Last season, Freehold Township found itself a quarterback. In fact, it found two. As a sophomore, Mark Augello had a breakout season that saw him finish sixth in the Shore Conference with 1,488 yards passing and 14 touchdowns. That was despite missing the final three games of the season with an injury. Through the previous seven games, he was able to set school single-game records for completions, passing yards, and touchdown passes.

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO