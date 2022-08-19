ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethereum ($ETH): BitMEX Founder Says ‘The Short-Term Price Action Is Ugly’

On Friday (August 19), Arthur Hayes, Co-Founder and former CEO of BitMEX, shared his thoughts on Ethereum’s price action. On August 16, Hayes published a blog post (titled “ETH-flexive”) that talked about Ethereum’s upcoming “Merge” protocol upgrade, which is when the Ethereum network is making the transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS).
$SOL: Coin Bureau Bullish on Solana for Altcoin Rally

The host of popular crypto analytics and market commentary show Coin Bureau is bullish on the outlook for Solana ($SOL) saying that the altcoin could potentially double in price if the current rally continues. Speaking in a recent YouTube update, Coin Bureau’s host “Guy” told viewers that he has been...
Polarys, the new exciting utility NFT venture launches its exclusive Genesis NFT collection

Polarys, the new exciting Web3 venture that aims to bring utility NFTs to everyday businesses has launched its innovative multi-chain minting engine, and the team is in the process of minting its Genesis utility NFT collection. This exclusive and once only minted collection will remain for sale until August 31, 2022. Any unsold NFTs will be burned after that date.
