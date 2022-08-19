Indiana’s unemployment rate stands around 2.6% for July. The amount is just under a percent lower than the 3.5% national rate. The state’s labor force participation percentage is also up, to 63.3% in July. That is two-tenths of a percent over June’s rate. The largest job area increases were in transportation and utilities; educational and health services; and financial activities. Further, the report states there are around 150,000 open jobs in Indiana — nearly ten times the number of those receiving unemployment.

