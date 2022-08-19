Read full article on original website
ABC Action News
Forecast: Another round of late day storms
Showers and storms return this afternoon and evening. Some could be strong with gusty winds and small hail. Highs will reach the mid 90s away from the coast.
Tips to Pack a Balanced, Nutritious Lunch for Your Kids
The stressors of back-to-school season are starting to show and a big issue parents across the Tampa Bay Area are dealing with is packing their child's lunch. Registered Dietitian Amanda Blechman joins us with some tips on how to build a balanced, nutritious lunch boxes, using what you may already have in the pantry!
Making Chess Fun for Kids
It's back-to-school season! If you want to further your child's development and set them up for long-term success, now's the time to introduce them to the game of chess!. Jon Seiber, dad and co-founder of Story Time Chess, joined Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to explain how they're making the game fun for kids.
Officials: Woman dies after falling about 100 feet during hike in Oregon
Authorities in Oregon say a Minnesota woman has died after falling about 100 feet from a trail in the Columbia River Gorge. According to a press release, the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Officer identified the woman as 62-year-old Jessica Warejoncas. At about 1:15 p.m., Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said...
Conservative moms hope to flip the balance of power on local school boards with help from Gov. DeSantis
Historically knowns as kid-friendly and politically neutral, on Tuesday local school board elections are expected to be among the most watched races with results having, potentially, some of the most substantial impacts on new laws, new policies and a new agenda for education across the state. “If there’s a lot...
