ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

$6.6 million road: Construction to start soon on second phase of Professional Boulevard

By Mike Lewis, The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wa3se_0hNATf3F00

By the fall of 2023, drivers could take a new route from Hagerstown to Meritus Medical Center, Hagerstown Community College and other points east of the city.

The Washington County Commissioners this week accepted a $6.6 million bid from Concrete General of Gaithersburg, Md., to do the work.

Part of the work is in the county and part of it is in the city. Construction will be funded by both the county and city.

Comings and goings:New factory makes progress; sports performance center coming

Scott Hobbs, county engineering director, told the commissioners that the county will manage the contract.

County officials anticipate that work will begin in October and that the new road and other improvements will be finished by next fall.

The project is Phase 2 of creating a new link from Eastern Boulevard to Yale Drive.

In Phase 1, a bridge was built over Antietam Creek.

What are the next steps for Professional Boulevard?

Phase 2 is split into two sections.

The county's portion will be building about 2,500 feet of new road from a traffic circle on Yale Drive to the new bridge, Hobbs wrote in an email late Tuesday.

A sidewalk on the north side of the road will be extended from Yale Drive to the bridge as part of the Phase 2 work, he wrote.

The county's share will cost about $3.43 million, according to the bid documents.

Hobbs said the project will be funded with $1 million in federal funds from the Appalachian Regional Commission, $1.2 million in state aid and $1.23 million in budgeted local money.

The Hagerstown City Council signed off on the project earlier this month.

The city's portion will see the existing Professional Court widened to four lanes from near the bridge to Eastern Boulevard. It also includes some other improvements, such as work on sidewalks, utilities, lighting, drainage and upgrades to Eastern Boulevard.

The city's share will cost $3.18 million.

In an email, City Engineer Rodney Tissue wrote that the money will come from four sources: $1.25 million from the Appalachian Regional Commission, $1.15 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, $600,000 from the city's general fund and the rest from Maryland highway user revenue.

The city council also has agreed to change the name of Professional Court to Professional Boulevard "upon substantial completion of construction," according to the measure adopted earlier this month.

Access to Meritus, HCC, tech park

In Phase 1, the bridge and approaches were built at a cost of $8.9 million using mostly local funding, with $1.1 million in state money for design, Hobbs said.

The county broke ground on the bridge project in 2020. The bridge was completed earlier this year.

Counting the votes:Urgent action on mail-in ballots sought to avoid Maryland general election delays

What's the monkeypox threat?:Washington County health official says to be vigilant; Meritus Health offers testing

The four-lane bridge is anticipated to handle an estimated 11,000 vehicles a day once it opens, according to a county video presentation.

At the groundbreaking, Emergency Medical Services Director R. David Hays said that, when the final road connection to Yale Drive is finished, the new traffic corridor will likely shave five minutes off emergency service response times from the city's North End to Meritus Medical Center.

It also will provide access to the community college and the Mount Aetna Technology Park that is being developed along Yale Drive.

Mike Lewis covers business, the economy and other issues. Follow Mike on Twitter: @MiLewis.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfmd.com

Bridge Replacement Project Underway On I-70 Near South Mountain State Park

The work is expected to last for three years. Baltimore, Md. (KM) – A bridge replacement project is underway in the Boonsboro area of Washington County near South Mountain State Park. Spokesman Charlie Gischlar with the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says crews will be replacing the two bridges that carry Interstate 70 over Crystal Falls Drive. He says they were constructed in 1966. :”The bridges are completely safe. It’s just that they’re nearing the end of its workable service life. Maintenance costs would continue to pile up and pile up. So the smartest move here would be to go ahead and do a complete replacement,”: he says.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

5 hurt in Montgomery County mutli-vehicle crash

Five people were sent to the hospital after a mutli-vehicle crash in East Silver Spring early Monday. According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, the crash happened around 3 a.m. in the 600 block of University Boulevard near Glenville Road, in the area of Piney Branch Road. In a...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg: Center Street improvements start

Center Street improvements will soon start in Chambersburg. Scott’s Hauling and Excavating will soon begin construction work on the first phase of the project. The Center Street Improvements Project involves total reconstruction of Center Street, from Hood Street to Reservoir Street. This will include installation of a new storm sewer system, curbs, sidewalks with ADA curb ramps; as well as reconstruction of the street with Full Depth Reclamation base course and standard asphalt wearing course.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
Hagerstown, MD
Traffic
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
College Park, MD
Washington County, MD
Government
City
Hagerstown, MD
County
Washington County, MD
City
Gaithersburg, MD
Hagerstown, MD
Government
echo-pilot.com

Firefighters work for hours to contain Pennsylvania diesel shop fire

Fire spread through a diesel repair shop on Buchanan Trail East just west of Waynesboro, Pa., Monday afternoon, according to a fire official. When firefighters arrived at the scene at 6557 Buchanan Trail East, the fire inside Patterson's Diesel Inc. was well-involved, said Robert Doverspike, a firefighter and emergency medical technician for the Waynesboro Volunteer Fire Department.
WAYNESBORO, PA
local21news.com

Commercial fire in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A confirmed fire has been ongoing at Patterson's Diesel Inc. at 6557 Buchanan Trail East in Franklin County. The fire was reported as a third alarm fire by Washington Township Police Department at around 1:00PM. According to Waynesboro Volunteer Fire Department, all of Buchanan...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WBAL Radio

Adolescent injured jumping into 'Prettyboy Dam'

There's no word on the status of a young person that was injured jumping into the water at the Prettyboy Dam on Sunday evening. Baltimore and Carroll County rescue workers were called to the scene to help the person. A Baltimore County Fire Department tweet says the patient jumped from...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Emergency Service#Urban Construction#Meritus Medical Center#Concrete General#Eastern Boulevard#Yale Drive
WUSA9

Maryland woman charged with DUI after crashing into Anacostia River

WASHINGTON — A Maryland woman was rescued and charged Saturday after crashing vehicle into Anacostia River while driving intoxicated, officials said. Metropolitan Police Department identified the driver as 34-year-old Ebony Smith of Laurel, Maryland. At around 10:47 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, DC Fire and EMS were called to...
LAUREL, MD
WDTV

West Virginia man dies in crash involving RV

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - State police says a West Virginia man died in a crash Thursday afternoon that involved an RV. Troopers responded to a crash around 6:25 p.m. Thursday in Jefferson County that involving a Chevrolet Silverado and a Coachman Miranda RV, according to WVSP. Captain Maddy says...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
wfmd.com

Hagerstown Police Reported It Had Responded To Over 1,700 Calls For Service In A Week, Mayor Says Crime Is Not Up

Mayor Keller said drug use exists in any urban city in the country. Frederick, Md. (NS/DG) – In a Facebook post from Hagerstown Police on August 15, they said it had been a busy week for officers with over 1,700 calls for service that included shootings, attempted first degree murder, first degree assault, drug possession, and arrest warrants for homicide and robbery.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
tinyhousetalk.com

10-acre Tiny House Retreat Center in West Virginia

Tiny Haven is a tiny home and glamping retreat center outside of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. The 10-acre property features two modern-farmhouse tiny homes, two renovated vintage airstreams, a stargazing glamping dome, and two glamping tents. Guests can enjoy hiking and biking trails, wineries, breweries, and river activities nearby. Learn more below!
HARPERS FERRY, WV
The Herald-Mail

The Herald-Mail

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
781K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hagerstown, MD from Herald-Mail Media.

 http://heraldmailmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy