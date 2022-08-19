ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urban Alliance in Kalamazoo to host community open house

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Officials at Urban Alliance are inviting the public to attend the event, being held on Wednesday, August 24, from 4 to 6 p.m. at 1009 East Stockbridge Avenue in Kalamazoo. Urban Alliance Executive Director Chris Pompey said in a release that, “we view this...
KALAMAZOO, MI
#Northwoods League#Ottawa University#Northwestern University#University Of Virginia#Baseball#Sports#The Kalamazoo Growlers#Rbi
Ramona Park Beach temporarily closed due to high E. coli levels

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Ramona Park Beach on Long Lake is temporarily closed due to the detection of higher than standard amounts of E. coli. Pending the results of further testing, it is expected that the beach will reopen on Wednesday, August 24. Long Lake is tested weekly...
PORTAGE, MI
Jury convicts Fox and Croft of plotting to kidnap Whitmer

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A federal jury in Grand Rapids has convicted two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer over of anger over her handling of the pandemic. The verdict against Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. was announced late Tuesday morning. Deliberations...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Mill and fill work underway on Oakland Drive in Portage

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Portage Street Mill and Fill Program consists of major maintenance to selected streets to enhance structural integrity and ride quality. and prolong the street’s life. These improvements include removing badly worn road areas and overlaying the surface with 1.5 inches...
PORTAGE, MI
11-year-old boy drowns in private pond near Vicksburg Sunday

VICKBUERG, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the drowning death of an 11-year-old boy in a private pond Sunday afternoon. According to the Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 1:00 p.m. 11000 block of South 37th Street near Vicksburg when the victim and a 14-year-old friend were swimming. The younger child started struggling and sank.
VICKSBURG, MI
1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Van Buren County

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says speed appears to be a factor in a single vehicle crash that killed a man on Saturday, August 20. Authorities say the crash happened at 5:20 p.m. in the 58000 block of 55th Street in...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI

