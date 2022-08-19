ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atchison, KS

kcur.org

An annual celebration honoring the great jazz musician Charlie Parker returns to Kansas City

The legacy of the Kansas City jazz scene can be summed up in two words: Charlie Parker. Parker, who died in 1955, redefined the very sound of jazz, and his legacy endures. The festival Spotlight: Charlie Parker has been held annually in Kansas City, Missouri, since 2014. The late saxophonist, nicknamed "Bird," will be celebrated in the days leading up to his Aug. 29 birthday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Expanding the meaning of philanthropy in Kansas City

For NaTika Rowles, emphasizing how Black residents have always found ways to give within their community is an important message in August. As executive director for the Black Community Fund in Kansas City, Rowles wants to "show that Black people are philanthropists, too," but that it doesn't have to manifest as a dollar amount. Black philanthropy focuses on equity and organizations led by people of color helping people of color.
KANSAS CITY, KS
QSR Web

A&W inks multi-unit deal for Kansas

A&W Restaurants has signed a three-unit development deal with father and son team Bud and Stan Keim in Kansas. The first two units will be built in Fairview and Wellsville, Kansas, with the third unit to be determined, according to a press release. Bud Keim and his father, Stan, have...
WELLSVILLE, KS
Hays Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: Redistricting means big changes for Kansans

How will the residents of Kansas’ “Big First” get along with Lawrence? This is only one of many questions posted by Kansas’ new Congressional district map. The Big First is Kansas’ rural, western and central district that stretches to Colorado. In this year’s map, Lawrence is “scooped” out of the Second and placed into the Big First by an eastward appendage that resembles an arm or a hook. Plaintiffs challenged the map and District Court judge Bill Klapper ruled for the plaintiffs, but the Kansas Supreme Court reversed and their decision—and the map—are final.
KANSAS STATE
kcur.org

What was the first city park in Kansas City?

Picnics, birthday parties, ball games and exceptionally nice days are all elements that might bring someone to one of Kansas City’s 200-and-some parks. The peaceful greenspaces might seem ubiquitous in the city of fountains, but the acres of parks Kansas Citians know today weren’t always there. Lisa, a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
LJWORLD

The Oread hotel near KU campus has been sold to a Denver-based company and will become a Hilton hotel property

A Denver-based hospitality company has bought Lawrence’s The Oread, and will rebrand the hotel on the edge of the University of Kansas campus as a Hilton hotel. Mission Hill Hospitality announced Monday that it has completed a deal to purchase The Oread, and will change the name of the property to the Oread Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton.
LAWRENCE, KS
abc17news.com

Former Missouri church elder convicted in wife’s killing

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A former elder in a Kansas City, Missouri, church has been convicted of killing his wife in Kansas. A jury on Friday found Robert Lee Harris guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Tanisha Harris when the couple lived in Overland Park, Kansas. Police went to the couple’s apartment on Jan. 8, 2018, in response to a reported domestic disturbance. They returned when Harris reported his wife was missing. Her body was later found near Raymore, Missouri. Tanisha Harris was an associate pastor at Repairers Kansas City, a nondenominational church, when she was killed. Harris will be sentenced Nov. 3.
OVERLAND PARK, KS

