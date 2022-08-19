ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The New US Climate Law Will Reduce Carbon Emissions and Make Electricity Less Expensive, Economists Say

By Marianne Lavelle
InsideClimate News
InsideClimate News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 312

David Gilardi
4d ago

It takes 500,000 gallons of water to produce one ton of lithium...EVs are charged from coal fired power plants ...90% of solar panels are made in China .. grave yards for dead batteries. .. what a mess

Reply(3)
246
America 1sr
4d ago

the biden administration and there friends are making money on our pain. no amount of solar will change global warming and they know it.

Reply(16)
191
Grace Nucciarone
4d ago

What about home heating oil,,biden hurt us so badly now this new bill will only give the rich more money and the poor get poor…republicans aren’t fighting for us Americans either …we are doomed greed corruption at its finest…rant over

Reply(13)
91
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Kellogg
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Energy Efficiency#Greenhouse Gas#Carbon Price#Electric Heating#Business Industry#Linus Business#Democrats#Icn Weekly
Mother Jones

Kids ATVing in a Nature Preserve Found One of the Biggest Ever Gas Pipeline Leaks

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. A gasoline spill from the Colonial Pipeline in North Carolina is now one the largest onshore spills from a pipeline in United States history, according to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality who published the updated figure last week. The new findings were previously reported on by E&E News and the Verge.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
biztoc.com

Venezuela Stops Oil Shipments To Europe As Alternatives To Russian Energy Dry Up

Venezuela Stops Oil Shipments To Europe As Alternatives To Russian Energy Dry Up. The writing is on the wall for Europe in terms of this coming winter – It's going to get ugly. With natural gas imports from Russia cut by 80% through Nord Stream 1 along with the majority of oil shipments, the EU is going to be scrambling for whatever fuel sources they can find to supply electricity and heating through the coming winter. Two sources that were originally suggested as alternatives were Iran and Venezuela.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Motley Fool

4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make

Although Social Security's solvency isn't in question, the program is facing a greater than $20 trillion funding shortfall over the next 75 years. During his campaign for the presidency, Joe Biden outlined an overhaul of Social Security based on four key changes. Despite readily apparent issues with Social Security, no...
INCOME TAX
InsideClimate News

InsideClimate News

Brooklyn, NY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
577K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideClimate News is an independent, not-for-profit, non-partisan news organization that covers clean energy, carbon energy, nuclear energy and environmental science—plus the territory in between where law, policy and public opinion are shaped.

 https://insideclimatenews.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy