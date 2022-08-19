Read full article on original website
Related
Fliers on the Wall: 2022 Neptune High School Football Preview
Coaching the Neptune football team over the past two seasons was not an easy job, so much so that the Scarlet Fliers had three coaches in three seasons from 2019 to 2021. When Brian Duffy took over the program in 2021, however, he quickly found out that the players were not the problem.
On the Mark: 2022 Freehold Township High School Football Preview
Last season, Freehold Township found itself a quarterback. In fact, it found two. As a sophomore, Mark Augello had a breakout season that saw him finish sixth in the Shore Conference with 1,488 yards passing and 14 touchdowns. That was despite missing the final three games of the season with an injury. Through the previous seven games, he was able to set school single-game records for completions, passing yards, and touchdown passes.
Finding Their Way Again: 2022 Lakewood High School Football Preview
The Piners have had a stunt in their growth process in turning things around at Lakewood High School over the past few seasons and it's been a struggle to turn things in a positive direction. Lakewood has been one of at least a few Shore Conference schools fighting a roster...
New-Look Lions Ready To Pounce: 2022 Lacey High School Football Preview
It'll be a different-looking team this year in Lacey Township with only three returning starters on offense and five on defense, meaning the torch has been passed and the time is now to see what these young Lions can do on the football field. Noah Brunatti, Scott Stevens, John Dodaro,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Building on Success: 2022 Barnegat High School Football Preview
Even though the transition to a new coach for the first time in program history went about as smooth as possible, there were still questions surrounding Barnegat entering the first year under head coach Paul Covine. Those questions were answered positively in 2021 as the Bengals went 6-4 and qualified...
Shore Sports Network
Toms River, NJ
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT
Shore Sports Network has the best sports coverage for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0