wzdm.com
Curb Work Starts Vincennes’ Fall Infrastructure Work Today
The fall paving season for the City of Vincennes begins today. The work will include paving and other infrastructure work across the City. Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague gives the first project the City’s paving contractor will begin today as curb work on First Street. Along with the curb work, various roads will be resurfaced in the coming weeks. The work is being funded through the second round of Community Crossing Matching Grant money earmarked for Vincennes.
wzdm.com
Vincennes City Council Approves Residential TIF
The Vincennes City Council has approved a move to confirm a residential tax-increment finance — or TIF — zone for the City. The zone would cover various areas of targeted housing development in Vincennes. Vincennes City Councilman at-large Marc McNeece reminds everyone this TIF plan is designed for future revenue for those areas.
wzdm.com
Road Work Planned Early Next Month for SR 257 in Pike County
Indiana Department of Transportation crews will close State Road 257 near Velpen for three days next month. Starting around Wednesday, September 7TH, the road will close for pipe replacements that will affect the state road. The three-day window for completion is weather allowing. The INDOT detour will use State Road...
14news.com
Crews in Jasper to shut down West 13th Street
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews in Jasper will be shutting down West 13th Street to replace a storm sewer Monday. That’s between Emily Street and Altmeyer Road and includes the intersection of Kuebler Place. The closure should be in place by 8 a.m. That will be blocked through Thursday.
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes schools approve lower budget
Vincennes Community Schools will advertise a budget of over $31,000,000. The school board on Monday approved the estimated budget which has a tax rate of $1.11. School Superintendent Greg Parsley explained the tax rate is traditionally advertised at a high rate to be sure the corporation is protected as the rate cannot be raised once approved by the state but can be lowered.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Road closure planned for State Road 257
Pike County — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 257 near Velpen, Indiana. Beginning on or around Wednesday, September 7, crews will close State Road 257 between State Road 56 and Velpen. The closure will allow for pipe replacement operations. During the closure, crews will be replacing three pipes under the roadway. Work is expected to take three days to complete, depending on the weather.
wzdm.com
Vincennes City, VCSC Board Meeting Previews
The Vincennes City Council and Board of Works will hold their second August sessions later today and tonight at City Hall. The Board of Works will gather first at 5:00 p.m. Board business includes two requests for use of the Riverfront Pavilion, and a request for the annual United Way Chili Cook-Off. Vincennes City Council will gather at 6:00. Their top agenda item is confirming a Knox County Area Plan Commission act concerning a new Vincennes housing area.
wamwamfm.com
New Speed Limit From Old Wheatland to S.R. 550
The speed limit from Old Wheatland Road to State Road 550 will be increased. Knox County Commissioners heard the request from the Sheriff’s Department because of speeding vehicles driving in that area. After much discussion, the commissioners agreed to set the new limit at 45 miles per hour.
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 15 thru August 20
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 15, 2022, thru August 20, 2022. Real Hacienda, 2141 S. St. Rd. 46 (3 Critical, 5 Non-Critical) Observed improper use of hand wash sinks. Found accumulated debris on table mounted can opener, soda nozzle at bar, in ice machine and top of knife rack (dirty). Observed several gnats throughout kitchen and bar.
vincennespbs.org
Knox County landmark needs some love
A local landmark may be in need of a little help. Indiana Landmarks released its annual list of the 10 most endangered landmarks in the state. Officials say these places face many problems including abandonment, neglect, or owners who don’t have the money for repairs. In Vincennes, the Knox...
freedom929.com
IN RICHLAND COUNTY TODAY
(OLNEY) The Richland County Highway Department will close the sections of four roads to all thru traffic today for crews to apply prime road oil. Once the prime oil cures overnight, a finished seal coat will be applied tomorrow and the roads will be reopened to the public. The following sections of county roads to be oiled today include :
wzdm.com
Last of Set of Closures on US 150 to Start Wednesday
IN-DOT advises US 150 will be closed between Shoals and Prospect in Martin County beginning Wednesday for a structure replacement project. 150 will be closed about 2 ½ miles east of State Road 550. Work is expected to be completed by mid-September. Residents will have access up to the...
wzdm.com
Knox County in Top Half of State Unemployment Rankings for July
Knox County has moved into the top half of the state’s unemployment rankings — but is still well below the state average. The County is 42nd in the state in unemployment at 3.2% for July; the state’s rate is 3.5%. Daviess County has the lowest rate in the area at 2.6%.
wamwamfm.com
Washington City Council Meeting Overview
Washington area flood victims will have a chance to talk to state IDHS officials this afternoon. Mayor Dave Rhoads said local emergency management and IDHS officials will be making door-to-door calls to those who suffered damage during the flash flooding in July. The Mayor said the door-to-door assessments are required...
wzdm.com
ARPA Requests Coming Into KC Commissioners
The Knox County Commissioners are seeking more requests for part of a $3.1 million slice of American Rescue Plan Act — or ARPA — funding. The first requests include an over half-million dollar proposal from the Vincennes YMCA. Commissioner Trent Hinkle says that request was one of three...
wzdm.com
Trickle of Filings Reported by KC Clerk
A trickle of candidates have filed for school board races in Knox County’s three public school districts. Three people — Pat Hutchison, Kolby Kerzan, and Lynne Bobe — are running for at-large seats on the Vincennes Community School Board. The other two filings are for districts in the South Knox school district, as Eric Carter has filed in South Knox District A, and Jess Watjen will run in District D. All school board filers will be up for election in November.
wzdm.com
Endangered Former Poor Asylum in Knox County Now on State Endangered Site List
Knox County’s Poor Asylum has been ranked among the 10 most endangered places in the state. The foundation released its annual endangered list yesterday. Places that land on the 10 Most Endangered list often face a combination of problems rather than a single threat — abandonment, neglect, dilapidation, obsolete use, unreasonable above-market asking price, or owners who simply lack money for repairs.
vincennespbs.org
Ambulance services in jeopardy in Martin County
Another southern Indiana county finds itself in control of its ambulance service. Martin County Commissioners announced that as of Monday, Martin County EMS will no longer provide ambulance services in the county. Martin County EMS is under the same ownership as Knox County EMS, which used to provide emergency services...
House destroyed, one person hospitalized from fire
One person was hospitalized and a home considered a total loss after a fire in Sullivan County on Monday. The fire happened in the 2700 block of E County Road 575 N.
MyWabashValley.com
Crews battle fire at Robinson Marathon Refinery
ROBINSON, Il (WTWO/WAWV) — At around 8:12 p.m. Friday, firefighters battled a fire at the Robinson Refinery on 400 S Marathon Ave. Crews were able to contain the fire quickly after. As a precaution, community air monitoring was tested and there were no elevated readings outside of the fence...
