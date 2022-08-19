ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

After a two-year break, it's a new, post-COVID season for Hagerstown Choral Arts

By Tamela Baker, The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zBf1g_0hNATeAW00

Hagerstown Choral Arts is looking for a few good voices.

As was the case with so many other things, the COVID-19 pandemic scuttled the last two concert seasons.

So except for an appearance at the Memorial Day commemoration at Antietam National Cemetery in May, it's been a couple of years since the singers of Hagerstown Choral Arts have performed together.

"There were times when we were sure we could start the season, and we’d plan accordingly, but then a new strain of the pandemic would appear and we’d have to scuttle our plans," said board member Elizabeth Cuthbert.

But the group is rebooting for a new season. Concerts are being scheduled, and auditions are set for this week.

The past two years obviously didn't go as planned, but the leaders never gave up hope that Hagerstown Choral Arts would be back.

Wouldn't it be fun?

Hagerstown Choral Arts was born of a working relationship between two church musicians. Artistic Director Gregory Shook and Ned Wetherald, who served in different churches, "would put our choirs together to do larger things that we couldn't do ourselves," Shook said. "And we just got the idea one year, 'Wouldn't it be fun to to this all the time?' Because we worked really well together, and it was fun. He accompanied and I directed, and we both had input planning. It was just a really good working relationship that we had."

So they applied for an Arts Council grant to help make their vision a reality.

"I think our first seed money to start this group was like a couple hundred bucks," Shook recalled. "And we didn't expect anything, but we just felt like, you know, Mercersburg (Pa.) had their chorus and Frederick (Md.) had their groups, and there was really nothing in this area, actually for quite a long time — since the '70s.

"So we thought, 'Well, let's give it a shot.' So we did."

That was in 1993.

"And the idea took on a life of its own; it just grew faster than we ever thought it would," he said.

Wetherald left for a position with a church in State College, Pa., but Shook continued leading the group as momentum grew.

"It's gone through several evolutions, which has been kind of exciting and scary at the same time," he said. "We've had as many as 100 singers, and then I think when we sang … at the cemetery on Memorial Day, we had 33 — which ironically is the same number we started with all those years ago."

As the group gears up for its 2022-23 season, members aren't quite sure what to expect.

"We don't know what kind of numbers we're going to have this year," Shook said, but they're about to find out.

Hagerstown Choral Arts will conduct auditions at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hagerstown Church of the Brethren, 15 S. Mulberry St. The group is seeking singers of all parts, but particularly tenors and basses.

"We're taking a leap of faith to do this," Shook said, "and I hope it comes back a little bit … better than a little bit. I hope people are starved to sing and be together again."

"We haven’t officially announced our new season as we are still finalizing some last details, but we have had a number of current and prospective members reach out to us eager to get back to singing," added Ryan Pask, Hagerstown Choral Arts president. "So that feels like a good sign."

Rebooting after COVID

Despite COVID interruptions that canceled the Hagerstown Choral Arts spring concert in 2020 — and the entire seasons for the next two years — the board kept planning for the group's return.

"While it is a challenge to get going again after these two years, it’s actually what myself and the board have been preparing for during that time," Pask said. "We’ve been able to take the time to really reflect on what our mission is and how we want to move Hagerstown Choral Arts in the future.

"I wouldn't say we're really doing anything different than the past. We're just looking for good people with good voices who like to sing and make music with other similar individuals. Our goal for the future of HCA is to continue and deepen our connections within our community."

"It's been really tough to stay in touch and and keep it going," Shook said. "But the board has certainly put in their time and effort into brainstorming and coming up with ideas … we've been very honest with one another, and that's been good. I think there's no way to predict how anything's gonna go, and that includes my church choir. It's scary, but it's kind of exciting to step out and kind of rebuild and rework things."

And while the season hasn't yet been announced, Shook hinted that it might include a performance of choruses from "The Messiah" with an audience sing-along, and a collaboration with the vocal department of the Barbara Ingram School for the Arts.

"'Messiah' is always an audience pleaser," Shook said. "People like it. And if we can do a community thing for the chorus part, I think it's just a win-win combination."

It's not simple music, but then Hagerstown Choral Arts built a reputation for taking on everything from classics to pop.

Even as the group plots its official return to public performance, members realize the pandemic might have rearranged the way they operate for good.

In addition to "The Messiah" planned for December, Hagerstown Choral Arts will likely perform a concert in October, he said. "We're calling that kind of a back to basics thing, and calling it 'Hymns, Psalms and Spiritual Songs.'"

The group also hopes to schedule a spring concert, Shook said.

If you love choral music, there are ways to support Hagerstown Choral Arts in its efforts this year, Pask said.

"The best way the community can support Hagerstown Choral Arts is by attending our programs," he said. "We make beautiful music, but we need an audience to come and listen and appreciate it.

"They can also support us financially by making a donation to the choir. This helps us immensely to keep doing what we do."

And if you shop on Amazon.com, an easy way to support the group is to switch over to the Amazon Smiles website and choose Hagerstown Choral Arts as the organization for contributions.

"It gives them the same shopping experience, but a percentage of their purchase is donated to us by Amazon," Pask said. "And as always they can keep up to date with us on our website www.hca-md.org and our Facebook page."

