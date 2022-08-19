MIAMI (AP) — Polls have closed across much of Florida on Tuesday as Gov. Ron DeSantis waits to learn the identity of his general election opponent in a matchup that could have presidential implications. Florida Democrats are choosing between Charlie Crist, a 66-year-old Democratic congressman who served as the state’s Republican governor more than a decade ago, and 44-year-old Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who hopes to become the state’s first female governor while leaning into the fight for abortion rights. While most polling places are closed, voting across the Florida Panhandle is scheduled to continue until 8 p.m. EDT. The race is ultimately a debate over who is best-positioned to defeat DeSantis, who emerged from a narrow victory four years ago to become one of the most prominent Republicans in politics. His relatively light touch handling the pandemic and his eagerness to lean into divides over race, gender and LGBTQ rights have resonated with many Republican voters who see DeSantis as a natural heir to former President Donald Trump.

