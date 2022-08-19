Read full article on original website
michiganradio.org
Detroiters to give opinions on DTE Energy's request for rate and solar fee increases at Monday hearing
The Michigan Public Service Commission will hold a public hearing in Detroit from 6-8 p.m. Monday on DTE Energy's pending rate increase. The utility has requested an increase of $388 million dollars from its residential customers. That's about an 8.8% increase. DTE also wants to charge solar customers a fee...
Detroit News
Some Michigan school districts have figured out how to fill staff vacancies
Late August marks the return of school for many of Michigan's 1.4 million K-12 students, and many superintendents say this year they are ready and have fuller staffs. Some districts like Detroit Public Schools Community District and Rockford Public Schools are fully staffed. Increasing salaries appeared to be a key ingredient in their success.
fox2detroit.com
Emotions run high at DTE's proposed rate increase at commission meeting
DETROIT (FOX 2) - As inflation runs roughshod across the country, DTE Energy is proposing a rate hike - and Monday night provided a chance for the public to have a say. And about 250 people wanted the three members of the Public Service Commission to know exactly how they felt on the campus of Wayne County Community College.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Macomb County man wins $100K in ‘Second Chance’ drawing
A Macomb County man said winning a $100,000 prize in the Michigan Lottery’s $300,000,000 Diamond Riches Second Chance drawing still hasn’t sunk in. The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, won $100,000 after he was selected in a random drawing that took place on August 3. He earned entries into the giveaway by scanning his non-winning $300,000,000 Diamond Riches tickets on the Michigan Lottery app.
Local hospital wait times increase amid staffing shortages
This month, a viewer contacted 7 Action News saying she had to wait 12 hours to be admitted to a local hospital. Unfortunately, she’s not the only person experiencing this.
electrek.co
Ford and Jay Leno blend past and future, customizing an F-150 Lightning to match Walmart founder’s 1979 pickup
At this past weekend’s Woodward Dream Cruise – metro Detroit’s annual celebration of the automotive industry – Jay Leno, former late-night TV host and host of Jay Leno’s Garage, revealed a custom Ford F-150 Lightning. Not just any Lightning, though – the EV unveiled by Leno was custom painted to match a 1979 version of the F-Series owned by Walmart’s founder, Sam Walton.
Christmas movie filmed at historic Holly Hotel to hold world premiere in Michigan
HOLLY, MI - A movie filmed at one of Michigan’s most historic hotels will hold its world premiere at one of Michigan’s most historic theaters. “Christmas at The Holly Hotel,” which was filmed on location this past winter at the inn built in 1891, will be shown to the public for the first time at the Redford Theater in Detroit, built in 1928, on Sunday, December 4.
Did You Know That The Giant Uniroyal Tire in Detroit Used To Be A Ferris Wheel?
Have you ever found yourself driving down I-94 in Detroit between Southfield Freeway and Outer Drive, only to spot a giant tire on the side of the road?. Okay, no, it's not the missing extra wheel of a semi-truck that has already passed... it's the Uniroyal Giant Tire, and it's got a pretty unique and fun history.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tasty Tuesday: House of Barbecue
DETROIT – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re over in Clawson checking out House of Barbecue: A former food truck that has since opened a brick-and-mortar location with some fancy digs. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. House of Barbecue...
wrif.com
Faygo Has the Blues Again
We seem to be living in an age where if you like something, just wait 10 minutes and it will change. Case in point: Faygo has decided to have the blues again. Not financially. In fact, Faygo is doing very good marketing. People are now making their voices heard on food and drink items on social media, be it a Mexican taco, a favorite snack treat or, in this case, Faygo is bringing back “Jazin Blues Berry” by popular demand. It’s only available in Michigan. Sorry, Ohio.
Detroit News
Top 5 cool cars seen at the Dream Cruise
For car-crazy people, the Woodward Dream Cruise is the world's biggest candy store. For the 27th time, an estimated 40,000 hot rods, retro mods and just plain odds rumbled along 16 miles of M-1 from Ferndale to Pontiac. Here are some of the coolest rides spotted Saturday at the Dream Cruise.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Longtime Detroit-area radio host let go after 34 years -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Longtime Detroit-area radio host let go after 34 years; ‘My heart was broken’. Roberta Jasina, the voice of morning news in southeastern Michigan, said...
Border Agents Make Million Dollar Bust At Blue Water Bridge Crossing
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Four men are in custody after allegedly attempting to smuggle over a million dollars worth of marijuana and ecstasy into the United States from Canada. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, a semi-truck entered the U.S. from Canada and was eventually spotted at a closed business in Columbus Township. Officers observed the suspected narcotics being loaded from the truck and into a van. Officers then arrested two men and found 348 pounds of marijuana and 24 pounds of ecstasy. The department says the drugs have a street value in excess of $1,000,000. During...
wdet.org
CDC says Southeast Michigan counties are high risk for COVID-19
Health officials say most of Southeast Michigan is at high risk for the spread of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports all of Wayne County, as well as Oakland, Macomb and Washtenaw, fall into the high-risk category for community transmission of the coronavirus. Detroit’s health department advises...
2022 Dream Cruise: Meet the cruisers of Woodward!
The Woodward Dream Cruise is filled with vintage cars and happy cruisers always excited to share their stories! Here are the tales behind some of those classic cars.
Longtime Detroit-area radio host out; 'My heart was broken'
Roberta Jasina, the voice of morning news in southeastern Michigan, said she lost her job at WWJ-AM, a day before her husband was diagnosed with cancer.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Drunk woman screams repeatedly at trooper to say her name on side of Oakland County highway, MSP says
INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A woman who was found drunk in the driver’s seat of a running car on the side of an Oakland County highway refused to provide her license to a state trooper and continually screamed at him to “say her full name,” police said.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit carjacking rise includes suspect trio as young as 11, police say
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit carjackings are up 40 percent compared to last year - and the ages of the kids doing them – have become unbelievable. On Monday, an 11-, 12-, and 14-year-old were arrested carjacking cars right off the lot at the Jefferson North Lot. "They think...
