Florida State

MOYF
4d ago

TRUMP & DESANTIS 1 president 1 vice president Major amazing accomplishments would be a guaranteed for Us. CITIZENS!!!!!

20
Frank Thomas
4d ago

Of course the Chamber is Majority White Conservatives. Who owns businesses thru out Florida yes Florida. May have a good Economy but we still have. Issues with Affordable Housing House Insurance Health Insurance Wages,etc...Which DeathSantis hasn't Truly Addressed. Because he's focused on pandering Votes from White Conservatives in Florida. With things like " Woke Deal " taking on Disney Special Olympics Tampa Bay Rays... Right 🙄

11
JBH66
4d ago

unfortunately the poor and uneducated are brainwashed into voting against their own best interest

26
floridapolitics.com

On eve of Democratic Primary, Charlie Crist eyes contest with Ron DeSantis

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist is confident headed into Tuesday night. “It feels good. It really feels good right now,” Crist said, regarding his mindset about Election Day. Crist delivered a final assertion of his readiness for a fall battle against incumbent Ron DeSantis duringa relaxed Zoom meeting with...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Florida GOP outraises Sunshine State Democrats in lead-up to Primary nearly 5-to-1

The Republican Party of Florida raised $24.3M, while the Florida Democratic Party reported $4.9M from April to Aug. 18. The Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) pulled in almost five times as much money in the second quarter as the Florida Democratic Party (FDP), giving the GOP a significant edge as the parties head into the General Election season following Tuesday’s Primary.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Joe Henderson: What if Gwen Graham had been elected Governor in 2018?

Florida would look a lot more balanced today. As the state prepares for the Primary Election, let’s take a trip in the Way Back Machine. Around this time in 2018, it looked like Gwen Graham would be the Democratic gubernatorial nominee. Although multiple polls often gave conflicting information, Graham...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Florida Cabinet approves anti-‘woke investments’ rule for state pension plan

‘Things like the World Economic Forum, those policies are dead on arrival in the state of Florida.’. The Florida Cabinet is moving forward with restrictions against “woke investments.”. Gov. Ron DeSantis has made environmental, social and governance criteria (ESG) the latest front in his battle against socially conscious culture,...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Trio of Democrats running for Attorney General nomination

The Democratic Primary for Attorney General will be decided Tuesday, wrapping up a 2022 cycle where the race to oppose Ashley Moody was largely under the radar. Characterized by slow fundraising compared to the incumbent — whose political machine continued to churn through the summer unencumbered by a Primary — the three qualified candidates go into Tuesday with little indication of who the winner of the race might be.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Personnel note: Brian Mimbs named Deputy Secretary at DBPR

Mimbs will oversee the divisions of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco; Condominiums, Timeshares and Mobile Homes; and Hotels and Restaurants. Enterprise Florida Chief of Staff Brian Mimbs is stepping in as Deputy Secretary of Business Regulation at the Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR). At DBPR, the agency tasked with...
FLORIDA STATE
