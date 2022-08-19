PITCAIRN, Pa. (KDKA) — The family of a Pitcairn man who died in a car crash last week is speaking out.State police confirmed to KDKA-TV on Monday that an off-duty trooper crashed into Johnny Farally's vehicle in Westmoreland County on Aug. 17, killing the man.Pitcairn Police Chief Scott Farally said his family is devastated and hurting. "He meant everything," the chief said. "He was my big brother."Scott said his family is still stunned that Johnny, a father, grandfather and Glassport volunteer firefighter, died tragically. "He would be the type of guy that you can hurt him," Scott said. "He would get back...

