Romantic Killer Manga Getting Netflix Anime Adaptation
Wataru Momose’s Romantic Killer manga is set to get an anime adaptation on Netflix, which will release worldwide on the streaming platform on October 27, 2022. “A high school girl refusing to be in love meets a wizard determined to make her fall in love. An epic battle begins!” announces the teaser video Netflix uploaded on its anime YouTube channel.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's First Two Episodes Will Air In Certain Theatres Around the World
The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be aired in select theatres two days ahead of its debut on Amazon Prime Video. As reported by Variety, film fans can once again see Middle Earth on the big screen on August 31 thanks to a new initiative from Amazon. Details on when and where are still a little hazy, but Cinemark in the U.S. has already created a dedicated page for the screening, revealing that only its Cinemark Movie Rewards members will be able to sign up.
Wyrdsong Is a Brand New Open-World RPG From Bethesda, Obsidian Veterans - Gamescom Opening Night Live
At Gamescom Opening Night Live, former Bethesda lead Jeff Gardiner unveiled his new studio, Something Wicked Games, and teased its debut project: an open-world, preternatural RPG called Wyrdsong. Wyrdsong is planned as a dark, historical fantasy that takes place in a fictionalized version of Portugal in the Middle Ages. Though...
The Batman 2 Survives Warner Bros. Discovery's Purge
Work on The Batman 2 appears to be moving ahead, seemingly putting to rest concerns that the film wouldn't be greenlit amid huge changes at Warner Bros. Discovery. Buried in a Deadline article about Reeves getting a multi-year first look film deal was the news that the director is back at work on the sequel alongside co-writer Mattson Tomlin. Robert Pattinson is also reportedly returning as the title character.
High on Life Gets Exclusive New Trailer at Gamescom Opening Night Live
After being delayed to December, High on Life received a brand-new trailer during Gamescom's Opening Night Live presentation. The fresh look at Squanch Games' first-person shooter revealed a first look at a near-complete boss fight. In the gameplay clip, the player fights against 9-Torg, a clone that has a bounty...
New Tales from the Borderlands Reveal Trailer
The sequel to Tales from the Borderlands is set to be released October 21, 2022. Watch the reveal trail which premiered at Gamescom 2022.
See a Brand New Card From Magic: The Gathering's Dominaria United Set
Magic: The Gathering is celebrating its 30th anniversary next year, and the venerable card game is leading into the milestone with Dominaria United, the first set in a new story arc. It will see the game return to Dominaria, its original setting and one of the most storied planes in Magic history, where a cast of familiar races and characters will face a whole new assault from one of the great threats to the multiverse - the Phyrexians. (See the cards at Amazon).
Where Winds Meet Is Like Ghost of Tsushima in Medieval China - Gamescom Opening Night Live
Developer Everstone Games has unveiled its new open-world RPG, Where Winds Meet. The PC title is an action-adventure game set in the beautiful Ten Kingdoms period of medieval China. Where Winds Meet debuted a gorgeous reveal trailer at Gamescom that highlights just how expansive its open-world setting is. While we...
Blood Oath: Comixology's Latest Series Blends Prohibition-Era Gangsters and Vampire Horror
2022 has proven to be another banner year for the comic book horror genre, and Comixology is throwing its hat into that arena once more with Blood Oath. IGN can exclusively reveal the latest addition to the Comixology Originals library. Blood Oath is a collaboration between writers Alex Segura (The...
Honkai: Star Rail Cinematic Trailer
Honkai: Star Rail is a free-to-play turn-based RPG from the creators of Genshin Impact, Hoyoverse. Learn more about the set up of Honkai: Star Rail's story in this cinematic trailer revealed during gamescom opening night live 2022.
Phantom Hellcat Reveal Trailer | gamescom 2022
Phantom Hellcat is a hack-n-slash starring Jolene, who breaks a seal on said cursed theater, prompting the darkness to take her mother hostage. As the chaos grows, Jolene must use the props around the theater as weapons to fight back, smashing up sets and collecting character masks to learn new abilities. Her travels will take her through 3D/2D camera-shifting perspectives as she explores different plays and sets.
Stranded: Alien Dawn Reveal Trailer | gamescom 2022
Venture to a brave new world in Stranded: Alien Dawn. This gamescom 2022 reveal trailer includes both cinematics and gameplay.
Moonbreaker Reveal Trailer | gamescom 2022
From the creators of Subnautica, Uknown Worlds, comes Moonbreaker - a new turn-based adventure with a sci-fi world built by Mistborn author Brandon Sanderson. See "mini ways to play" in this reveal trailer featuring customizable table top miniatures. Early access for Moonbreaker is available September 29, 2022.
DualSense Edge Controller Revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live
Sony has announced the DualSense Edge, a new premium-grade wireless controller. Revealed for the first time at Opening Night Live, the DualSense Edge is a high-end controller that appears to be Sony's answer to Xbox's Elite controller range. Little information was revealed, but it is said to be highly customisable with the ability to set bespoke control maps.
Dune: Awakening Is a New Open World Surivival MMO - Gamescom Opening Night Live
Funcom officially announced its announced its open world survival MMO, Dune Awakening at Gamescom's Opening Night Live. A short teaser gave us Dune's famous "Fear is the mind-killer" quote, while hinting at giant spice-harvesting vehicles, even more giant sand worms, and sand worm riding. It's the first we've seen of...
Soulslike The Lords of the Fallen Reveal Trailer
Dark Souls-like Lords of the Fallen is getting a sequel - The Lords of the Fallen. Get a first look at a cinematic trailer for this Action RPG by Hexworks studio.
Saints Row Performance Review – PS5 vs Xbox Series X vs PC
Volition has always been known for pushing technology, with its game Decent even beating the revolutionary Quake to a full 3D engine. In this Saints Row reboot, technology has remained a core pillar to build on. Using an improved proprietary engine, Volition has added the big-ticket item for this generation: ray tracing – or ray traced ambient occlusion to be precise, but more on that later. The current generation console versions offer I think the largest mode set I have seen in a console game to date. We are looking at the PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC, as well as the Xbox One X to give you a flavor of what the last gen versions offer.
Dead Island 2
Check out the gory gameplay trailer for Dead Island 2. Get a look at what to expect from the action RPG, including a variety of ways to take out your zombie foes from brutal melee kills to using your arsenal to clear the area in creative ways. Dead Island 2...
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Review
The latest trend in gaming headsets seems to be simultaneous Bluetooth audio, allowing you to listen to your game audio while also streaming audio from your phone at the same time. SteelSeries has not only added this feature to its latest Arctis Nova 7 headset, but also reimagined what was already one of our favorite gaming headsets by improving the battery life, simplifying the design, and pairing it with a comprehensive audio software suite on PC that truly unlocks a new level of sound you’ve never heard before.
What Is Wyrdsong, the ‘Coming Together’ of RPG Houses Bethesda and Obsidian?
When Jeff Gardiner left Bethesda last year after 16 years working on games like Fallout 3, 4, 76, The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim, and Oblivion, he wasn’t doing so with the intent of starting his own studio. In fact, he didn’t know what he wanted to do. Gardiner at...
