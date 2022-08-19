ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kailua, HI

Marine accused of killing wife on freeway pleads not guilty, held in jail on $1 million bond

By Richard Pollina
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MJS1U_0hNATW3a00

The Marine accused of killing his wife near the H-3 freeway in Hawaii has pleaded not guilty, according to Hawaii News Now.

Bryant Tejeda-Castillo, formally serving with The 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Tejeda-Castillo allegedly stabbed his wife, 27-year-old Dana Alotaibi, on July 20. Honolulu police say witnesses saw a man standing over a woman on the side of the H-3 freeway at around 6 p.m. near Kapaa Quarry Road in Kailua.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4InmO9_0hNATW3a00
In Hawaii, second-degree murder can bring the chance of life imprisonment with the possibility of parole if convicted.
Dana Alotaibi/Facebook

After witnesses came to the aid of a dying Alotaibi, Tejeda-Castillo fled into a nearby wooded area, where police were able to detain him after he cut himself with a pocketknife.

Tejeda-Castillo was denied a bail reduction and is being held in jail on $1 million bond, according to official records obtained by Hawaii News Now.

His trial is set to begin in October of this year.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Kailua, HI
Crime & Safety
City
Kailua, HI
City
Marine Corps Base Hawaii, HI
Honolulu, HI
Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawaii News Now#Violent Crime
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
57K+
Followers
44K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy