State Unemployment Rate Stays Well Below 3 Percent
Indiana’s unemployment rate stands around 2.6% for July. The amount is just under a percent lower than the 3.5% national rate. The state’s labor force participation percentage is also up, to 63.3% in July. That is two-tenths of a percent over June’s rate. The largest job area increases were in transportation and utilities; educational and health services; and financial activities. Further, the report states there are around 150,000 open jobs in Indiana — nearly ten times the number of those receiving unemployment.
Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign Starts Now
Drive sober or get pulled over. That’s the warning state and local police agencies are issuing to drivers as Indiana gears up for its annual end-of-summer impaired driving enforcement campaign. Now through Labor Day, officers across the state will be increasing patrols and sobriety checkpoints to crack down on those driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Michael Brewer, 81, Mt. Vernon
Michael W. Brewer, 81, of Mt. Vernon, formerly of Bicknell, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Michael was born on September 19, 1940 in Bicknell, Indiana to the late Katherine Coats Brewer and Lemuel “Bud” Brewer. Michael served his country in the United States...
