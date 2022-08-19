We seem to be living in an age where if you like something, just wait 10 minutes and it will change. Case in point: Faygo has decided to have the blues again. Not financially. In fact, Faygo is doing very good marketing. People are now making their voices heard on food and drink items on social media, be it a Mexican taco, a favorite snack treat or, in this case, Faygo is bringing back “Jazin Blues Berry” by popular demand. It’s only available in Michigan. Sorry, Ohio.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO