ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pitcairn police chief mourns brother killed in crash involving off-duty state trooper

PITCAIRN, Pa. (KDKA) — The family of a Pitcairn man who died in a car crash last week is speaking out.State police confirmed to KDKA-TV on Monday that an off-duty trooper crashed into Johnny Farally's vehicle in Westmoreland County on Aug. 17, killing the man.Pitcairn Police Chief Scott Farally said his family is devastated and hurting. "He meant everything," the chief said. "He was my big brother."Scott said his family is still stunned that Johnny, a father, grandfather and Glassport volunteer firefighter, died tragically. "He would be the type of guy that you can hurt him," Scott said. "He would get back...
PITCAIRN, PA
wtae.com

Penn Hills crash sends 4 people to hospital

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Four people were taken to the hospital, with one of those patients being transported by helicopter after a crash in Penn Hills early Monday evening, emergency dispatchers said. Watch the report from Penn Hills in the video player above. The two-vehicle crash at Milltown and...
PENN HILLS, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Unity Township, PA
Westmoreland County, PA
Accidents
County
Westmoreland County, PA
Westmoreland County, PA
Crime & Safety
wtae.com

92-year-old man killed in Butler County crash

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 92-year-old man was killed in a crash in Clay Township, Butler County, on Friday night. State police said the crash happened along West Sunbury Road when a vehicle driven by Norman Jacaszek, of Glenshaw, crossed the center line and hit a vehicle driven by a 21-year-old man.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Driver in fatal crash identified as a Pa. state trooper

John Farally Sr., a 56-year-old man from Pitcairn, stopped at a red light when another car hit him from behind. According to state police, 27-year-old state trooper Tyler Strini, 27, of Homer City, hit Farally, who was taken to the hospital and died the next day. Now his family wants Strini to be charged with vehicular homicide.
PITCAIRN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tree#Traffic Accident
butlerradio.com

One Person Flown To Hospital After Tri-Axle Crash

At least one person was injured when a tri-axle truck rolled over in Center Township Tuesday morning. The incident occurred just after 11 a.m. at the intersection of Route 8 North and Sunset Drive; just north of the Unionville Firehall. Details one the crash are unclear, but the truck was on its side and had taken out part of the guardrail. There was also an SUV with front end damage at the intersection.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Person hurt in Penn Hills crash

A person was flown to a local trauma center after being injured in a crash in Penn Hills. Allegheny County dispatch reported there was a two-vehicle crash around 5:10 p.m. near the intersection of Hulton and Milltown roads. It was unclear if there were any other injuries, and no further...
PENN HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Glenshaw man dies in Butler County car accident

One man died and another was injured in a Butler County car accident Friday night. Norman Jacaszek of Glenshaw was driving on West Sunbury Road in Clay Township when he struck a car driving in the opposite direction about 11:30 p.m., according to state police. Jacaszek, 92, died at the...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WTAJ

Search underway for missing Blair County woman, police say

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman went missing over the weekend in Blair County and has yet to be found, according to state police in Hollidaysburg. Kimberly Iris Meyers, 21, of Martinsburg, last made contact with her family on Aug. 20. She is described as 5’04” and approximately 250 pounds. She is driving a […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Mt. Oliver man accused of beating man and woman in the head with handgun

A man has been arrested after two people were allegedly assaulted with a handgun Monday night in Clairton. Allegheny County police announced the arrest of 39-year-old Lerrick Williams, of Mt. Oliver, Tuesday. Clairton police responded to Marion Circle around 9:30 p.m., where a man and a woman were found suffering...
CLAIRTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy