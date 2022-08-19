Read full article on original website
capecod.com
Cape Summer Season Grows Longer but Housing Challenges Continue
DENNIS – Local business experts are saying the Cape’s busy summer is continuing to stretch into the shoulder seasons, but challenges persist for businesses looking to serve customers longer. Dennis Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lois André said as the business community highlights the appeal of the fall...
capecod.com
Cape Cod Commission Water Quality Initiative Moves Ahead
HYANNIS – A Barnstable County ordinance to fund the Cape Cod Commission Regional Freshwater Initiative is moving forward after approval from the Assembly of Delegates. The comprehensive $2.5 million study will examine the health of local water sources and the impact on the region’s economy. Association to Preserve...
capecod.com
Updated at 4:45 PM with video: Sagamore Bridge at a crawl as heavy rains cause flooding on the Upper Cape
Bo082222 Flooding by Sagamore Bridge from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo. BOURNE – Large puddles were reported on Route 6 eastbound by the Market Basket on the Cape side of the Sagamore Bridge as seen in video captured by a MassDOT traffic camera. There was a report of at least one stalled vehicle and traffic was at a near standby. The Bourne Bridge may be a better bet for a while. MassDOT crews were working to relieve the flooding. By 2:30 PM, radar showed the heaviest of the rain was moving into Cape Cod Bay: Update: 4:45 PM Traffic was still at a standstill coming onto the Cape over the Sagamore Bridge as MassDOT continued to clear debris left by the flooding. The Bourne Bridge continues to be the better bet.
capecod.com
Nauset Student Receives Human Rights Award
NAUSET – A student from Nauset Regional High School has been selected as the recipient of a human rights award given by Barnstable County. Josie Gaynor was picked by the county’s Human Rights Advisory Commission as the 2022 Malcolm McDowell Award recipient. The commission said Gaynor was chosen...
capecod.com
Brewster Fire/Rescue receives a $152,000 FEMA (AFG) award for fire instructor and fire officer training
BREWSTER – On Friday August 19th Brewster Fire/Rescue received notification from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) that our 2021 Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Application has been approved and would receive funding in the amount of $152,000. In providing the award FEMA stated “after considerable consideration, the recipients project described in the narrative and details section of the application which included financial need, project description, cost/benefit, and statement of effect information was consistent with the Assistance to Firefighters Grant program’s purpose and worthy of an award”.
capecod.com
Cape Cod Foundation Awards $250,000 in Capacity Building Grants
SOUTH YARMOUTH – Grants totaling just under $250,000 have been provided to eleven local nonprofits by the Cape Cod Foundation in order to boost capacity building efforts. $248,100 will be divided among 11 organizations. Staff training, upgrades to technology, as well as access to more resources and services will be funded through the grants.
capecod.com
Morning Show Host Dave Read Retires After 43 Years on Local Radio
HYANNIS – Local radio voice Dave Read will retire from Cape Cod’s airwaves after over four decades behind the mic. Read, a longtime Cape resident living in Sandwich, has been with Cape Cod Broadcasting Media for 43 years. He started as the morning show host on WQRC 99.9...
Inquirer and Mirror
Seen on the Scene: Pops on Nantucket
(Aug. 19, 2022) The 25th anniversary Boston Pops on Nantucket concert was held Saturday, Aug. 13 at Jetties Beach. The annual benefit for Nantucket Cottage Hospital attracted more than 6,000 people to the beach to hear the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra play and Marc Martel sing the music of Queen.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Falmouth Road Race to cause ferry delays
The Steamship Authority issued an alert for travelers between Woods Hole and Martha’s Vineyard for Sunday morning. “The Falmouth Road Race is this Sunday, and it will have a significant effect on our operations. Access to the Woods Hole terminal via Woods Hole Road will be limited until 8 am and closed completely from 8 am until about 10 am. Customers should expect travel delays along Woods Hole Road and Palmer Avenue all day as a result of the race.
abingtonnews.org
Another MBTA death in Abington; town hiring safety consultant
Safety improvements are needed along a dangerous stretch of track in North Abington, town officials say, after yet another person was killed by an MBTA commuter rail train. “It’s concerning. This is the second fatal accident in the last [4] months,” said Abington Police Chief David Del Papa.
