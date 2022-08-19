ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Afternoon storm chances stick around Friday in Central Florida

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=023CVc_0hNARrKJ00

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will continue to see a threat from afternoon storms Friday.

Our area is forecast to see a 60% chance of afternoon storms.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

High temperatures should reach an average of 92 degrees for most of Central Florida.

The chance for scattered storms will stick around this weekend, but the chance for storms will lower to 40%.

Temperatures will go up this weekend with highs in the mid-90s on Saturday and Sunday.

The tropics are looking quiet for Florida, but there is a strong tropical wave in the western Gulf that will roll into Texas this weekend.

>>> WATCH LIVE RADAR HERE <<<

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

Visit our hurricane section: EYE ON THE TROPICS

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

Storms get started a little earlier in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Here we go again. Another rockin’ afternoon is expected for parts of Central Florida Sunday. This time around however, we’ll get things started a little earlier than Saturday.rted a little earlier than Saturday. Look for a couple of storms to bubble up along and...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Weather whiplash: Summer lurches from drought to flood

Parts of northern Texas, mired in a drought labeled as extreme and exceptional, are flooding under torrential rain. In a drought. Sound familiar? It should. The Dallas region is just the latest drought-suffering-but-flooded locale during a summer of extreme weather whiplash, likely goosed by human-caused climate change, scientists say. Parts of the world are lurching from drought to deluge.
TEXAS STATE
mypanhandle.com

Mosquito-Borne Illness Advisory for Florida

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An influx of wet weather prompted The Florida Health Department to issue a mosquito-born illness advisory. Local mosquito control officials plan to get ahead of the West Nile virus, although no human cases have been reported yet. “We just wanna remind people to be...
BAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Orlando, FL
State
Florida State
worldanimalnews.com

After A Shark Is Horrifically Stabbed In The Head On A Florida Beach, Authorities Tell WAN “No Laws Were Broken” Truly Sickening!!!

Still images posted from video shared on Instagram. Another shameful display of cruel and sickening acts by sub-humans was recently captured on video as two men callously dragged and ultimately stabbed a shark in the head with a knife while on a beach in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. A woman pleading with the men to stop hurting the innocent shark and return him back into the ocean can also be heard throughout the shocking footage. WAN posted the appalling video on social media over the weekend.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#Severe Weather#Cox Media Group
WKRG News 5

Body of missing swimmer found in Florida

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The body of a missing swimmer was found by divers Sunday night, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were searching for the swimmer who went missing in Spring Creek. The incident began at around 1:00 Saturday afternoon when JCSO got a call about someone in distress on Spring Creek, […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Silver Alert issued for missing St. Cloud man

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A Silver Alert was issued Monday afternoon for a missing St. Cloud man who had not been seen in more than a day, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Candido Mantalvo was reported missing Monday after leaving his home in St....
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Environment
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Flies around moldy plantains, roach in the salsa verde: 6 South Florida restaurants temporarily shut

Plantains with “mold build up” at a Caribbean chain, a pair of live roaches crawling in an oven and a roach landing in salsa verde were among the reasons state inspectors ordered six South Florida restaurants shut last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in Florida

Without a doubt, all of us love to go out from time to time, and while it's really easy to prepare some delicious food at home and enjoy it with our friends and family members, it's nice to also treat ourselves to a nice dinner at a great restaurant. If you're one of those people that likes to order a good steak, no matter where you're going, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should visit if you appreciate good food.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Slow down: Giant slide reopens after officials fix speeding issue

DETROIT — State officials in Michigan have reopened a historic slide after an issue caused people to go dangerously fast down the giant slide. Hours after the giant slide in Belle Isle Park was opened for the first time in over two years, it was closed again. Park officials told WDIV that riders who were going down the slide after it opened were going too fast and bouncing too high.
BELLE ISLE, FL
thefloridapundit.com

Florida Lt. Gov. says DeSantis will send migrants to Delaware

According to Florida Lt. Governor Jeannette Nuñez, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration will deport illegal immigrants who enter Florida to Delaware. When questioned about the historic influx of Cubans to South Florida, Nuñez responded, in part, as follows: “That’s why the governor has worked with the legislature to secure funding to make sure…that people who are coming illegally…that they don’t stay here with their arms crossed, thinking about what they will be able to do. Honestly, we’re going to send that person to the president’s home state of Delaware.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
106K+
Followers
120K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy