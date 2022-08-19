Read full article on original website
Pop-Up Flea Market at Historic Hudson Valley Site this Weekend
There are many reasons to love the Hudson Valley. The mountains, the river, the great hiking, and the history. Included in that history are several Hudson Valley mansions. Roosevelt, Vanderbilt, Mills Mansion, just to name a few. And one that is north of Dutchess County called Olana. I had heard of Olana because it was affiliated with the Hudson River School of Painting. The home and estate were owned by Frederic Edwin Church, an important figure in the school.
Two Popular Middletown Hotels Sold for $34 Million
Two huge hotels in Middletown totaling over 250 rooms have been sold for a whopping $34 million. According to a press release, there were 12 written offers submitted for the Middletown properties. The commercial real estate brokerage firm of Marcus & Millichap represented the sale of the Marriott Courtyard and Hampton Inn, both located on Crystal Run Crossing in Middletown.
This Eerie Property Was Once a Bustling Catskill Resort
When I was a kid growing up in the 1970s, I remember my grandmother coming up to the Sullivan County Catskills for at least part of the summer. She stayed at some pretty nice places, like the Concord, and they always had a big in-ground pool for my cousins and me to swim the day away. Then at dinnertime, we would go into Monticello and eat at Kaplan’s. There were all kinds of arcades to play in, and we loved Skee-ball. Those are my fond Catskill memories. Things have changed a lot since those days.
Two New Businesses Set to Freshen up Newburgh, NY Storefronts
The Hudson Valley has had numerous new businesses open within the past year. Some of these local businesses have been restaurants, boutiques, coffee shops and more. The Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown, NY has had new businesses open. J's Seafood Kitchen, Selfie Galore and Codigo Fama are some of...
Treat Your Hudson Valley Pooch to the Best Gift Ever
Let’s face it. Hudson Valley residents love their dogs. Okay, no matter where you live people love their dogs. I have friends whose dogs have better lives than I do. I’m not kidding. Dogs with their own rooms, dogs that get homemade dog food, dogs who rule the house. I know some very spoiled dogs.
Fire at popular orchard and farm in Dutchess
A fire has struck Barton Orchards, a 175-acre apple orchard and vegetable farm located in the Dutchess County community of Poughquag that has been a popular destination for residents and tourists alike. The farm has been in the Barton family for more than 40 years and billed itself as the premier “Pick Your Own” farm in the Hudson Valley. Barton Orchards also features a petting zoo, ice cream shop, tap room, live music on weekends, an aerial adventure climbing course, and announced plans for a new farmer market and coffee shop.
Shoppers flocking to new Westchester County ShopRite location
A new ShopRite is opening in Westchester County, and soon it will be complete with fresh renovations and a rebranding.
Who has the Hudson Valley’s Biggest Ice Cream Cone? 6 Places to Try
Size DOES matter when it comes to the size of the cones being served at these popular Hudson Valley ice cream spots. One thing the Hudson Valley has no shortage of is the number of places to grab some ice cream on a hot summer day or night. We talked many times about our favorite places to grab a scoop, cone, or sundae, now before you scroll down to see the over 30 different places to get ice cream in the Hudson Valley let's try to find some of the area's biggest cones.
3 Things we Love About Wawarsing, NY
Cheap gas, hiking, and one place you don't want to ever end up at. The town of Wawarsing, located in Ulster County might just be one of our Hudson Valley towns that have a bunch of things that you might not be aware of. To start, I'm going to go out on a limb and say most of us are always on the lookout for cheap gas, right?
Extra Fair Food Will Be Donated in Rhinebeck New York
One of the most enjoyable parts about visiting our county fairs in the HudsonValley is enjoying all of the amazing food that we get to gobble up during the fair season. The Dutchess County Fair does an amazing job of not only offering the traditional fair favorites but they have local food vendors as well with their specialties.
Barton Orchards owners remain hopeful for fall harvest despite devastating blaze
The owners of Barton Orchards say they are determined to follow through with their fall harvest and farmers market after a massive propane fire there on Monday.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Antique Fire Engine Muster Held in Kingston (NY)
Daily Freeman, Kingston, N.Y. Aug. 20—KINGSTON, N.Y. — Visitors to the Volunteer Firemen’s Hall and Museum of Kingston’s 18th annual Antique Fire Engine Muster on Saturday looked on in awe at more than a dozen vintage fire engines parked on Fair Street. Some came, many with...
News 12
Another Hudson Valley village puts emergency water restrictions into place
Another Hudson Valley community is enforcing water restrictions. Village of Montgomery officials say that due to existing drought conditions, they are enacting their Level 2 Water Restriction. They say all outside water use needs to be eliminated until further notice. This includes watering lawns, washing machines, washing vehicles and filling...
Cookie Delivery Company Gets Poughkeepsie, NY Storefront
Looking for a late-night snack? One Dutchess County cookie company is giving you the opportunity to indulge your sweet tooth cravings until the early morning hours. Midnight Munchie Company hit the streets back in February 2022, delivering freshly baked cookies to doorsteps across the Hudson Valley. Not only will they continue their delivery service, but now they have a storefront.
Popular Poughkeepsie Restaurant has Closed, Fans Left Wondering Why?
The sign on the front door says vacation, but it looks like it's closed for good after asking around. One thing the Hudson Valley has is a ton of great restaurants to enjoy a meal at. From Rhinebeck to Newburgh the choices are endless but one thing that drives me crazy is when you find that one place that you look forward to getting food from has suddenly closed down.
What’s With This Strange Red Hand Print Showing up on Sussex County Storefronts?
VERNON, NJ – If you have been out to a restaurant or business in Sussex...
Saugerties Residents Angry With Plans for Woodstock ’94 Site
The $600 million plans for Winston Farms in Saugerties include everything from homes, to commercial, business, and recreational uses. Last year after it was announced that developers had purchased the 800-acre site of the 1994 Woodstock music festival for $4 million, news started to spread that the new owners had plans to turn Winston Farms into a multi-use area.
Million Dollar River View Homes In Hudson Valley New York
Have you ever thought about where you might live if money was no object? Would you move out of New York or would maybe just a nice house on the river work for you?. I was recently thinking about where I would live if money was not a concern. I think I would want to have multiple houses in multiple climates. I would want something like Yellowstone in Montana and I would have to have a beach house probably on Nantucket but I would also want to live here in the Hudon Valley too.
30 Best Foods Available at the 2022 Dutchess County Fair
There are a host of crazy new foods as well as some old favorites at the 176th Dutchess County Fair in Rhinebeck. While the fair is full of many attractions, the real reason everyone goes to the annual celebration in Dutchess County is for the food. Milkshakes, fried dough, and sausage and pepper sandwiches are on everyone's list, but there are also a number of other delicious foods you won't want to overlook.
22-Year-Old Hudson Valley, New York Man Killed In Crash
Police are searching for clues to determine what caused a Hudson Valley man to fatally drive off the road. On Monday, New York State Police confirmed an Orange County man lost his life in a crash in Sullivan County. Sullivan County, New York Crash Kills Orange County, New York Man.
