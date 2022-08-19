ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, GA

Local government roundup includes A-CC Commission retreat, special session for Elbert Co BOE

By Tim Bryant
 4 days ago
Today is the second day of a two-day retreat for Athens-Clarke County Commissioners: they reconvene this morning at the Lyndon House Arts Center on Hoyt Street in Athens.

Jackson County Commissioners, meeting in Jefferson, have signed off on a package of impact fees for developers: they’ve also lifted a residential construction moratorium that had been in place for the past year in Jackson County.

The Barrow County School System says enrollment is up three percent over last year: the central office in Winder says there were 13,915 students in classrooms in Barrow County for the school year that began earlier this month.

Rod Daniel, a former Chairman of the Elbert County Commission, was laid to rest after a Thursday graveside service in Elberton: Daniel died this week at the age of 84.

A special called meeting of the Elbert County School Board is on tap for today, underway at noon at the Central Office in Elberton.

Brooke Whitmire leaves her job as director of the Parks and Recreation Department in Banks County to take the same job in Habersham County.

