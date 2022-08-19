Read full article on original website
The Enchanted Forest Awaits You and Your Family in Bass River, New Jersey
It sits on the border between Ocean and Burlington County, it's a beautiful location that awaits you and your family. It's gorgeous Bass River State Forest. If you have never visited then you should put this on your list of places to go. Recently I had a chance to go...
NJ weather: Rain, glorious rain! Then drying out and heating up again
I was so excited to head out for work today to find delicious raindrops falling from the sky. It has been an incredibly dry summer so far. Parts of the state (about 8% of NJ) now officially fall in the "severe drought" category, running about 7 inches behind normal rainfall over the last 60 to 90 days.
The best NJ places people have moved to and why they like it so much
One thing we like to do in New Jersey is move. We lead the nation for people moving out of state. It seems like our biggest export is population!. Despite that, many people choose to stay here and with the housing market being what it is, people are getting top dollar for their homes. So many people are changing addresses that the cost of moving in New Jersey has increased by 8 percent, according to HireAHelper, which is a company that connects consumers with movers.
Unbelievable, This Was Voted The Most Popular Beer In All Of New Jersey
There really is no better way to end the work week than with an ice cold beer overlooking the bay. Beer is one of the most popular drinks around, has been for centuries. Whether you want something lite and crisp like a pale ale, something with a little more body like a lager, or you want a beer that drinks like a meal (looking at you Guinness) there's something for everyone.
Change Red Traffic Lights To Green With This New Jersey Life Hack
In Jersey we are almost always in a rush. We are always looking for a way to keep our bodies and our cars in motion. We have to deal with traffic because we are in one of the most populated states in the country but what we don’t have to deal with is a prolonged red light. Yep, there’s a hack for that.
A new push in NJ to prevent localized flooding
As part of an effort to improve water quality and mitigate the worsening impacts of flooding caused by development and climate change, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection is offering millions of dollars in grant money to help towns, counties and utility authorities modernize stormwater management systems. Ed Potosnak,...
Sixty Nine Cent Per Gallon Gas In New Jersey, Is It Legal?
At a time when gas prices are soaring at over 4 dollars a gallon, it really creates some chaos when you hear that there is gas going for .69 cents per gallon in New Jersey. I saw this sign with my own two eyes and even took a photo of it. Can you believe .69 cents per gallon? The last time we saw that price was in 1978.
Is It Legal To Bury Your Deceased Pet At Home In New Jersey, New York Or PA?
This is certainly not a fun subject but something we all want to know. Is it legal to bury your deceased pet in your yard in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or New York? We have the answers and they might surprise you. Losing a pet is brutal. You just don’t want...
5 Jersey Shore Restaurants You Have To Visit Before Summer Is Over
No one ever wants to let go of summer in New Jersey. We live for the beaches the boardwalks and the amazing restaurants at the Jersey Shore. Well, it’s time for all of us to realize that the summer of 2022 is quickly winding down, so we need to get some things checked off our bucket lists before it’s too late. We thought we would help with a quick list of the 5 Jersey Shore restaurants you can’t miss before summer ends. You may not get to all of them, but you can certainly try.
The largest home in NJ that its super-rich owners hope you never see
MOORESTOWN — Where is the largest residential house in New Jersey and who owns it?. No, it’s not Bruce Springsteen’s horse farm in Colts Neck or Bon Jovi’s mansion on the Navesink River, as one might imagine. The biggest home in New Jersey can be found...
Let’s Celebrate! Happy 45th Anniversary to Popcorn Park Zoo in Lacey, NJ
The Popcorn Rescue Zoo is an amazing place home to wildlife, farm animals, birds, and other animals who suffered cruelty, injury, illness, handicap, old age, and animals and birds that could not be safely returned to the wild. I've been to the Popcorn Park Zoo many times. I love visiting...
NYC’s congestion pricing plan could boost NJ Transit rail, bus ridership
More than 28 months after the pandemic began, NJ Transit is still seeing a lag in ridership, especially going into New York City, but the head of the agency says the numbers are continuing to get better. The biggest bright spot is the weekend. According to Kevin Corbett, president and...
New Jersey deli named among the country’s best
Another day, another accolade for a New Jersey restaurant. This time it’s Hobby’s Deli in Newark; it was named by Tasting Table as one of the top Jewish delis in the country. They didn’t rank the delicatessens, so there’s no way to know if it is considered the...
Huge LEGO show is coming to New Jersey
The number one touring LEGO event in America is making a return to New Jersey. Brick Fest Live will come to the Meadowlands on Dec. 3-4 but pre-sale registration for tickets is going on now. The festival celebrates all things LEGO with stage shows, interactive exhibits, vendors, and, of course,...
It’s safe and healthy to have a baby in NJ, says one report
With the average birth costing over $3,000 for mothers with insurance, WalletHub, a personal finance website, has released its report on “2022’s Best and Worst States to Have a Baby.”. To determine the ideal places for parents and their newborns, WalletHub compared all 50 states and Washington D.C....
Smile because it Could Be Illegal to ‘Frown’ at a New Jersey Police Officer
If you are stressed, or downright unhappy, it is very easy to not smile. Now, if you get pulled over and given a ticket, there is no chance at all you are smiling. New Jersey, like many other states, has some very interesting laws that are still 'technically' laws as we speak. When you read through some of these, including the one we are questioning, I cannot imagine some of these laws being enforced in 2022. It’s the age of the internet. Right? I would go on and say that you should be pretty safe doing these today. (I would like to say ‘obviously’ but we are living in strange times.)
At least 15 NJ pizza shops that would make it in Italy
It was announced last week that Domino's Pizza will be closing its remaining 29 stores in Italy. They had planned to open 880 stores in that country when they started there in 2015. Typical American ambition, but sadly misplaced. A pizza chain from another country trying to dominate the pizza...
From Atlantic City, NJ To California: Viewing Habits Are Changing
The days of broadcast and cable television could be numbered. Viewer habits are changing very fast. For the first time ever, there are more streaming viewers versus broadcast and cable television viewers. This data comes directly from Nielsen, who is the gold standard when it comes to ratings and reviewing...
NJ facing 41 lawsuits from veterans home workers over COVID decisions
Having already settled some $69 million worth of nearly 200 COVID-19 claims from families of victims, Gov. Phil Murphy's administration is now being hit with a series of 41 lawsuits from employees of New Jersey's state-run veterans homes in Menlo Park and Paramus. A report by NorthJersey.com said decisions made...
NJ Rapper Fetty Wap pleads guilty to conspiracy drug charge
Paterson native rapper Fetty Wap pleaded guilty Monday in New York to a conspiracy drug charge that carries a mandatory five-year prison sentence. The plea in Central Islip on Long Island came before U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven Locke, who had revoked his bond and sent him to jail two weeks ago. No sentencing date was immediately set.
