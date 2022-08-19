ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

WTHR

Experts: Women in Indiana could still manage medical abortion after new law takes effect

INDIANAPOLIS — When Indiana's new restrictions on abortion take effect Sept. 15, there are questions about whether women could still have medical abortions in the state. As of last year, medical abortions accounted for more than half of the abortion procedures in Indiana. Local law experts tell our partners at The Herald Bulletin in Anderson women likely could still manage a medical abortion for two reasons.
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Many Indiana students have to pay for school lunches again — which could increase debt

After two years of receiving free school lunches, thousands of Hoosier families will have to pay for them again this fall, including at dozens of eligible Indiana schools that could continue offering free food but chose not to. Federal child nutrition waivers were offered as a form of COVID-19 relief starting in March 2020, enabling […] The post Many Indiana students have to pay for school lunches again — which could increase debt appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WEHT/WTVW

Study: Indiana’s most and least equitable school districts

(WALLETHUB) – A new study shows what schools in Indiana are better at using taxpayer dollars for their operations. WalletHub says to find out where school funding is distributed most evenly, WalletHub scored all school districts in Indiana based on two things: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per student. […]
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates for Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
CBS Chicago

Indiana OB-GYN and abortion provider moves her practice to Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In a little more than three weeks, abortions in the state of Indiana will officially be illegal, with few exceptions.In a post Roe v. Wade world, women are crossing state lines to get an abortion. But now were learning doctors are too, to continue to be able to do their jobCBS 2's Marissa Perlman has the story of one Indiana doctor. Dr. Katie McHugh said she is part of a new exodus of abortion doctors who are setting up shop in Illinois because they can no longer practice in their home state.It's not a choice Dr. McHugh said...
Fast Company

How Indiana is charging ahead in EV and AV technology

“Drivers, start your engines!” Racing fans are familiar with the famous call that marks the beginning of the annual Indianapolis 500. Indiana has a long history in the racing and automotive worlds; Indy 500 drivers have been starting their engines since 1911 and, up until the Great Depression, the state was second only to Michigan in auto manufacturing. Fast forward to the present, and Indiana is charting a new history as a dynamic player in the future of mobility and leading the way in the development of electric vehicles and autonomous driving.
city-countyobserver.com

Gov. Holcomb announces new Commissioner for the Indiana Department of Workforce Development

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb today announced that David J. Adams is the new commissioner of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. “David Adams has spent decades focusing on the connections between workforce talent and the needs of today’s industries, and he leads with a tremendous energy that brings results, time and time again,” said Gov. Holcomb. “I’m excited David is returning to Indiana and the impact he will make in helping our Department of Workforce Development to skill up our workforce to be second-to-none and prepared for the next phase of our economic growth.”
indianapublicradio.org

Why Indiana schools compete with McDonald’s for staff to teach students in special ed

When Mary Tackitt first took a job as a teaching assistant for students in special education, it seemed like a good opportunity. She enjoyed the time with children — like the little boy who would hold her hand and tap it on the desk to keep rhythm with music. But working with students with severe disabilities was tough. She took them to the bathroom and changed diapers. And she was hurt on occasion by those who struggled to regulate their emotions.
99.5 WKDQ

‘Bounty’ for Invasive Shrub in Warrick County

The Warrick Invasive Species Partnership has a bounty out on an invasive shrub. There are plenty of invasive species in Indiana. From insects to plants, the list of invasive species is quite long. When it comes to invasive plants in Indiana, one is commonly found in landscapes and woodlands that most people don't realize is actually an invasive shrub. It's called a burning bush (Euonymus alatus), also known as winged euonymus. It was brought here from Asia around 1860 as an ornamental plant for use in landscaping.
thedetroitbureau.com

GM Exploring Indiana Site for Fourth U.S. Battery Plant

General Motors and LG Energy said there would be four battery plants for its Ultium Cells LLC joint venture and after naming Ohio, Tennessee and Michigan as the first three spots, the fourth location: New Carlisle, Indiana isn’t a big surprise. The company, which is reportedly “developing a competitive...
Fox 59

Celebrating Indiana’s only president

INDIANAPOLIS – Happy Birthday, Mr. President!. The Benjamin Harrison Presidential site is celebrating the 189th birthday of Indiana’s only president, Benjamin Harrison. The celebration kicks off at 10 a.m. and will feature tours of the president’s former home, reenactors, and, of course, birthday cake!. Benjamin Harrison Presidential...
95.3 MNC

Another Hoosier arrested for being at the Capitol on January 6th

Another Hoosier arrested for being at the Capitol on January 6th. The northern Indiana man faces federal charges for entering the Capitol during the January 6th riot. Ian Horvath of Plymouth called the FBI in September 2021 to tell them he saw himself in “wanted” photos on the FBI’s website.
ValueWalk

Officials Warn Hoosiers About These Indiana Stimulus Checks Scams

Indiana is now starting to send stimulus money to millions of taxpayers in the form of tax rebates and inflation relief payments starting this week. Eligible taxpayers can get as much as $650. As payments start to go out, state officials have issued a warning for taxpayers to look out for potential Indiana stimulus checks scams. Specifically, officials are warning taxpayers to stay away from suspicious messages related to direct payment programs.
WTHI

INDIANA INFLATION RELIEF CHECKS

"It's a good thing." Inflation relief checks head to taxpayers' bank accounts. Indiana Taxpayer Refund checks are being distributed now. Here's what you need to know about the extra cash coming your way.
