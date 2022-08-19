Read full article on original website
An annual celebration honoring the great jazz musician Charlie Parker returns to Kansas City
The legacy of the Kansas City jazz scene can be summed up in two words: Charlie Parker. Parker, who died in 1955, redefined the very sound of jazz, and his legacy endures. The festival Spotlight: Charlie Parker has been held annually in Kansas City, Missouri, since 2014. The late saxophonist, nicknamed "Bird," will be celebrated in the days leading up to his Aug. 29 birthday.
'Passing the torch': Kansas City conference inspires mentorship between Black women and girls
On Aug. 27, the National Congress of Black Women's Kansas City chapter will host its fifth annual Women and Girls Torch Carriers Conference at Faxon Elementary School. The name stems from the idea that Black women pass the torch of leadership to their daughters, granddaughters and nieces. The event will...
Expanding the meaning of philanthropy in Kansas City
For NaTika Rowles, emphasizing how Black residents have always found ways to give within their community is an important message in August. As executive director for the Black Community Fund in Kansas City, Rowles wants to "show that Black people are philanthropists, too," but that it doesn't have to manifest as a dollar amount. Black philanthropy focuses on equity and organizations led by people of color helping people of color.
Whataburger aims for September opening for new Kansas City-area location
Fast food chain Whataburger is getting ready to open its next Kansas City-area location, this time in Raymore, Missouri.
A&W inks multi-unit deal for Kansas
A&W Restaurants has signed a three-unit development deal with father and son team Bud and Stan Keim in Kansas. The first two units will be built in Fairview and Wellsville, Kansas, with the third unit to be determined, according to a press release. Bud Keim and his father, Stan, have...
INSIGHT KANSAS: Redistricting means big changes for Kansans
How will the residents of Kansas’ “Big First” get along with Lawrence? This is only one of many questions posted by Kansas’ new Congressional district map. The Big First is Kansas’ rural, western and central district that stretches to Colorado. In this year’s map, Lawrence is “scooped” out of the Second and placed into the Big First by an eastward appendage that resembles an arm or a hook. Plaintiffs challenged the map and District Court judge Bill Klapper ruled for the plaintiffs, but the Kansas Supreme Court reversed and their decision—and the map—are final.
See Inside the Missouri Hotel Maybe Haunted by Al Capone’s Ghost
If you look at the places in Missouri that are said to have the most supernatural activity, you'll notice one in particular that also has a famous gangster connection. It was a regular hangout of convicted mobster Al Capone and there are many who believe that he never really left.
What was the first city park in Kansas City?
Picnics, birthday parties, ball games and exceptionally nice days are all elements that might bring someone to one of Kansas City’s 200-and-some parks. The peaceful greenspaces might seem ubiquitous in the city of fountains, but the acres of parks Kansas Citians know today weren’t always there. Lisa, a...
Drowning in eastern Kansas under investigation
Miami County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a victim on a personal watercraft was puled from Hillsdale Lake and later died.
For 14 years, this Kansas City barber has been helping hundreds of kids get ready for school
When Joey Thomas opened 180V Barber Salon, now just off of 18th and Vine, in 2008, he knew he wanted to make an impact on the community. That year, he began the Fresh Cut Fresh Start program to help the youth in his community look and feel their best. “We...
These are the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Kansas City
Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take, including Kansas City.
Kansas counties announce recount total of Amendment 2
The Johnson County Board of Canvassers voted to accept the recount of Amendment two on the Aug. 2 primary ballot.
Leavenworth man asks for help after his 1967 Mustang stolen
Josh Grovers says 17 years of memories are now gone with the blink of an eye, after his 1967 Mustang he restored with grandfather was stolen.
Things to do in Kansas City this weekend: Aug. 19-21
Summer is slowly winding down, but there are still plenty of things to do in the Kansas City area. Here are nine events worth checking out.
Starbucks on Plaza permanently closes, employees call it 'union busting'
Employees who worked at the Starbucks location at the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri, allege the store was permanently closed to halt union efforts.
One Tank Trips: Strawberry Hill Museum & Cultural Center
Strawberry Hill Museum & Cultural Center aims to promote, sponsor and preserve ethnic heritage. In the late 1800s, immigrants came to KC to work in the meat packing industry in the West Bottoms.
The Oread hotel near KU campus has been sold to a Denver-based company and will become a Hilton hotel property
A Denver-based hospitality company has bought Lawrence’s The Oread, and will rebrand the hotel on the edge of the University of Kansas campus as a Hilton hotel. Mission Hill Hospitality announced Monday that it has completed a deal to purchase The Oread, and will change the name of the property to the Oread Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton.
Hand recount of abortion amendment vote wrapping up in Johnson County
OLATHE, Kan. — Recounts on the Amendment 2 abortion issue were wrapping up in nine Kansas counties Friday with minimal changes to the results. All but the two largest counties, Johnson and Sedgwick, either was finished or scheduled to have their canvass boards certify recounts on Friday. The public...
Former Missouri church elder convicted in wife’s killing
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A former elder in a Kansas City, Missouri, church has been convicted of killing his wife in Kansas. A jury on Friday found Robert Lee Harris guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Tanisha Harris when the couple lived in Overland Park, Kansas. Police went to the couple’s apartment on Jan. 8, 2018, in response to a reported domestic disturbance. They returned when Harris reported his wife was missing. Her body was later found near Raymore, Missouri. Tanisha Harris was an associate pastor at Repairers Kansas City, a nondenominational church, when she was killed. Harris will be sentenced Nov. 3.