capecod.com
Massachusetts Marina Fire, Sparked by Gas Vapors, Accidental
MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (AP) — Gasoline vapors ignited by spark during a gas tank replacement project on a boat was the likely cause of a major fire at a Massachusetts marina last week that destroyed buildings, vehicles and boats and sent one employee to the hospital. Investigators on Monday said...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Holbrook man wins $2 million prize, plans to use money for retirement
A Massachusetts man plans to use his massive, multimillion-dollar lottery prize for a practical purpose: retirement. David Watts of Holbrook won the $2 million prize in the “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game Wednesday, the Massachusetts State Lottery said in a statement. He bought the winning ticket at...
Boston Globe
Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts
Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
A Piece of Kennedy History Sold for Above Asking Price in Boston
I love this right now! I absorb everything Kennedys, so running across this is quite exciting. Someone decided that owning a piece of Kennedy history was worth more than the asking price of $1,299,000. This piece of Boston history that is John F. Kennedy's grandparents' home was listed by Leslie MacKinnon of Compass Realty in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, and eventually sold for $1,340,000.
How much rain is needed to get back to normal conditions in western Massachusetts?
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Chris Bouzakis explains how much rain is needed to get back to normal conditions.
capecoddaily.com
Our trip to the Cape: Day 2
While we were having breakfast I listened to the Music Choice classic rock channel, which we got at the cottage because it had Xfinity. Our original plans were to go to Mayflower Beach, which is on the Cape Cod Bay. The parking lot was full, so we went to West Dennis Beach instead. During our drive between beaches we went over a beautiful river and drove through some nice scenery. While we were in my Aunt Dianne’s car we listened to a local greatest hits station. This station was mostly commercial-free, and they played a wide variety of music. Once we got to West Dennis Beach (which is along Nantucket Sound on the southern end of the Cape) we parked our car by the edge of the sand so that we wouldn’t have to carry our stuff with our beach cart. The water was nice and warm. There was a lot of seaweed when you first went in the water, but you eventually got to an area with no seaweed. Some parts of the water had a lot of shells on the bottom, but I was able to keep my feet off the shells by floating with my fun noodle. I had a Philly cheesesteak for lunch at the beach’s snack bar. Later on I ordered a Kit Kat bar to hold me over until supper. While we were relaxing at the beach my Aunt Dianne did word searches while I played bowling and miniature golf on my phone. For supper we had ham with rice pilaf and corn on the cob. I had a banana for dessert. We then started looking at museums on the Cape in case it rains tomorrow. Two good candidates were sent to us in a group text: the Toad Hall Classic Sports Car Collection and the John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum. We may be getting a tour of a lighthouse instead. We’ll see what tomorrow brings.
capecod.com
Yarmouth woman among ten indicted in Southeastern Massachusetts fentanyl trafficking conspiracy
BOSTON, MA – Ten individuals were indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged involvement in a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The defendants were initially arrested and charged on July 19, 2022. Approximately 14.9 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and substantial amounts of cash were seized at the time of the arrests.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts Postal Service employee arrested for mail theft
” An employee for the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) was arrested today for allegedly stealing packages he was responsible for delivering. William J. Paige, 32, of Duxbury, was indicted on three counts of theft of mail matter by a Postal Service employee. Paige was released on conditions following an initial appearance today in federal court in Worcester before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge David Hennessy.
yourtravelcap.com
Pine Barrens and Red Brook at the Lyman Reserve, Plymouth, MA
On a nice, beautiful summer’s day, I decided to check out the Lyman Reserve in Plymouth, MA. Or is in Bourne? Or Wareham? This beautiful, hidden gem is spread out among the three towns. At the parking lot, I had two choices: Check out Red Brook and the pine...
How Many Drive-In Theaters Are Still In Business In Massachusetts?
For some reason this week I have been talking a lot about theaters. I figure why not talk about an American outdoor favorite? Even though there's a lot less drive-in theaters left the country, many have managed to hang on after all these years. Like the one personally enjoy throughout the summer over in North Hoosick Falls, New York. Hathaway's Drive-In Theatre which is just a short 40 minute drive from where I live in North Adams.