Want to sing along?

If you'd like to audition for Hagerstown Choral Arts, just show up on Tuesday evening.

"Our audition is very low-key," Shook said. "We don't ask people to prepare anything. We do a vocal warm-up to see which voice part, and where we would place them in the section."

Singers are then asked to sing their parts in a hymn, "which shows us whether they they can follow words and music at the same time … people don't need to be intimidated. We just want to hear people sing, and especially male voices."

"You’ll deepen your appreciation of a variety of top-quality choral music, and you’ll learn great vocal technique under Greg’s guidance," said charter member Judith Miller. "Anyone who wants to explore their singing experience further would enjoy being a member. Best of all, you’re bonding with other people who love to sing."

"If you like to sing, look us up and give us a shot," Shook said. "Just try us on, you know, see how we fit."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wbaltv.com

Asia Collective Night Market turns into 'nightmare' for patrons

WEST FRIENDSHIP, Md. — Many people in Howard County are angry and frustrated after what some are calling a nightmare during the Asia Collective Night Market event at the Howard County Fairgrounds on Saturday. People said they came out to support local businesses and were met with chaos. The...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
tinyhousetalk.com

10-acre Tiny House Retreat Center in West Virginia

Tiny Haven is a tiny home and glamping retreat center outside of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. The 10-acre property features two modern-farmhouse tiny homes, two renovated vintage airstreams, a stargazing glamping dome, and two glamping tents. Guests can enjoy hiking and biking trails, wineries, breweries, and river activities nearby. Learn more below!
HARPERS FERRY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
Local
Maryland Entertainment
City
Hagerstown, MD
Hagerstown, MD
Entertainment
CBS Baltimore

Maryland man charged in Pennsylvania mass stabbing that left woman, child dead

BALTIMORE -- An Edgewood man has been charged in connection with a mass stabbing that left a mother and her young daughter dead in York County, Pa. last night, according to Pennsylvania State Police.Keith Kretzer, 31, is charged with two counts of Criminal Homicide and two counts of Criminal Attempted Homicide. Officers responded about 7:30 p.m. to the first block of Firebox Court in Hopewell Township for a reported stabbing, police said. There, the woman and a 5-year-old girl were found dead. A 63-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were both were hospitalized with serious injuries. The woman was identified as 34-year-old Christine...
YORK COUNTY, PA
wmar2news

Downed trees, significant flooding, closed roads, OH MY!

Https://twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX/status/1562036903104450561?s=20&t=XobfulLgyhY__Ie-jJR92g. Yesterday's rain and storms packed a punch across our northeastern suburbs! Northeastern Maryland dealt with not only isolated tree damage, but significant flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas. There were reports of roads closed due to downed trees and high water levels in Baltimore and Harford counties! We received reports of cars stalled in standing water of 2.50-3 feet on the 2300 block of Bel Air road.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

A Maryland teacher went on vacation and won $250,000 in the lottery

A Maryland elementary school teacher left his family vacation with memories to last a lifetime — and also won $250,000 in the lottery. The anonymous Baltimore County man purchased the ticket while on vacation in Ocean City, Maryland, according to a news release from the Maryland Lottery. The 58-year-old...
OCEAN CITY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Choral Music#Havingfun#Performance Info#Arts Council#Vocal Music#Hagerstown Choral Arts
mymcmedia.org

Monster Trucks Roar at the County Fair

Excited fairgoers filled the Grandstand at the Montgomery County Agricultural Fair Thursday evening as monster trucks roared. MyMCM spoke to monster truck fans and Montgomery County native Cory Snyder — a monster truck driver who was recognized for his tricks and overall performance.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Fourth Phase of COVID-19 Rent Relief Program Reopens

Previously incomplete and new applications will be accepted during the fourth phase of Covid-19 rent relief program. The phase will reopen for applications from eligible Montgomery County renters who either did not fully complete their previously submitted application or want to submit a new application for review. The previous deadline was June 30. The program provides financial assistance for tenants that have experienced a financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is administered by the County’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), according to Montgomery County government.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wypr.org

Baltimore County looks to revive old shopping mall

Baltimore County plans to buy the old Sears building still connected to Security Square Mall for $10 million. It's an effort to revitalize the mall which in recent years has been in decline. County officials hope buying a former anchor store of Security Square will help them guide the mall’s future.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
WTOP

Over 2,000 backpacks full of school supplies given out by Maryland’s police officers

A group of Maryland police officers are doing their part to help students who may be returning to class without all the supplies they need. A “Stuff the Backpack Drive” is one of the events organized by the nonprofit Beyond the Badge Foundation, where officers give away backpacks full of school supplies to students in need.
wfmd.com

Hagerstown Police Reported It Had Responded To Over 1,700 Calls For Service In A Week, Mayor Says Crime Is Not Up

Mayor Keller said drug use exists in any urban city in the country. Frederick, Md. (NS/DG) – In a Facebook post from Hagerstown Police on August 15, they said it had been a busy week for officers with over 1,700 calls for service that included shootings, attempted first degree murder, first degree assault, drug possession, and arrest warrants for homicide and robbery.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
The Herald-Mail

The Herald-Mail

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
781K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hagerstown, MD from Herald-Mail Media.

 http://heraldmailmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy