WTOP
Students return to changes in Va.’s largest school systems
As students return to class in some of Virginia’s largest school systems, they’re finding some changes compared to last year. Students in Fairfax County, City of Fairfax, Prince William County, Manassas Park City and the City of Alexandria returned to the classroom Monday. In total, almost 289,000 students went back to classes.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Ranked 2nd Least Equitable School District in Maryland, According to Report
With low-income school districts underfunded by around $6,700 per pupil, WalletHub today released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Maryland. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the equitability of each school district in Maryland based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil. Montgomery County came in ranked 23rd out of 24 districts in Maryland. The state of Maryland ranked as the 18th most equitable state overall.
FBI director is potential hurdle in relocating agency to the suburbs, Cardin says
As efforts to lure the FBI to the suburbs gain steam, the agency's director floats a compromise. The post FBI director is potential hurdle in relocating agency to the suburbs, Cardin says appeared first on Maryland Matters.
fox5dc.com
Maryland launches Emmett Till Alert System
On Monday, Maryland launched the Emmett Till Alert System, which sends out a warning to lawmakers whenever there's a credible report of a hate crime or threat. The system works a lot like the amber alert system. Carl Snowden, the civil rights director for the Office of the Maryland Attorney General, joins FOX 5 to discuss the new initiative.
WJLA
DC mom continues waiting for stillbirth certificate for nearly 2 years, demands answers
Washington, D.C. (7News) — A Washington, D.C. woman says she has still not received the stillbirth certificate she is entitled to after the District established a code saying they would grant one within 180 days of March 2021. Monday marked 522 days since she has not received one after...
Opinion: Means tested tax credits punish the poor for working. Maryland makes it worse
Advocates write that state legislators should prioritize shifting the tax burden away from low-income families as the 2023 legislative session approaches. The post Opinion: Means tested tax credits punish the poor for working. Maryland makes it worse appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Life Expectancy Dropped In Every State And DC In 2020. Here’s What That Means.
The declines in life expectancy we’re seeing are actually “historically unprecedented,” one expert said.
fox5dc.com
17-year-old DC teen becomes one of the youngest licensed Black pilots in US
WASHINGTON - Many kids have dreams of becoming a pilot – but how about achieving your dream at age 17!. Christopher Ballinger is among the youngest Black pilots in the country thanks to an Air Force JROTC flight Academy Program. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Ballinger said he’s licensed to...
Opinion: The Inflation Reduction Act’s climate lessons for Maryland legislators
We can celebrate the Inflation Reduction Act's investments in renewable energy while also being clear-eyed about the alarming trade-offs it took to get here, the author argues. The post Opinion: The Inflation Reduction Act’s climate lessons for Maryland legislators appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan announces Maryland Manufacturing 4.0 grant program
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced the launch of the Maryland Manufacturing 4.0 grant program, a new Maryland Department of Commerce initiative that provides grants to small and mid-sized Maryland manufacturers to invest in Industry 4.0 technologies to modernize their operations. This pilot program is funded by $1 million in the fiscal year 2023 budget, which focuses on continuing the state’s strong economic recovery.
WTOP
‘Emmett Till Alerts’ go live in Maryland
Following a spike in hate crimes and other incidents targeting minorities and their places of worship, a new alert system led by civil rights leaders in Maryland has gone live. The new system is called Emmett Till Alerts, and it was announced inside a church that’s been attacked twice this...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Unlicensed assisted living home operators swept up in nursing home ‘dumping’ case
The operator of two unlicensed assisted living facilities was sentenced last week for felony theft following an investigation into nursing homes reportedly unlawfully discharging residents to unlicensed homes in the Baltimore area. Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced last week that Troy Desante Brown was sentenced to a three-year suspended...
WTOP
DC will offer up to $202,000 to some families looking to buy a home
The District has announced that it is increasing the financial assistance it offers low- and moderate-income residents who want to buy a home. In October, the Home Purchase Assistance Program will go from offering eligible families up to $80,000 to offering up to $202,000. “Homeownership is the way we will...
WTOP
Former DC chamber of commerce president’s defamation suit dismissed
Former D.C. Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Vincent Orange’s defamation lawsuit against the Washington Business Journal and its former reporter was dismissed by a superior court judge last week. Orange, a former D.C. Council member from 2011 to 2016 (at-large) and 1999 to 2007 (Ward 5), filed a...
Ocean City Today
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Maryland
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest deaths from COVID-19 in Maryland using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WTOP
A Maryland teacher went on vacation and won $250,000 in the lottery
A Maryland elementary school teacher left his family vacation with memories to last a lifetime — and also won $250,000 in the lottery. The anonymous Baltimore County man purchased the ticket while on vacation in Ocean City, Maryland, according to a news release from the Maryland Lottery. The 58-year-old...
Virginia's eviction surge is here
Housing advocates have been warning of the potential for a wave of evictions since the pandemic began. What's happening: It's here. After the last of the state-level eviction protections expired at the beginning of July, eviction filings have shot back up above pre-pandemic levels and are rising fast. Why it...
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Urges DC Residents to Take Advantage of Programs to Buy A Home or Keep Their Home
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor; Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development; and DC Department of Housing and Community Development. Richard Livingstone (DHCD) The Homeowner Assistance Fund Can Help Current Homeowners Keep Their Homes, the Home Purchase Assistance Program Can Help More Washingtonians...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
14 of the Best Family Resorts in Maryland
If you’re looking for a great family vacation spot, Maryland is a great option. It is a state known for its beautiful waterways and fresh seafood, there are plenty of other fun and exciting things to do in the state. From Baltimore to Annapolis along the Chesapeake Bay to...
WTOP
Over 2,000 backpacks full of school supplies given out by Maryland’s police officers
A group of Maryland police officers are doing their part to help students who may be returning to class without all the supplies they need. A “Stuff the Backpack Drive” is one of the events organized by the nonprofit Beyond the Badge Foundation, where officers give away backpacks full of school supplies to students in need.
