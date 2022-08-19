Marine accused of killing wife on freeway pleads not guilty, held in jail on $1 million bond
The Marine accused of killing his wife near the H-3 freeway in Hawaii has pleaded not guilty, according to Hawaii News Now.
Bryant Tejeda-Castillo, formally serving with The 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, has been charged with second-degree murder.
Tejeda-Castillo allegedly stabbed his wife, 27-year-old Dana Alotaibi, on July 20. Honolulu police say witnesses saw a man standing over a woman on the side of the H-3 freeway at around 6 p.m. near Kapaa Quarry Road in Kailua.
After witnesses came to the aid of a dying Alotaibi, Tejeda-Castillo fled into a nearby wooded area, where police were able to detain him after he cut himself with a pocketknife.
Tejeda-Castillo was denied a bail reduction and is being held in jail on $1 million bond, according to official records obtained by Hawaii News Now.
His trial is set to begin in October of this year.
Comments / 0