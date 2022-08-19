ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Preakness-winning trainer charged in domestic violence case

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RDxlw_0hNATXwJ00

A prominent New York-based horse trainer whose Early Voting won this year’s Preakness Stakes is facing a domestic violence charge for allegedly pushing a woman down a flight of stairs and trying to choke her, authorities said Thursday.

Chad Brown, 43, was arraigned Thursday morning in Saratoga Springs on a charge of obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor.

Police received a complaint at around 11 p.m. Wednesday from a caller who said “they were in an altercation with Mr. Brown,” Saratoga Springs Police Sergeant Paul Veitch said. Brown was arrested and spent the night in a police holding area pending arraignment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vh9kK_0hNATXwJ00
Chad Brown was arraigned on a charge of obstruction of breathing following the incident.
The Washington Post via Getty Im

Assistant District Attorney Kayla Potter told the judge that Brown pushed the woman down the stairs, pinned her to the floor and tried to choke her before throwing her out of the house.

Brown pleaded not guilty and was released on $2,500 bond, Veitch said. A message seeking comment was left with Brown’s attorney.

Brown is well known in the horse racing community. He owns a horse racing company called Chad C. Brown Inc., and his horses won the Preakness in 2017 and 2022. He is also a four-time Eclipse Award winner as the nation’s best trainer.

Brown has had troubles with the law in recent years. In 2019, Brown was ordered to pay more than $1.6 million after the U.S. Department of Labor found he failed to pay his company staff overtime wages.

In an email Thursday, the New York Racing Association said it was aware of the charges and deferred comment to police in Saratoga Springs. The not-for-profit entity is authorized by the state to operate thoroughbred racing and wagering at Aqueduct, Belmont and Saratoga racetracks.

Comments / 0

Related
WNYT

Woman critically wounded in Schenectady shooting

A woman is in critical condition after someone shot her Monday night in Schenectady. Police responded to the Z Deli on State Street around 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting. That’s where they found a 48-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to her chest. She’s now at Albany Medical...
SCHENECTADY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preakness Stakes#Domestic Violence#Horse Racing#The Washington Post#Getty Im#Chad C Brown Inc
NEWS10 ABC

Amsterdam woman accused of welfare fraud

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) arrested Tiffany Rourke, 37, of Amsterdam on August 16. Deputies say that she lied on her application for SNAP benefits. When she applied for benefits she allegedly did not disclose everyone living in her home or all income earned.
AMSTERDAM, NY
WNYT

Montgomery County shelter employee viciously attacked

ROOT – Part of the typical routine at most animal shelters is to make sure dogs get out of their cages every day for exercise. When that happened Monday morning at the Ayres Memorial Animal Shelter in Montgomery County, the result was anything but typical. When an employee of...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Horse trainer Chad Brown arrested, accused of obstruction of breathing

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Chad Brown, known as an accomplished horse trainer, has been arrested on charges, according to Saratoga Springs Police. The Mechanicville native was arrested, charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor. According to Saratoga Springs Police, Brown, 43, was arrested on Wednesday. According to...
NEWS10 ABC

Florida teen and mom charged in national identity theft plot, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida high schooler and his mother were arrested in an identity theft scheme that affected people across the nation, according to authorities. The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said a 14-year-old boy and his mother stole personal and financial information belonging to 17 people. Deputies...
DELTONA, FL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
57K+
Followers
44K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy