MOYF
4d ago
TRUMP & DESANTIS 1 president 1 vice president Major amazing accomplishments would be a guaranteed for Us. CITIZENS!!!!!
20
Frank Thomas
4d ago
Of course the Chamber is Majority White Conservatives. Who owns businesses thru out Florida yes Florida. May have a good Economy but we still have. Issues with Affordable Housing House Insurance Health Insurance Wages,etc...Which DeathSantis hasn't Truly Addressed. Because he's focused on pandering Votes from White Conservatives in Florida. With things like " Woke Deal " taking on Disney Special Olympics Tampa Bay Rays... Right 🙄
11
JBH66
4d ago
unfortunately the poor and uneducated are brainwashed into voting against their own best interest
26
