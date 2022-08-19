ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

Area church briefs

By The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
 4 days ago

Hammonds celebrate 8th year at Oak Valley Baptist

Oak Valley Baptist Church, 194 Hampton Road, has announced the upcoming 8th pastoral anniversary celebration of the Rev. Derrick and Dr. Davyda Hammond and family.

The event will be held on Sunday, Aug. 28,during morning worship service at 11 a.m.

Guest speaker will be the Rev. Tony Johnson, pastor of First Baptist Church of Liberty, Missouri. The theme is “Celebrating Godly Leadership” as stated in Luke 22:26.

"All are welcome to join us to help us celebrate this grand occasion," stated the information from the Oak Ridge church.

Central Baptist to simulcast Priscilla Shirer

The “Going Beyond” Simulcast, an event that brings women together for a day of powerful teaching, worship, and prayer, will take place Saturday, Sept. 24, at Central Baptist Church Oak Ridge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VeJ1o_0hNATihQ00

Along with Priscilla Shirer, described in publicity as one of today’s top Bible teachers, Christian recording artist Anthony Evans — her brother — will lead worship via simulcast.

Presented by Lifeway Christian Resources, the simulcast event begins at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. with multiple breaks. The event will be shown at the Central Baptist Worship Center, as well as Combs Hall on the west end of the building, according to a Central Baptist Church release.

Handicap access is available at main and rear entrances of the church. The pre-registration fee of $25 includes the simulcast, a plate lunch and program book. The fee increases after Sept. 16 to $30. Tickets may be purchased from Central Baptist Church, www.orcbc.org/calendar , click on Sept. 24 event. For more information, visit orcbc.org or contact the church office, (865) 483-7495.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: Area church briefs

