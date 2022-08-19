ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

BBC

UK record after Welsh man shears 902 sheep in nine hours

A Welsh sheep shearer has set a new British record after shearing 902 animals in nine hours. Lloyd Rees, 28, completed the challenge at Blaenbwch Farm, Builth Wells, Powys, on Friday afternoon. He sheared 203 sheep in the first two hours and then between 171 and 177 over the following...
INDUSTRY
BBC

Heritage train firm in Crewe starts new London service

A heritage railway company has launched a new charter service to London after the main regional operator announced a reduced timetable. Locomotive Services Group said it was running a £75 first class-only service between Crewe and London Euston. The train, which only runs on Fridays, will travel at up...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Owami Davies: Missing student nurse found alive and well

Student nurse Owami Davies has been found alive and well in Hampshire, the Met Police has confirmed. A member of the public came forward after a police appeal, which saw a huge public response and 117 possible sightings. Ms Davies, who was studying nursing at King's College London, left her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape

A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Disabled to get cost of living £150 from September

Up to six million disabled people will begin to receive £150 from 20 September to help with the rising cost of living. The government said within a couple of weeks of the roll-out date, the majority of eligible people will be sent the cash to their bank accounts. The...
U.K.
BBC

Who's going on strike, and when?

Thousands of workers across a number of industries are taking, or considering, strike action. Many unions say wages are not keeping pace with the rising cost of living and their members need a pay rise. So who's going on strike, when, and how will it affect you?. Railways. Railway unions...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Yordanos Brhane: How teenager's dream of security turned to tragedy

Yordanos Brhane was 15 years old when she fled Eritrea, crossing Africa and Europe in the hope of finding a better life and re-uniting with her family. Years later, the long and difficult journey brought her to the UK, where she was fatally stabbed just months after settling. Yordanos's sister has spoken about how a young woman's dream of security ended in tragedy.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Riders' fear as truck crashed into horse

A father and daughter said they feared they would die when a pick-up truck crashed into her horse as they rode on a rural lane. Paige Topley's horse died after suffering serious injuries near South Littleton, Worcestershire, in December 2021. The truck driver, who pleaded guilty to driving without due...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Angharad James: Wales boss Gemma Grainger pleased with midfielder's WSL return

Wales boss Gemma Grainger has welcomed the "happiness" of midfielder Angharad James on returning to the UK after her short spell in America's NWSL. The 28-year-old signed a two-year deal at Tottenham in July after mutually ending her contract with Orlando Pride. James could reach 100 international caps after playing...
WORLD
BBC

What to do with clothes you no longer wear

Model Ellie Jolliffe says she was shocked at the amount of waste she saw when working on modelling jobs, in particular for e-commerce companies. "I've been on shoots where there are boxes and boxes of deadstock - clothes which are no longer on sale. They've never been worn. No-one wants to buy them. Tonnes of unused clothing goes to waste."
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Multi-millions investment in Midlands road network

Up to £196m is to be spent improving the Midlands' road network. Motorways including the M6, M5 and M1 are set to benefit along with major A-roads including the A1, A5 and A43, National Highways says. More than 140 projects will be carried out, featuring resurfacing work, drainage schemes...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Cyclist Rab Wardell dies two days after winning Scottish title

Mountain biker Rab Wardell has died in his sleep aged 37 - just two days after winning the Scottish championship. Wardell won the elite men's title at the Scottish MTB XC Championships in Dumfries and Galloway at the weekend. The rider appeared on BBC Scotland's The Nine programme on Monday...
SPORTS
BBC

Cleveland PC 'mortified' when quizzed about urinating in shop

A police officer accused of urinating in a shop fitting room while drunk told a disciplinary hearing she was "mortified" to be questioned about it. PC Amelia Shearer faces being sacked by Cleveland Police for gross misconduct after the alleged incident at Urban Outfitters in York last September. The off-duty...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Welsh speakers should do more to welcome incomers - academic

Native Welsh speakers need to do a lot more to help incomers feel more welcome, an award-winning learner said. Prof Nathan Abrams said he felt like an "outsider in north Wales", despite having lived there for 16 years. The Welsh government wants to have one million Welsh speakers by 2050,...
EDUCATION
BBC

Cameron House: Porter given ash warning days before hotel fire

A night manager at Cameron House told an inquiry she warned a night porter not to use a plastic bag to empty ash three days before a fatal fire. Ann Rundell said Christopher O'Malley - another night porter who put a plastic bag of ash in a cupboard which led to the fire - was "within earshot" at the time.
PUBLIC SAFETY

