KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City pitcher Amir Garrett’s suspension for throwing a drink on a fan was cut to two games from three under an agreement between Major League Baseball and the players’ association that avoided an appeal hearing. Garrett was penalized by MLB senior vice president Michael Hill for the incident during an Aug. 2 game against the White Sox in Chicago. He began serving the penalty Tuesday night against Arizona and will complete it in Wednesday’s game against the Diamondbacks. Garrett also received an undisclosed fine. Following the incident, Garrett apologized on Twitter, saying: “I realize my actions were uncalled for and that as players we are held to a higher standard and the chirping from fans is apart (sic) of todays game.” The appeal would have been heard by MLB senior adviser John McHale Jr.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 20 MINUTES AGO