ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localocnews.com

PHOTOS: San Juan Hills Football Edged by Santa Margarita in Season-Opener

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

CIF boys high school water polo 2022 pre-season watch list released

CIF officials released the 2022 pre-season watch list for boys water polo, which gets under way this week. The first rankings are expected next week and teams will be based in these divisions for the CIF playoffs. In Division 1, Foothill, Huntington Beach, JSerra, Laguna Beach, Los Alamitos, Mater Dei,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Irvine football coaching legend Terry Henigan takes part in pre-game coin toss

Terry Henigan (left) and Tom Ricci Sr. took part in the coin toss before Friday’s Irvine vs. Portola game. (Photo courtesy Jim Tomlin). Former legendary Irvine High School football coach Terry Henigan took part in the coin toss Friday night before the Irvine vs. Portola game at Irvine Stadium and was joined by former Vaquero offensive coordinator Tom Ricci, father of current coach Tom Ricci.
IRVINE, CA
localocnews.com

PHOTOS: Western football team opens with decisive road win over Chino

Western’s football team takes the field for Friday’s game with Chino. (Photos courtesy Victor Baltazar). Coach Dan Davidson’s Western High School football team opened the season Friday night with a 42-0 nonleague victory over Chino at Chino. “It was exciting to kick off the season against a...
CHINO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Ana, CA
Football
Santa Ana, CA
Sports
Long Beach, CA
Football
Local
California Education
Long Beach, CA
Sports
Santa Ana, CA
Education
Local
California Football
Long Beach, CA
Education
City
Long Beach, CA
City
Miranda, CA
City
Santa Ana, CA
Local
California Sports
celebsbar.com

Michael Tuck Dies: Former Los Angeles And San Diego News Anchorman Was 76

Michael Tuck, whose commanding on-air presence led to long news anchorman stints in San Diego and Los Angeles, died August 17 at 76 after a long battle with post-stroke complications, according to reports.Tuck worked at KGTV in San Diego before moving to KCBS in Los Angeles from 1990 to 2000 He then returned to San Diego, where he finished his career at KFMB and KUSI.He won multiple awards during his newscasting career, including 15 regional Emmys, four Golden Mike Awards, and the Sigma Delta Chi Distinguished Service Award.Tuck.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Connolly
Person
Myles Jackson
Person
Jordan Anderson
KTLA

Street takeover rolls right over ‘Botts’ Dots’ in Compton

An effort to stop street takeovers in Compton has hit a bump in the road. A series of hard rubber dots called “Botts’ Dots” were recently installed at the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Caldwell Street, but that didn’t stop several drivers from doing donuts as spectators watched around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The dots, which […]
COMPTON, CA
David Clark

Pasadena's South Arroyo Neighborhood

South Arroyo Pasadena Residence Catching Sunlight Through the Leaves of a California OakDavid Clark. Nestled between South Pasadena, Eagle Rock and Highland Park resides the 91105 zip code of “The South Arroyo.” This 3.7 square mile area contains approximately 6,543 homes, 13,544 people, and some of the quietest park-like streets in California. Let me introduce you to the homes, estates, shops, trails, and real estate market of Pasadena’s 91105 South Arroyo.
PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Rams#American Football#Highschoolsports
thedowneypatriot.com

Brick LA co-owner killed in late night car crash

DOWNEY — Friends and family have confirmed the death of Downey resident Sebastian Valencia, an entrepreneur and co-owner of the Brick Los Angeles sneaker store. He was 23. According to people with knowledge of the crash, Valencia was killed in a solo vehicle collision around midnight Saturday morning just outside Riverview Park in Bellflower.
DOWNEY, CA
boatlyfe.com

5 Best Lake Near Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, California is known for its glamorous movie stars, beaches, and lakes! You can find manmade and natural lakes here. There’s also a lot you and your crew can do for sports like paddle boarding, water skiing, and kayaking! All you need now is a guide to tell you which are the best lakes to go to. (Psst, we’re your guide!)
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Derek Traeger Killed in Vehicle Crash on 405 Freeway [Torrance, CA]

28-Year-Old Lifeguard Pronounced Dead after Traffic Accident near Artesia Boulevard. The crash happened on August 14th in the early hours of the morning, on the northbound 405 freeway, south of Artesia Boulevard. Furthermore, according to corner report, the 28-year-old LA County Lifeguard at Santa Monica died after suffering a blunt...
TORRANCE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
KTLA

8 USC fraternities form new council after cutting ties with university

As the new semester starts at USC, university officials say they’re disappointed over breakaway fraternities, and are warning students not to join them for their own safety. Eight frats have cut ties with the school after officials imposed strict rules to Greek life in response to allegations of sexual assaults at frat parties. They are: […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine open South L.A. high school

Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine’s latest venture is “nuthin’ but an educational thang.” Los Angeles’ newest high school backed by the music moguls is now open. The musical duo attended the grand opening ceremony in Leimert Park on Thursday. Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho was also in attendance. Iovine and Dr. Dre, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
localocnews.com

2022 O.C. Moon Festival Set for Sep. 10 at Mile Square Park

Join Orange County in celebrating the 2022 Moon Festival with live entertainment, moon cakes, and lanterns for children at Mile Square Park on Saturday, September 10. The annual Moon Festival, also known as Mid-Autumn Festival or Tết Trung Thu in Vietnamese, is a traditional celebration dating back thousands of years and marks an important cultural event for Orange County’s Vietnamese-American community.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy