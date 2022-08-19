Read full article on original website
Related
WMUR.com
Video: Humid in New Hampshire with some scattered showers, storms
After some beneficial rain Monday, a few more chances of showers this week. Today will feature early clouds and fog to partial sunshine. Highs will climb between 72-80 with the humidity in the air...some scattered showers and storms develop in the afternoon. Any chance of storms in the evening fade,...
WMUR.com
Video: Rain tapers off late Monday night in New Hampshire
Monday's rain won't leave a huge dent in the drought, but it's something. We'll be unsettled through Wednesday then another stretch of sunny and warm weather could continue into next weekend. There may be some downpours Monday, especially near the Seacoast. Northern parts of the state should see some shower...
WMUR.com
Video: Another round of rain and storms
MANCHESTER, N.H. — After some beneficial rain Monday, a few more chances of showers hit this week. Some sun to start on Tuesday then another round of scattered storms and downpours. Wednesday and Thursday look similar with sunny skies then afternoon scattered storms and downpours. A cold front will pass through Friday bringing more storms. Drying out with comfortable highs in the 80s next weekend.
The Bittersweet Feeling of Seeing the Piscataqua River Bridge on the Road
If you’ve traveled to or from Maine then you are familiar with our infamous bridge, the Piscataqua River Bridge. This river bridge is the iconic link between Portsmouth, New Hampshire and the stateline of Maine in Kittery. This bridge is the sign of being on the move; Instagram stories,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Save Your Money and Plant These 27 Flowers That Thrive Even in Harsh New England Weather
You waited for the weather to be right. It is gorgeous out. The fresh smell of Lowe's or Home Depot is calling your name because this is YOUR season to get your garden growing right!. We have all been here, yes?. Thinking your garden will thrive NEXT season, taking out...
nhmagazine.com
Riding With Outlaws at Scenic RailRiders
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, notorious outlaws of the Old West, were known for their daring train robbery stick-ups. To the great annoyance of the Union Pacific Railroad owners, Butch and Sundance rode down their trains, hopped aboard, held up the passengers, and relieved the train’s safe of valuables. Today, I’m riding with the Butch and Sundance gang, but I’m also working for the owners of the rail line. How did I get into this quandary?
What to know about the showers and thunderstorms in Tuesday’s forecast
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Tuesday across Massachusetts. The National Weather Service said it can’t rule out the possibility of strong storms during the afternoon. “Locally heavy rainfall is possible,” the forecasters said. The wet weather comes on the heels of Boston seeing desperately-needed rain on Monday,...
Jamestown Canyon Virus detected in mosquitoes in 2 New Hampshire towns
ATKINSON, N.H. — The Jamestown Canyon Virus has been detected in batches of mosquitoes in two New Hampshire towns, health officials announced Monday. The first batch of mosquitoes was collected in Atkinson on Aug 2, while the second batch was collected in Hampstead on Aug. 4, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Service.
WMUR.com
Video: Hot weekend ahead in New Hampshire
A warm and sunny Friday afternoon to evening with temperatures back in the 80s to near 90. That warmth sticks around for the weekend, too, with even slightly higher temperatures Saturday. Isolated storm chances this weekend with most of us staying dry. The weather pattern will turn unsettled again early next week.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Market Basket to Open Its 3rd Concord, New Hampshire Store Friday
Market Basket on Friday will open its third and largest Concord, New Hampshire store—which prompted thousands of social media likes from loyal fans of the retailer responding to the long-awaited update. The Tewksbury, Massachusetts-based operator’s new 81,000-square-foot store will be located at 15 Merchants Way in Concord. The...
New Hampshire hiker dies after falling near waterfall
A hiker was killed Saturday when he slipped while going down a mountain in New Hampshire and fell to the bottom of a waterfall, authorities said. The hiker, who has not been identified, rode up Cannon Mountain in a tram with two others and the group was planning on walking around the summit before heading back down on the tram, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.
These 4 Beloved Seacoast New Hampshire Businesses Have Relocated
If you recently returned to the Seacoast, you’ve likely had a moment where you pulled into the site of a beloved business from your youth, looked up at the sign, and said, “Where the heck am I??”. Like people, businesses move. So before you write them off as...
WMUR.com
Missing Maryland man safely located, police say; silver alert no longer in effect
BOW, N.H. — A missing Maryland man who was the subject of a New Hampshire State Police silver alert has been safely located, police said. The silver alert for David Harp, 75, is now canceled. Police did not specify where Harp was found. He had been spotted early Tuesday...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire State Police cruiser escorts pair of cows on the loose in Twin Mountain
TWIN MOUNTAIN, N.H. — New Hampshire state troopers in Twin Mountain escorted a pair of loose cows on Sunday morning. A u local user saw the pair of cows scampering along as Troop F troopers stopped traffic. The cows stopped for a bit before taking off again — this...
WMUR.com
Committee looks at possibility of Cog Railway hotel near summit of Mt. Washington
MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. — A plan is in the works for the future of Mount Washington. An advisory committee is coming up with a draft of a master plan that could include a new hotel near the summit. The Cog Railroad wants to build Lizzie's Station, which would be...
WMUR.com
Jamestown Canyon virus identified in batches of mosquitos in two New Hampshire towns, DHHS says
CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services reported they have identified the first batches of mosquitos this year to test positive for the Jamestown Canyon virus. Health officials said the first positive batch was collected in Atkinson on Aug 2. and the second positive...
WMUR.com
Warner man missing since Sunday found safe, police say
WARNER, N.H. — A man with Alzheimer's disease who had been missing from Warner was found alive Tuesday morning. Patrick Hart, 59, was the subject of a New Hampshire State Police silver alert Monday morning after he had not been seen since Sunday afternoon. Hart was last seen on...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire State Police warn about water safety this summer
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Unit is reminding residents and visitors to be safe and aware when enjoying the state's rivers, beaches and lakes. Officials are warning anyone going in the water that conditions can change quickly. It comes after two people died in...
Has It Ever Snowed in August in Maine or New Hampshire?
You know it's coming. Pretty soon, you'll see the first red leaf of the season in your front yard. And then...it's you know what. The "W" word. With the "S" word. No, the other one. SNOW. That got us wondering if it had ever snowed here in Maine or New...
WMUR.com
Nearly 500 new COVID-19 cases reported over weekend in New Hampshire; no new deaths
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported 491 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, but there are no new deaths related to COVID-19. Eighty-seven of those cases were reported on Sunday. The total number of cases in the state since the start of the pandemic is 342,916. The...
Comments / 0