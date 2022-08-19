ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

KITV.com

Hele-On and Safe Place Network partner to keep Hawaii Island keiki safe

HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Expanding the safety net for youth in crisis on Hawaii Island. That is the goal of the new partnership between the County of Hawaii Mass Transit Agency and National Safe Place Network. The partnership will help to bring resources and services to those in need through the launch of Safe Place.
KITV.com

14 renewable energy power plants, storage facilities set to go online in Hawaii over next two years

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- With the all the increases in power bills recently, many people are wondering what's next for the state of electricity in Hawaii. If you look on Hawaiian Electric's (HECO) renewable status area of their website, you can see 14 power plants and storage facilities are set to go online in the next two years. While one is a geothermal plant, the rest are solar.
KITV.com

Sunday forecast: Surf is up and so are our winds!

PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, locally breezy trade winds and stable conditions will result in a dry trade weather pattern through early Monday. The trade winds are expected to gradually weaken starting late Monday, which will allow local nighttime land breezes and afternoon...
KITV.com

Hawaii's last outdated mainframe computer system shut down

From backlogs in unemployment benefits to the handling of child welfare services, the state's had its fair share of bureaucratic red tape made worse by the pandemic. Gov. David Ige today shut down the state's last mainframe computer, which handled major application systems -- some up to 60 years old.
KITV.com

2 Arkansas deputies suspended and 1 officer on administrative leave after video posted of violent encounter with man outside store

Three Arkansas law enforcement officers have been removed from duty and are facing state and federal investigations, officials confirmed Monday, after bystander video captured at least two of them punching and kneeing a suspect during an arrest. At one point in the 34-second video recorded Sunday, one of the officers...
