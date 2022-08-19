ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Students return to changes in Va.’s largest school systems

As students return to class in some of Virginia’s largest school systems, they’re finding some changes compared to last year. Students in Fairfax County, City of Fairfax, Prince William County, Manassas Park City and the City of Alexandria returned to the classroom Monday. In total, almost 289,000 students went back to classes.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Ranked 2nd Least Equitable School District in Maryland, According to Report

With low-income school districts underfunded by around $6,700 per pupil, WalletHub today released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Maryland. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the equitability of each school district in Maryland based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil. Montgomery County came in ranked 23rd out of 24 districts in Maryland. The state of Maryland ranked as the 18th most equitable state overall.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Maryland launches Emmett Till Alert System

On Monday, Maryland launched the Emmett Till Alert System, which sends out a warning to lawmakers whenever there's a credible report of a hate crime or threat. The system works a lot like the amber alert system. Carl Snowden, the civil rights director for the Office of the Maryland Attorney General, joins FOX 5 to discuss the new initiative.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
Nottingham MD

Governor Hogan announces Maryland Manufacturing 4.0 grant program

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced the launch of the Maryland Manufacturing 4.0 grant program, a new Maryland Department of Commerce initiative that provides grants to small and mid-sized Maryland manufacturers to invest in Industry 4.0 technologies to modernize their operations. This pilot program is funded by $1 million in the fiscal year 2023 budget, which focuses on continuing the state’s strong economic recovery.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

‘Emmett Till Alerts’ go live in Maryland

Following a spike in hate crimes and other incidents targeting minorities and their places of worship, a new alert system led by civil rights leaders in Maryland has gone live. The new system is called Emmett Till Alerts, and it was announced inside a church that’s been attacked twice this...
MARYLAND STATE
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Unlicensed assisted living home operators swept up in nursing home ‘dumping’ case

The operator of two unlicensed assisted living facilities was sentenced last week for felony theft following an investigation into nursing homes reportedly unlawfully discharging residents to unlicensed homes in the Baltimore area. Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced last week that Troy Desante Brown was sentenced to a three-year suspended...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Systems#School Zone#Cdc#Teachers Union#Linus Covid#General Health#Wtop
WTOP

DC will offer up to $202,000 to some families looking to buy a home

The District has announced that it is increasing the financial assistance it offers low- and moderate-income residents who want to buy a home. In October, the Home Purchase Assistance Program will go from offering eligible families up to $80,000 to offering up to $202,000. “Homeownership is the way we will...
REAL ESTATE
WTOP

Former DC chamber of commerce president’s defamation suit dismissed

Former D.C. Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Vincent Orange’s defamation lawsuit against the Washington Business Journal and its former reporter was dismissed by a superior court judge last week. Orange, a former D.C. Council member from 2011 to 2016 (at-large) and 1999 to 2007 (Ward 5), filed a...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

A Maryland teacher went on vacation and won $250,000 in the lottery

A Maryland elementary school teacher left his family vacation with memories to last a lifetime — and also won $250,000 in the lottery. The anonymous Baltimore County man purchased the ticket while on vacation in Ocean City, Maryland, according to a news release from the Maryland Lottery. The 58-year-old...
OCEAN CITY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Axios

Virginia's eviction surge is here

Housing advocates have been warning of the potential for a wave of evictions since the pandemic began. What's happening: It's here. After the last of the state-level eviction protections expired at the beginning of July, eviction filings have shot back up above pre-pandemic levels and are rising fast. Why it...
VIRGINIA STATE
thefamilyvacationguide.com

14 of the Best Family Resorts in Maryland

If you’re looking for a great family vacation spot, Maryland is a great option. It is a state known for its beautiful waterways and fresh seafood, there are plenty of other fun and exciting things to do in the state. From Baltimore to Annapolis along the Chesapeake Bay to...
WTOP

Over 2,000 backpacks full of school supplies given out by Maryland’s police officers

A group of Maryland police officers are doing their part to help students who may be returning to class without all the supplies they need. A “Stuff the Backpack Drive” is one of the events organized by the nonprofit Beyond the Badge Foundation, where officers give away backpacks full of school supplies to students in need.

Comments / 0

Community Policy