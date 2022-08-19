Afternoon storm chances stick around Friday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will continue to see a threat from afternoon storms Friday.

Our area is forecast to see a 60% chance of afternoon storms.

High temperatures should reach an average of 92 degrees for most of Central Florida.

The chance for scattered storms will stick around this weekend, but the chance for storms will lower to 40%.

Temperatures will go up this weekend with highs in the mid-90s on Saturday and Sunday.

The tropics are looking quiet for Florida, but there is a strong tropical wave in the western Gulf that will roll into Texas this weekend.

