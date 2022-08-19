Read full article on original website
Hele-On and Safe Place Network partner to keep Hawaii Island keiki safe
HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Expanding the safety net for youth in crisis on Hawaii Island. That is the goal of the new partnership between the County of Hawaii Mass Transit Agency and National Safe Place Network. The partnership will help to bring resources and services to those in need through the launch of Safe Place.
Made in Hawaii Festival returns to Ala Moana Center November 11-13, bringing over 300 vendors
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The "Made in Hawaii" festival is returning to the Ala Moana Center this year. It will run over the Veterans Day weekend, Friday through Sunday, November 11- 13.
Power restored to most of Maui, HECO says | UPDATE
Power has been restored to most customers on Maui, HECO officials said in an update.
Maui school closures following overnight power outage | UPDATE
MAUI, Hawai'i (KITV4) -- Due to the overnight power outages on Maui, several schools will be closed on Tuesday, Aug. 23. According to the Hawai'i Department of education, the following schools will be closed and families are being notified.
Pinky's Hempire files lawsuit against Dept of Health and re-opens first store after raid
HONOLULU (KITV)- A Hawaii hemp company is suing the Hawaii Department of Health. In June, Pinky's Hempire shops were raided which forced the company to shut down all five of its locations. Now the business is making a comeback. The Pinky's in Waikiki is open, the only one operating. It's...
14 renewable energy power plants, storage facilities set to go online in Hawaii over next two years
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- With the all the increases in power bills recently, many people are wondering what's next for the state of electricity in Hawaii. If you look on Hawaiian Electric's (HECO) renewable status area of their website, you can see 14 power plants and storage facilities are set to go online in the next two years. While one is a geothermal plant, the rest are solar.
Sunday forecast: Surf is up and so are our winds!
PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, locally breezy trade winds and stable conditions will result in a dry trade weather pattern through early Monday. The trade winds are expected to gradually weaken starting late Monday, which will allow local nighttime land breezes and afternoon...
“One of our secret weapons.” | Drug-sniffing dog retires from Hawaii Police Dept. post
The Hawaii Police Dept. announced the retirement of longtime narcotics canine Rory on Monday, after seven years of service. Rory’s career on the force impressed many of the officers he worked with. In his seven years, he took 60 lbs. of drugs off the streets of Hawaii Island, and recovered more than half a million dollars.
Monday Weather: Trade winds start to ease up, High Surf Advisory in effect
HONOLULU( KITV4) - Trade winds begin to ease, Hawai'i Island and Maui may see a boost in showers. Overall, partly cloudy skies with scattered to isolated showers. Highs 83 to 88. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph. Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows 70 to 75. Trade...
Hawaii's last outdated mainframe computer system shut down
From backlogs in unemployment benefits to the handling of child welfare services, the state's had its fair share of bureaucratic red tape made worse by the pandemic. Gov. David Ige today shut down the state's last mainframe computer, which handled major application systems -- some up to 60 years old.
Unvaccinated Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants hope to return to the skies
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaiian Airlines workers who were either terminated or put on leave because of COVID-19 vaccination status held signs declaring the total years and work hours collectively put in for the company. The group also welcomed news of a recent settlement between an Illinois health care provider and...
2 Arkansas deputies suspended and 1 officer on administrative leave after video posted of violent encounter with man outside store
Three Arkansas law enforcement officers have been removed from duty and are facing state and federal investigations, officials confirmed Monday, after bystander video captured at least two of them punching and kneeing a suspect during an arrest. At one point in the 34-second video recorded Sunday, one of the officers...
