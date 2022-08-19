Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's First Two Episodes Will Air In Certain Theatres Around the World
The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be aired in select theatres two days ahead of its debut on Amazon Prime Video. As reported by Variety, film fans can once again see Middle Earth on the big screen on August 31 thanks to a new initiative from Amazon. Details on when and where are still a little hazy, but Cinemark in the U.S. has already created a dedicated page for the screening, revealing that only its Cinemark Movie Rewards members will be able to sign up.
IGN
Breaking: Watch This Intense Exclusive Clip from the John Boyega Hostage Thriller
Star Wars and Pacific Rim: Uprising star John Boyega leaves the fantastical behind for the fact-based in the upcoming drama thriller Breaking. As you can tell from IGN’s exclusive clip via the player above and the embed below, Breaking casts Boyega as a desperate Marine veteran who takes bank employees hostage in an attempt to get the support he’s been denied from Veterans Affairs.
IGN
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Official Trailer. Watch the new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the upcoming series starring Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.
IGN
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Gets Official Trailer Ahead of Premiere Next Week
The epic Lord of the Rings prequel The Rings of Power just got its official trailer, showing off characters including Galadriel, Durin IV, and more. Whether it’s sweeping elven vistas, underground dwarven cities, or orcs and goblins tearing through the woods, the new trailer (below) for The Rings of Power gives us a glimpse of an era of Middle-earth we’ve never seen on screen before.
RELATED PEOPLE
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
IGN
The Batman 2 Survives Warner Bros. Discovery's Purge
Work on The Batman 2 appears to be moving ahead, seemingly putting to rest concerns that the film wouldn't be greenlit amid huge changes at Warner Bros. Discovery. Buried in a Deadline article about Reeves getting a multi-year first look film deal was the news that the director is back at work on the sequel alongside co-writer Mattson Tomlin. Robert Pattinson is also reportedly returning as the title character.
IGN
Romantic Killer Manga Getting Netflix Anime Adaptation
Wataru Momose’s Romantic Killer manga is set to get an anime adaptation on Netflix, which will release worldwide on the streaming platform on October 27, 2022. “A high school girl refusing to be in love meets a wizard determined to make her fall in love. An epic battle begins!” announces the teaser video Netflix uploaded on its anime YouTube channel.
Aly & AJ Originally Offered ‘Hannah Montana’ Lead Roles, Pop Duo Claims
Miley Cyrus became a superstar after playing the titular role in Disney Channel’s teen musical sitcom “Hannah Montana,” which ran from 2006 to 2011. But Cyrus wasn’t the only young actor who was considered for the lead role. According to AJ Michalka, who comprises one half of the sibling pop duo Aly & AJ, former Disney Channel head Gary Marsh originally offered the part to her sister, Aly Michalka. AJ also claimed that the part of Lilly Truscott, Hannah’s best friend, was offered to her. AJ shared the information in a post from the duo’s joint Twitter account, which references “Hannah Montana”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Blood Oath: Comixology's Latest Series Blends Prohibition-Era Gangsters and Vampire Horror
2022 has proven to be another banner year for the comic book horror genre, and Comixology is throwing its hat into that arena once more with Blood Oath. IGN can exclusively reveal the latest addition to the Comixology Originals library. Blood Oath is a collaboration between writers Alex Segura (The...
IGN
How Gotham Knights: Gilded City Sets the Stage for the Video Game - IGN First
Like the Arkham series before it, Gotham Knights is a game that draws from many corners of the Batman franchise to create its own, cohesive universe. This is a game that shines a spotlight on the Dark Knight's former sidekicks and the shadowy Court of Owls. But the game isn't simply borrowing from existing Batman mythology; it's also making some key additions of its own. And one of those additions is the focal point of Gotham Knights' prequel comic book, Gilded City.
