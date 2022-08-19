Read full article on original website
BBC
UK record after Welsh man shears 902 sheep in nine hours
A Welsh sheep shearer has set a new British record after shearing 902 animals in nine hours. Lloyd Rees, 28, completed the challenge at Blaenbwch Farm, Builth Wells, Powys, on Friday afternoon. He sheared 203 sheep in the first two hours and then between 171 and 177 over the following...
BBC
Heritage train firm in Crewe starts new London service
A heritage railway company has launched a new charter service to London after the main regional operator announced a reduced timetable. Locomotive Services Group said it was running a £75 first class-only service between Crewe and London Euston. The train, which only runs on Fridays, will travel at up...
BBC
Owami Davies: Missing student nurse found alive and well
Student nurse Owami Davies has been found alive and well in Hampshire, the Met Police has confirmed. A member of the public came forward after a police appeal, which saw a huge public response and 117 possible sightings. Ms Davies, who was studying nursing at King's College London, left her...
BBC
Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape
A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
BBC
In pictures: Drought in Europe exposes sunken ships, lost villages and ominous 'hunger stones'
Europe has been suffering weeks of drought, with persistent heatwaves leading to evacuations and deaths. Rivers and lakes have dried, causing major problems for shipping and other vessels. The receding water levels have also revealed some usually-buried treasures. The most ominous of these are "hunger stones", engraved at the waterline...
BBC
Disabled to get cost of living £150 from September
Up to six million disabled people will begin to receive £150 from 20 September to help with the rising cost of living. The government said within a couple of weeks of the roll-out date, the majority of eligible people will be sent the cash to their bank accounts. The...
U.K.・
‘Energy crisis hotspots’ identify areas at greatest risk from rising bills
Areas in England and Wales where energy use is high but average income low include Birmingham and Cornwall, says Friends of the Earth
BBC
Who's going on strike, and when?
Thousands of workers across a number of industries are taking, or considering, strike action. Many unions say wages are not keeping pace with the rising cost of living and their members need a pay rise. So who's going on strike, when, and how will it affect you?. Railways. Railway unions...
BBC
Broadcasters back Jack Thorne and ‘Underlying Health Condition’ campaign to address disabled access across TV industry in the UK
The TV Access Project (TAP) has been created by the BBC, Channel 4, Britbox International, Disney+ UK, ITV, Paramount, Prime Video, Sky and UKTV, with support from industry body CDN (the Creative Diversity Network) and PACT, representing the indie sector. TAP has been formed in response to the campaign by...
BBC
Yordanos Brhane: How teenager's dream of security turned to tragedy
Yordanos Brhane was 15 years old when she fled Eritrea, crossing Africa and Europe in the hope of finding a better life and re-uniting with her family. Years later, the long and difficult journey brought her to the UK, where she was fatally stabbed just months after settling. Yordanos's sister has spoken about how a young woman's dream of security ended in tragedy.
BBC
Riders' fear as truck crashed into horse
A father and daughter said they feared they would die when a pick-up truck crashed into her horse as they rode on a rural lane. Paige Topley's horse died after suffering serious injuries near South Littleton, Worcestershire, in December 2021. The truck driver, who pleaded guilty to driving without due...
BBC
Angharad James: Wales boss Gemma Grainger pleased with midfielder's WSL return
Wales boss Gemma Grainger has welcomed the "happiness" of midfielder Angharad James on returning to the UK after her short spell in America's NWSL. The 28-year-old signed a two-year deal at Tottenham in July after mutually ending her contract with Orlando Pride. James could reach 100 international caps after playing...
BBC
Dinosaurs: Scientists discover second asteroid that may have caused extinction
Scientists are investigating whether dinosaurs were wiped off our planet not by one asteroid strike, but by two!. They've discovered a huge new crater below the seabed off the coast of west Africa. It is of a similar age to the crater in the Gulf of Mexico, caused by the...
BBC
What to do with clothes you no longer wear
Model Ellie Jolliffe says she was shocked at the amount of waste she saw when working on modelling jobs, in particular for e-commerce companies. "I've been on shoots where there are boxes and boxes of deadstock - clothes which are no longer on sale. They've never been worn. No-one wants to buy them. Tonnes of unused clothing goes to waste."
BBC
Multi-millions investment in Midlands road network
Up to £196m is to be spent improving the Midlands' road network. Motorways including the M6, M5 and M1 are set to benefit along with major A-roads including the A1, A5 and A43, National Highways says. More than 140 projects will be carried out, featuring resurfacing work, drainage schemes...
BBC
Cyclist Rab Wardell dies two days after winning Scottish title
Mountain biker Rab Wardell has died in his sleep aged 37 - just two days after winning the Scottish championship. Wardell won the elite men's title at the Scottish MTB XC Championships in Dumfries and Galloway at the weekend. The rider appeared on BBC Scotland's The Nine programme on Monday...
BBC
Cleveland PC 'mortified' when quizzed about urinating in shop
A police officer accused of urinating in a shop fitting room while drunk told a disciplinary hearing she was "mortified" to be questioned about it. PC Amelia Shearer faces being sacked by Cleveland Police for gross misconduct after the alleged incident at Urban Outfitters in York last September. The off-duty...
BBC
Welsh speakers should do more to welcome incomers - academic
Native Welsh speakers need to do a lot more to help incomers feel more welcome, an award-winning learner said. Prof Nathan Abrams said he felt like an "outsider in north Wales", despite having lived there for 16 years. The Welsh government wants to have one million Welsh speakers by 2050,...
BBC
Cameron House: Porter given ash warning days before hotel fire
A night manager at Cameron House told an inquiry she warned a night porter not to use a plastic bag to empty ash three days before a fatal fire. Ann Rundell said Christopher O'Malley - another night porter who put a plastic bag of ash in a cupboard which led to the fire - was "within earshot" at the time.
BBC
Liverpool shooting: Olivia Pratt-Korbel was ray of sunshine, head teacher says
A nine-year-old girl who was fatally shot after a gunman burst into her home was "joyful" and "would always try to help others", a head teacher has said. Olivia Pratt-Korbel died after being shot by a gunman, who had forced his way into her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, while chasing another man with no connections to her on Monday.
