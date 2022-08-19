HONOLULU (KITV4) -- With the all the increases in power bills recently, many people are wondering what's next for the state of electricity in Hawaii. If you look on Hawaiian Electric's (HECO) renewable status area of their website, you can see 14 power plants and storage facilities are set to go online in the next two years. While one is a geothermal plant, the rest are solar.

