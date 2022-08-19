Read full article on original website
A website says they found the Best Neighborhood in Missouri
There are thousands of neighborhoods across the state of Missouri, you have suburban neighborhoods, downtowns, and tons of cute small-town neighborhoods, so how could you possibly figure out which is the best in the Show-Me State? One website says they found the best neighborhood in all of Missouri, read about it here...
See 2 Missouri Drive-In Theaters That (Thankfully) Refuse to Die
There aren't many hanging on, but 2 Missouri drive-in theaters are still open this weekend for one simple reason: they refuse to die (and that's a good thing). As I've shared in the past, we're big fans of drive-in movie theaters - those of the past and ones we'd like to see reborn locally in the Hannibal/Quincy area. Sky-Hi Drive-In in Hannibal is just one of them.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louisans Need to Fight for Hawn State Park's Future
As an outdoor photographer and wilderness guide living in St. Louis, I spend weekends working in one of the most ecologically sensitive and biodiverse regions of the world: the Missouri Ozarks. One of my favorites is Hawn State Park in Ste. Genevieve County, and I’m not alone in that. State...
Missouri Department of Conservation strips fish of world record status
ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Conservation issued a statement Monday saying that a fish caught in the Lake of the Ozarks is not a world record or a state record after they said so last week. Further testing found that the fish taken on May 16 by Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska is […]
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Clueless Website Disses St. Louis Barbecue Scene
Another day, another click bait-y article on a virtually unknown website downplaying the St. Louis food scene. This time, the offender is Clever, a real estate site that matches buyers and sellers with agents (in other words, not a food website); the subject is barbecue, a sacrosanct St. Louis culinary institution that anyone born within one hundred miles of the arch is bound by duty to defend.
FOX 2 anchors share first day of school photos
ST. LOUIS – Many FOX 2 fans sent in back-to-school photos Monday, and our talented anchors got in on the fun when they shared throwback photos from their time in school. Jasmine Huda shared a photo of her and her mother sitting on the couch before she headed off to kindergarten. Vic Faust also shared […]
Man wins $2M from scratchers game in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man won one of the top prizes when he played the “200X” Scratchers game. The man purchased the $2 million winning ticket at Veteran’s Currency Exchange on North Grand Boulevard. “When I started scratching it and saw the ‘200X,’ I thought it would be a $10 prize,” he said. […]
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis Quack — Uh, Doctor — Lands Conservative Radio Show
Ivermectin-shilling and COVID-vaccine-hating Dr. Mollie James is now host of a new two-hour segment on Real Talk 93.3 FM. James treated COVID-19 patients at St. Luke's and Mercy Hospitals in St. Louis during the early days of the pandemic, though the hospitals and others cut ties with her after she refused to abide by their vaccine and testing policies.
stlouiscnr.com
Riverboat Cruise Will Offer Opportunity to View A Final Milestone In Landmark Project to Replace the Historic Merchants Bridge
The $222 million project to replace the Merchants Bridge that links Missouri and Illinois near downtown St. Louis is nearing completion, and the St. Louis Regional Freightway is providing a rare opportunity to see one of the last significant milestones in the project firsthand from the unique perspective of a riverboat cruise on Friday, August 26. A limited number of tickets will be available for members of the public who would like to join invited guests and media for the cruise, which will begin boarding at 11:30 a.m., depart at noon and return to the dock at 1:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on a first-come-first-served basis at https://www.gatewayarch.com/buy-tickets/#u-riverboat-tickets-u. The cruise will depart from 50 S. Leonor K Sullivan Blvd, St. Louis, MO, 63102, at the base of the Gateway Arch steps.
40southnews.com
Maplewood History: Ladd Brothers Service Station
The Ladd Brothers operated a service station at Bellevue and Manchester. This I know for certain. I don’t know for how long. They must have been successful for they built a modern four-bay building that survives until this day. I first ran a blog post featuring these photographs in...
Free breakfast entree from Chick-Fil-A
If your back-to-school mornings are a little choatic this week Chick-Fil-A wants to help.
St. Louisan builds Gateway Arch in Minecraft
A St. Louis resident builds the downtown arch area in a popular game called Minecraft.
Endangered silver advisory issued for Lincoln County man
LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – An endangered silver advisory was issued Tuesday morning for a 79-year-old man missing out of Lincoln County, Missouri. Michael Clifford Spangler went missing Monday at about 6 p.m. from a home located on North Ethlyn Road in Winfield. Authorities described Spangler as being 5’11” and 225 pounds with gray hair and […]
‘Wheel of Fortune LIVE!’ host named for St. Louis show
ST. LOUIS — The host has been announced for the “Wheel Of Fortune Live!” show coming to St. Louis this fall. Mark L. Walberg will be the tour host for the show on Friday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!,” is an all-new theatrical experience. The tour host for this event is […]
Washington Missourian
Buhr honored by St. Louis Business Journal as influential businesswoman
A Washington-based bank official is among the area’s Most Influential Business Women, according to the St. Louis Business Journal. Becky Buhr, senior vice president at Bank of Franklin County, is one of 25 women recently honored by the publication for “making a difference in the St. Louis business community.”
Washington Missourian
Downtown Washington building boom expected to continue
Over the past two years, more than $17.7 million in private investment has been made in downtown Washington and city leaders said Monday they expect that trend to continue into 2023. “We are continuing to meet with people interested in downtown,” Sal Maniaci said.
Cards Albert Pujols Doesn’t Care About 700, Still Plans to Retire
Baseball is all about numbers. Historians and fans pour over them with an obsession that is greater than virtually any other sport. One who is not included in that number is St. Louis Cardinal Albert Pujols. Despite the fact that he's approaching 700 career home runs, he still plans to retire no matter where he ends up.
Missouri is home to one of the Best Places to Beat the Heat
Summer isn't over and if you are looking for a way to beat the heat, without having to spend all day in a pool, one website says that Missouri is home to a unique place where you can always beat the heat!. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, Missouri's...
