effect information was consistent with the Assistance to Firefighters Grant program’s purpose and worthy of an award”.
Seen on the Scene: Pops on Nantucket
(Aug. 19, 2022) The 25th anniversary Boston Pops on Nantucket concert was held Saturday, Aug. 13 at Jetties Beach. The annual benefit for Nantucket Cottage Hospital attracted more than 6,000 people to the beach to hear the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra play and Marc Martel sing the music of Queen.
Pine Barrens and Red Brook at the Lyman Reserve, Plymouth, MA
On a nice, beautiful summer’s day, I decided to check out the Lyman Reserve in Plymouth, MA. Or is in Bourne? Or Wareham? This beautiful, hidden gem is spread out among the three towns. At the parking lot, I had two choices: Check out Red Brook and the pine...
Yarmouth Police release images and video of suspect vehicle in hit & run to child on scooter
YARMOUTH – On Saturday, August 20th, 2022, at 9:43 AM, a motor vehicle operating South-Bound on Higgins Crowell Road between the side streets of Jaybird Lane and Abells Road struck and seriously injured an eight-year-old child on a scooter. The motor vehicle immediately accelerated after impacting the child and fled the scene. Witness descriptions and captured video footage indicate that the suspect motor vehicle is a silver-colored midsized Mercedes SUV with tinted windows. The Mercedes SUV sustained some passenger-side right front damage, including a broken lens on either the headlight or marker/ blinker light. It is unknown if the suspect motor vehicle sustained any further damage. The state designation of the M/V’s registration is unknown.
Massachusetts woman goes on rampage, strikes 10 vehicles hit, nearly kills trooper
“A Massachusetts woman has been arrested after reportedly driving into several cars and nearly killing a Massachusetts State Trooper. According to the State Police Association of Massachusetts, early Monday afternoon at about 4:30 p.m., Troopers at the H-6 Barracks received a 911 call from a driver reporting an erratic operator traveling North on I-93 in Milton. The 911 caller reported a car had struck the rear of their vehicle multiple times and then fled the area. Using the description provided by the 911 caller, Troopers were able to locate the vehicle on l-93 North in the area of the Savin Hill overpass.
Ben Flanagan pulls away at Falmouth Road Race again
FALMOUTH – Photo finishes at the Falmouth Road Race have become a hallmark of Ben Flanagan’s career. The Kitchener, Ontario native became the first Canadian to claim the men’s title at Cape Cod’s premier road race in 2018 when he won the 7.1-mile jaunt from Woods Hole to the Falmouth Heights by a margin of just 2 seconds. Flanagan returned to Falmouth last summer and hoisted his second title after finishing 3 seconds faster than runner-up Biya Simbassa.
