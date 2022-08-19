ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday, August 22nd, 2022

The Iowa State Fair wrapped up Sunday after an 11-day run topping the 1 million mark again. The Democratic candidate for Iowa’s second congressional district and Republican running for state auditor spoke at the state fair over the weekend. Plus, chronic illness patients hope the money being poured into studying long COVID will have a wider benefit.
Rick Stewart says he'd end restrictions on drugs and abortions if elected governor of Iowa

Libertarian Rick Stewart said he would try to end government regulations on drugs, child care centers, and abortions if elected governor of Iowa. He said during a Friday taping of Iowa Press on Iowa PBS that his top priority is ending the war on drugs. Stewart said adults should be allowed to buy drugs such as psilocybin, also known as magic mushrooms, at pharmacies without a prescription.
Meet two Iowa teachers working to make students passionate about science

Students are back on campuses across Iowa. The Gazette's higher education reporter Vanessa Miller joins the program to go over several issues related to higher education in Iowa. Before that, IPR’s Natalie Krebs discusses health reminders for parents of K-12 kids returning to school. Then we meet two Iowa...
