ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
Shore Sports Network

On the Mark: 2022 Freehold Township High School Football Preview

Last season, Freehold Township found itself a quarterback. In fact, it found two. As a sophomore, Mark Augello had a breakout season that saw him finish sixth in the Shore Conference with 1,488 yards passing and 14 touchdowns. That was despite missing the final three games of the season with an injury. Through the previous seven games, he was able to set school single-game records for completions, passing yards, and touchdown passes.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Delaware State
Shore Sports Network

Shore Sports Network

Toms River, NJ
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

Shore Sports Network has the best sports coverage for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy