Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wjbc.com
Divided city council agrees to pay $750K for Downtown Bloomington ‘Streetscape’ plan
BLOOMINGTON – On a 5-4 vote, the Bloomington City Council Monday night signed off on an agreement to pay an engineering firm $750,000 for a Downtown Bloomington revitalization plan. It’s called a Streetscape design as Heart of Illinois ABC reported in late July and may lead to an estimated...
wjbc.com
Bloomington Council approves contract with city government’s largest workers’ union, deal to cost city almost $800K over 3 years
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington City Council Monday night unanimously approved a three-year contract with 107 union employees that will cost taxpayers almost $800,000 over the life of the deal. The contract covers employees in Public Works, Parks and Recreation, and other departments. They’ll receive a 3.5% raise the first...
wglt.org
Bloomington restaurant faces labor complaint over unpaid overtime pay
The U.S. Department of Labor has accused a Bloomington restaurant chain of denying overtime pay to staff. The complaint filed in U.S. District Court’s Central Illinois district in Peoria accuses Fiesta Ranchera and managers Nicholas and Cynthia Canchola of several labor violations, saying they “repeatedly and willfully” failed to pay hourly employees time-and-a-half when they top 40 hours per week.
nprillinois.org
Rare weather event in central Illinois over the weekend
Weekend storms that rolled through central Illinois produced large hail. Washington, a community in Tazewell County, reported three inch hail Sunday. That's happened just over two dozen times since 1950 in the Lincoln National Weather Service coverage area. Sangamon County has three inch hail in 2020, one mile west of Deveraux Heights.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wjbc.com
IL AG announces consent decree with Rivian subcontractors over unpaid overtime wages
NORMAL – Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has announced a consent decree with two subcontractors building a new production line for Rivian. According to a release, this decree expands on a previous settlement reached in December 2021 that requires two subcontractors to pay over $300,000 in back wages and penalties.
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Department of Corrections to release 17 inmates sentenced in Tazewell County during Q4
Illini Central Community Unit School District 189 in Mason County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Illini Central Community Unit School District... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 13:43. 13:43. 09:25.
1470 WMBD
Shots not fired at Peoria school
PEORIA, Ill. – No, gun shots were NOT fired in the area of a Peoria school Tuesday afternoon. Peoria Police say what people heard after 1:00 P.M. in the area of Annie Jo Gordon Community Learning Center — also known as Harrison School — was simply a lawn mower in the area backfiring.
Central Illinois Proud
Boil order in effect for part of Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington is putting a boil order into effect for part of the city Friday. According to a city email, the order is going into effect due to a water main break on N. Center Street. Public works have issued the boil order...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Central Illinois Proud
Help Normal Police identify burglary suspects
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In what the department is calling “Manhunt Monday,” Normal Police have put out a plea online to help identify two suspects in a burglary that took place Aug. 16. According to the post on Normal Police Department’s (NPD) Facebook page, the department is...
hoiabc.com
Deadly shooting investigation underway in Canton
CANTON (25 News Now) - Police in Canton believe there is no threat to the public after a shooting claimed the life of a man Monday afternoon. Police say it happened in the area of 7th and Ash around 1:30 PM Monday. That is where they found a man dead...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria church vandalized, burglarized
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A house of worship in Peoria was vandalized and burglarized Tuesday. The Chinese Christian Church was broken into around 3 a.m. Tuesday. Two male burglars stole three TVs, damaged a microphone and sprayed the fire extinguisher all over the church. “It’s shocking. I’m so disappointed...
hoiabc.com
Man sentenced for role in 2021 Peoria murder
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man convicted of a January 2021 murder in Peoria is sentenced to seven years in prison. Jamere Laster was sentenced Wednesday, after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon in June. Laster is being credited for 522 days already served.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hoiabc.com
4 arrested in connection with early morning stabbing in Peoria County
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Four men are in custody in connection with an early morning stabbing that left one man seriously injured in Peoria County Thursday. In a statement, the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to UnityPoint Hospital around 3:30 AM for a man that was stabbed in a different location.
1470 WMBD
Four arrested following morning Peoria County stabbing
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. – Four people ended up getting arrested after Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says a stabbing occurred at a home near the Peoria International Airport. Watkins says a 41-year-old male victim was taken to UnityPoint Methodist around 3:30 a.m. Thursday after the stabbing near Airport and...
1470 WMBD
Sheriffs deputies investigating church vandalism, burglary
PEORIA, Ill. -The Peoria County Sheriffs Department is investigating a break-in to a local house of worship. Sheriff Chris Watkins says deputies are investigating reported at the Peoria Chinese Christian Church on North Garden Lane around three a-m Tuesday. Sheriff Chris Watkins says Televisions were stolen, fire extinguishers sprayed, and...
hoiabc.com
Three injured after stabbing outside West Peoria bar
WEST PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 31 year old woman is in the Peoria County jail after a stabbing outside of a West Peoria bar early Saturday morning. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says they were called to The Trolley in West Peoria just before 2:15 AM. There, they...
Central Illinois Proud
Pitbull dead after biting Peoria police officer
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A dog is dead after biting a Peoria police officer Friday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers were helping retrieve property near Aiken Avenue and Warren Street at approximately 11:35 p.m. While trying to make contact with the resident, officers could hear a dog acting aggressively inside the residence.
1470 WMBD
Police: Man shot, killed in alley
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police are investigating the city’s 16th homicide, uncovered late Saturday night near downtown. Police say officers responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Spring Street, near Spring and Madison, where they found a male victim with critical injuries from apparent gunshot wounds.
1470 WMBD
Former Maui Jim’s employee indicted
PEORIA, Ill. — A former Maui Jim’s employee has been charged with fraud. Earlier this week, a federal grand jury returned an indictment, charging Erica Hornof, 35, of Bradford, with three counts of mail fraud and three counts of wire fraud. The charges stemming from the alleged theft...
Family faces life in prison for human trafficking
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A trio of siblings were indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday on nine counts charging them with conspiracy to commit forced labor and kidnapping. Guatemalan nationals Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan are facing the possibility of life in prison and mandatory restitution for their alleged crimes. The […]
Comments / 0