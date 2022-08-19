ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

94.3 The Point

The best NJ places people have moved to and why they like it so much

One thing we like to do in New Jersey is move. We lead the nation for people moving out of state. It seems like our biggest export is population!. Despite that, many people choose to stay here and with the housing market being what it is, people are getting top dollar for their homes. So many people are changing addresses that the cost of moving in New Jersey has increased by 8 percent, according to HireAHelper, which is a company that connects consumers with movers.
TRAVEL
94.3 The Point

Unbelievable, This Was Voted The Most Popular Beer In All Of New Jersey

There really is no better way to end the work week than with an ice cold beer overlooking the bay. Beer is one of the most popular drinks around, has been for centuries. Whether you want something lite and crisp like a pale ale, something with a little more body like a lager, or you want a beer that drinks like a meal (looking at you Guinness) there's something for everyone.
FOOD & DRINKS
State
New Jersey State
State
Delaware State
94.3 The Point

A new push in NJ to prevent localized flooding

As part of an effort to improve water quality and mitigate the worsening impacts of flooding caused by development and climate change, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection is offering millions of dollars in grant money to help towns, counties and utility authorities modernize stormwater management systems. Ed Potosnak,...
POLITICS
94.3 The Point

Sixty Nine Cent Per Gallon Gas In New Jersey, Is It Legal?

At a time when gas prices are soaring at over 4 dollars a gallon, it really creates some chaos when you hear that there is gas going for .69 cents per gallon in New Jersey. I saw this sign with my own two eyes and even took a photo of it. Can you believe .69 cents per gallon? The last time we saw that price was in 1978.
TRAFFIC
#Beaches#Ocean Temperature#Sandy Hook#Jersey Shore Report#Rip Current#Wildwood Crest Atlantic
94.3 The Point

5 Jersey Shore Restaurants You Have To Visit Before Summer Is Over

No one ever wants to let go of summer in New Jersey. We live for the beaches the boardwalks and the amazing restaurants at the Jersey Shore. Well, it’s time for all of us to realize that the summer of 2022 is quickly winding down, so we need to get some things checked off our bucket lists before it’s too late. We thought we would help with a quick list of the 5 Jersey Shore restaurants you can’t miss before summer ends. You may not get to all of them, but you can certainly try.
RESTAURANTS
94.3 The Point

New Jersey deli named among the country’s best

Another day, another accolade for a New Jersey restaurant. This time it’s Hobby’s Deli in Newark; it was named by Tasting Table as one of the top Jewish delis in the country. They didn’t rank the delicatessens, so there’s no way to know if it is considered the...
NEWARK, NJ
94.3 The Point

Huge LEGO show is coming to New Jersey

The number one touring LEGO event in America is making a return to New Jersey. Brick Fest Live will come to the Meadowlands on Dec. 3-4 but pre-sale registration for tickets is going on now. The festival celebrates all things LEGO with stage shows, interactive exhibits, vendors, and, of course,...
POLITICS
94.3 The Point

Smile because it Could Be Illegal to ‘Frown’ at a New Jersey Police Officer

If you are stressed, or downright unhappy, it is very easy to not smile. Now, if you get pulled over and given a ticket, there is no chance at all you are smiling. New Jersey, like many other states, has some very interesting laws that are still 'technically' laws as we speak. When you read through some of these, including the one we are questioning, I cannot imagine some of these laws being enforced in 2022. It’s the age of the internet. Right? I would go on and say that you should be pretty safe doing these today. (I would like to say ‘obviously’ but we are living in strange times.)
POLITICS
94.3 The Point

NJ Rapper Fetty Wap pleads guilty to conspiracy drug charge

Paterson native rapper Fetty Wap pleaded guilty Monday in New York to a conspiracy drug charge that carries a mandatory five-year prison sentence. The plea in Central Islip on Long Island came before U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven Locke, who had revoked his bond and sent him to jail two weeks ago. No sentencing date was immediately set.
CELEBRITIES
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

