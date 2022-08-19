ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: WV man wanted in Hagerstown shooting altered appearance to avoid capture

By Julie E. Greene, The Herald-Mail
 4 days ago
A Berkeley County, W.Va., man wanted in connection with a weekend shooting at a hotel on Dual Highway in Hagerstown had altered his appearance to avoid capture, said Chief Deputy Victor Lupis with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Lupis said Wednesday that he apprehended Dylan Chase Dunham, 23, of Hedgesville, W.Va., after receiving a tip at 5:33 p.m. Tuesday that a man wanted for shooting someone in the head off Dual Highway was in the Charles Town Plaza parking lot.

Dunham was found in the backseat of a car parked at the plaza, with his head shaved and some other minor changes so he didn't look like his identification picture, Lupis said. The chief deputy said Dunham told him he wasn't ready to be captured.

Deputies also collected some evidence, including an AR-15 that a preliminary investigation ties to Dunham, Lupis said.

There were others present at the car, but no one else was arrested on local charges or ones from Hagerstown Police, Lupis said.

Dunham was charged as a fugitive from justice and will go before a Jefferson County Circuit Court judge at some point to see if he waives extradition back to Maryland, Lupis said.

Dunham was being held without bond at the Eastern Regional Jail in Berkeley County, according to the West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority's website.

Maryland charges against Dunham

Dunham faces charges of attempted first- and second-degree murder, and first- and second-degree assault for the shooting reported around 1 a.m. Sunday at the Plaza Inn and Suites at 931 Dual Highway.

Police found the victim, a 50-year-old man from Falling Waters, W.Va., in one of the hotel rooms with a gunshot wound to the face.

“Although the bullet went through the left cheek and exited by the right ear, the wound is not considered life threatening,” Lt. Rebecca Fetchu, spokesperson for Hagerstown Police, previously said. The victim and suspect “were known to each other,” she said.

#Shooting#Extradition#Fugitive#Violent Crime#Dual Highway#Dc Deputies#Hagerstown Police#Att
