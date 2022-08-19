MARTHA’S VINEYARD – From Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office: On Monday, August 22, 2022, the crew of the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Boat, S300, saved a man’s life when he fell off his boat in the fog, driving rain and rough seas. BCSO Lt. John Doherty and Mashpee Police Officer Ben Tamash were operating S300 and patrolling the waters off Vineyard Haven when they heard the distress call and immediately went into search and recovery mode, establishing contact with the US Coast Guard and speeding towards Chappaquiddick where the man overboard call originated from. Once on scene, they calculated the current and plotted the drift to give them a better idea of an approximate location. The sailor was found 1.6 nautical miles SSW of where he fell in. Upon location, Lt. Doherty and Officer Tamash pulled the sailor out of the water and onto the safety of S300. These two officers should be commended for their quick thinking and fast actions in their duty to help keep a member of our Cape Cod community safe.

BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO