wtae.com
Vehicle goes 30 feet over an embankment in Westmoreland County
BELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Bell Township Volunteer Fire Department said no one was found inside a vehicle that went 30 feet over an embankment on Sunday morning. The crash happened a little after 10:45 a.m. off of Route 380. First responders removed the vehicle from the embankment and...
Pitcairn police chief mourns brother killed in crash involving off-duty state trooper
PITCAIRN, Pa. (KDKA) — The family of a Pitcairn man who died in a car crash last week is speaking out.State police confirmed to KDKA-TV on Monday that an off-duty trooper crashed into Johnny Farally's vehicle in Westmoreland County on Aug. 17, killing the man.Pitcairn Police Chief Scott Farally said his family is devastated and hurting. "He meant everything," the chief said. "He was my big brother."Scott said his family is still stunned that Johnny, a father, grandfather and Glassport volunteer firefighter, died tragically. "He would be the type of guy that you can hurt him," Scott said. "He would get back...
At least 1 person hurt in head-on crash involving truck in Fayette County
GEORGES TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At least one person was hurt in a head-on car crash involving a truck in Fayette County. According to 911, units were called to Georges Fairchance Road at 12:49 p.m. One person has been taken to a hospital from the scene. Pennsylvania State Police is...
wtae.com
Penn Hills crash sends 4 people to hospital
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Four people were taken to the hospital, with one of those patients being transported by helicopter after a crash in Penn Hills early Monday evening, emergency dispatchers said. Watch the report from Penn Hills in the video player above. The two-vehicle crash at Milltown and...
wtae.com
Police chase ends with driver crashing into police vehicle in North Versailles
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — A police chase ended with a driver crashing into a police vehicle in North Versailles. But police said the story doesn’t end there. The incident began around 7 p.m. Monday when police said they observed Alando Brooks, 29, of McKeesport, driving 59 mph in a 35 mph zone on East Pittsburgh-McKeesport Boulevard.
wtae.com
92-year-old man killed in Butler County crash
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 92-year-old man was killed in a crash in Clay Township, Butler County, on Friday night. State police said the crash happened along West Sunbury Road when a vehicle driven by Norman Jacaszek, of Glenshaw, crossed the center line and hit a vehicle driven by a 21-year-old man.
wtae.com
Driver involved in Westmoreland County crash that killed Pitcairn man is a Pennsylvania State Trooper
SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Relatives of a Pitcairn man killed in a car crash want the state trooper held responsible, and charged with vehicular homicide. The crash happened a little after 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 17 along State Route 66 in Salem Township, Westmoreland County. State police said John...
Driver in fatal crash identified as a Pa. state trooper
John Farally Sr., a 56-year-old man from Pitcairn, stopped at a red light when another car hit him from behind. According to state police, 27-year-old state trooper Tyler Strini, 27, of Homer City, hit Farally, who was taken to the hospital and died the next day. Now his family wants Strini to be charged with vehicular homicide.
butlerradio.com
One Person Flown To Hospital After Tri-Axle Crash
At least one person was injured when a tri-axle truck rolled over in Center Township Tuesday morning. The incident occurred just after 11 a.m. at the intersection of Route 8 North and Sunset Drive; just north of the Unionville Firehall. Details one the crash are unclear, but the truck was on its side and had taken out part of the guardrail. There was also an SUV with front end damage at the intersection.
wtae.com
72-year-old man killed, three other people hurt in Armstrong County crash
RAYBURN, Pa. — The Armstrong County coroner said a 72-year-old man was killed and three other people, including two children, were injured in a crash on Saturday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Upper Hayes Run Road and State Route 28/66. The coroner said Richard Alan Eckner,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Person hurt in Penn Hills crash
A person was flown to a local trauma center after being injured in a crash in Penn Hills. Allegheny County dispatch reported there was a two-vehicle crash around 5:10 p.m. near the intersection of Hulton and Milltown roads. It was unclear if there were any other injuries, and no further...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Glenshaw man dies in Butler County car accident
One man died and another was injured in a Butler County car accident Friday night. Norman Jacaszek of Glenshaw was driving on West Sunbury Road in Clay Township when he struck a car driving in the opposite direction about 11:30 p.m., according to state police. Jacaszek, 92, died at the...
PA state police: NJ father who went missing during family camping trip found dead in small body of water
Pennsylvania State Police have confirmed a father from New Jersey who went missing during a camping trip with his family has been found dead.
Police: Man charged after he ran away from head-on hit and run crash in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — The crash happened in the middle of the afternoon on Sunday. The driver crossed the center line, smashing head on into a vehicle with a woman and child inside. Witnesses say the man took off running through a cemetary and kept going through the woods...
Family of man shot, killed by Lyft driver in Wilkins Township seeking answers
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — It’s been more than a week since John Angel, of Monroeville, was shot and killed by his Lyft driver. His adult children, John Angel Jr. and Tiffani Angel, have been wearing their dad’s ashes around their necks. “He was always there for me....
One person injured in Downtown Pittsburgh rollover crash
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person was taken to the hospital following an overnight crash in Downtown Pittsburgh.The crash occurred around 2 a.m. near the Boulevard of the Allies exit from the Liberty Bridge.The ramp was closed briefly but has since reopened.It's unknown what caused the crash.
Man killed in Armstrong County car crash; woman, 2 kids injured
RAYBURN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead and a woman and two children are injured after a car crash in Rayburn Township. According to the Armstrong County coroner’s office, 72-year-old Richard Eckner was driving on Upper Hayes Run Road and didn’t stop at a stop sign when he came up on State Route 28/66.
Search underway for missing Blair County woman, police say
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman went missing over the weekend in Blair County and has yet to be found, according to state police in Hollidaysburg. Kimberly Iris Meyers, 21, of Martinsburg, last made contact with her family on Aug. 20. She is described as 5’04” and approximately 250 pounds. She is driving a […]
wtae.com
Mt. Oliver man accused of beating man and woman in the head with handgun
A man has been arrested after two people were allegedly assaulted with a handgun Monday night in Clairton. Allegheny County police announced the arrest of 39-year-old Lerrick Williams, of Mt. Oliver, Tuesday. Clairton police responded to Marion Circle around 9:30 p.m., where a man and a woman were found suffering...
Vehicle crashes into a building in Westmoreland County
MONESSEN, Pa. — A vehicle crashed into a building in Westmoreland County Saturday morning. Members of the Charleroi Fire Department were issued to help Monessen with the accident at around 11:50 a.m. Emergency crews said the scene was cleared in about an hour. No injuries were reported. Download the...
