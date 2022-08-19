ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WMUR.com

Video: Humid in New Hampshire with some scattered showers, storms

After some beneficial rain Monday, a few more chances of showers this week. Today will feature early clouds and fog to partial sunshine. Highs will climb between 72-80 with the humidity in the air...some scattered showers and storms develop in the afternoon. Any chance of storms in the evening fade,...
WMUR.com

Video: Rain tapers off late Monday night in New Hampshire

Monday's rain won't leave a huge dent in the drought, but it's something. We'll be unsettled through Wednesday then another stretch of sunny and warm weather could continue into next weekend. There may be some downpours Monday, especially near the Seacoast. Northern parts of the state should see some shower...
WMUR.com

Video: Another round of rain and storms

MANCHESTER, N.H. — After some beneficial rain Monday, a few more chances of showers hit this week. Some sun to start on Tuesday then another round of scattered storms and downpours. Wednesday and Thursday look similar with sunny skies then afternoon scattered storms and downpours. A cold front will pass through Friday bringing more storms. Drying out with comfortable highs in the 80s next weekend.
nhmagazine.com

Riding With Outlaws at Scenic RailRiders

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, notorious outlaws of the Old West, were known for their daring train robbery stick-ups. To the great annoyance of the Union Pacific Railroad owners, Butch and Sundance rode down their trains, hopped aboard, held up the passengers, and relieved the train’s safe of valuables. Today, I’m riding with the Butch and Sundance gang, but I’m also working for the owners of the rail line. How did I get into this quandary?
Boston

What to know about the showers and thunderstorms in Tuesday’s forecast

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Tuesday across Massachusetts. The National Weather Service said it can’t rule out the possibility of strong storms during the afternoon. “Locally heavy rainfall is possible,” the forecasters said. The wet weather comes on the heels of Boston seeing desperately-needed rain on Monday,...
WMUR.com

Video: Hot weekend ahead in New Hampshire

A warm and sunny Friday afternoon to evening with temperatures back in the 80s to near 90. That warmth sticks around for the weekend, too, with even slightly higher temperatures Saturday. Isolated storm chances this weekend with most of us staying dry. The weather pattern will turn unsettled again early next week.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Market Basket to Open Its 3rd Concord, New Hampshire Store Friday

Market Basket on Friday will open its third and largest Concord, New Hampshire store—which prompted thousands of social media likes from loyal fans of the retailer responding to the long-awaited update. The Tewksbury, Massachusetts-based operator’s new 81,000-square-foot store will be located at 15 Merchants Way in Concord. The...
Boston 25 News WFXT

New Hampshire hiker dies after falling near waterfall

A hiker was killed Saturday when he slipped while going down a mountain in New Hampshire and fell to the bottom of a waterfall, authorities said. The hiker, who has not been identified, rode up Cannon Mountain in a tram with two others and the group was planning on walking around the summit before heading back down on the tram, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.
WMUR.com

Warner man missing since Sunday found safe, police say

WARNER, N.H. — A man with Alzheimer's disease who had been missing from Warner was found alive Tuesday morning. Patrick Hart, 59, was the subject of a New Hampshire State Police silver alert Monday morning after he had not been seen since Sunday afternoon. Hart was last seen on...
WMUR.com

New Hampshire State Police warn about water safety this summer

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Unit is reminding residents and visitors to be safe and aware when enjoying the state's rivers, beaches and lakes. Officials are warning anyone going in the water that conditions can change quickly. It comes after two people died in...