IGN
High on Life Gets Exclusive New Trailer at Gamescom Opening Night Live
After being delayed to December, High on Life received a brand-new trailer during Gamescom's Opening Night Live presentation. The fresh look at Squanch Games' first-person shooter revealed a first look at a near-complete boss fight. In the gameplay clip, the player fights against 9-Torg, a clone that has a bounty...
IGN
The Inspection
Check out the trailer for The Inspection, an upcoming movie starring Jeremy Pope, Raúl Castillo, McCaul Lombardi, Aaron Dominguez, with Bokeem Woodbine and Gabrielle Union. In Elegance Bratton's deeply moving film inspired by his own story, a young, gay Black man, rejected by his mother and with few options for his future, decides to join the Marines, doing whatever it takes to succeed in a system that would cast him aside. But even as he battles deep-seated prejudice and the grueling routines of basic training, he finds unexpected camaraderie, strength, and support in this new community, giving him a hard-earned sense of belonging that will shape his identity and forever change his life.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Dead Island 2
Watch the Dead Island 2 CGI trailer, marking the reannouncement of the long-awaited sequel. Dead Island 2 releases on February 3, 2023 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and Xbox One.
IGN
Moonbreaker Reveal Trailer | gamescom 2022
From the creators of Subnautica, Uknown Worlds, comes Moonbreaker - a new turn-based adventure with a sci-fi world built by Mistborn author Brandon Sanderson. See "mini ways to play" in this reveal trailer featuring customizable table top miniatures. Early access for Moonbreaker is available September 29, 2022.
IGN
The Lords of the Fallen Is a Reboot of the 2014 Souls-Like - Gamescom Opening Night Live
Today at Gamescom Opening Night Live, CI Games announced its Hexworks studio is rebooting its 2014 Souls-like Lords of the Fallen, with the new version getting just the smallest of title changes to The Lords of the Fallen. Like its predecessor, The Lords of the Fallen is a dark fantasy...
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy: New Trailer Shows Off Slytherin, Dark Magic, and Zombies - Gamescom Opening Night Live
Hogwarts Legacy has shown off new gameplay, which includes students investigating the roots of Salazar Slytherin, encountering dark magic, and fighting off zombies. Shown off at Gamescom's Opening Night Live event, the gameplay trailer shows two students exploring Slytherin's catacombs and then, slightly terrifyingly, being given the choice of which one to have Crucio (a torture curse) cast on them.
IGN
Scars Above: New Trailer Shows off Dark Sci-Fi and Gritty Combat - Gamescom Opening Night Live
Scars Above, a dark sci-fi action game, got a new story and gameplay trailer at Gamescom Opening Night Live, showing off its cinematic storyline and alien combat. Revealed during Gamescom Opening Night Live, we got a look at the story behind the game, which sees an alien structure appear above Earth, and human explorers coping with the nightmares they find when they explore its seeming home.
IGN
House of the Dragon: This Targaryen Secret Changes Game of Thrones Forever | Canon Fodder
Game of Thrones is back in a big way with the premiere of House of the Dragon, a new series set in Westeros 172 years before Daenerys Targaryen and the Song of Ice and Fire fans already know so well. House of the Dragon is the story of a great conflict that weakened Targaryen rule and erased most of the living dragons from existence. But will House of the Dragon win fans back after the finale for Game of Thrones? Join host Kim Horcher for Canon Fodder for the full breakdown and all the Easter Eggs we could find.
DJs Are Sharing Songs That They Think Are Overplayed And Annoying, And I Guarantee You Know All Of Them
I think "I Gotta Feeling" has been played at every prom and wedding since it came out in 2009.
IGN
DualSense Edge Controller Revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live
Sony has announced the DualSense Edge, a new premium-grade wireless controller. Revealed for the first time at Opening Night Live, the DualSense Edge is a high-end controller that appears to be Sony's answer to Xbox's Elite controller range. A new PS Blog entry has detailed the highly customisable controller, which...
Comments / 0