Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
jack1065.com
Urban Alliance in Kalamazoo to host community open house
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Officials at Urban Alliance are inviting the public to attend the event, being held on Wednesday, August 24, from 4 to 6 p.m. at 1009 East Stockbridge Avenue in Kalamazoo. Urban Alliance Executive Director Chris Pompey said in a release that, “we view this...
jack1065.com
Portage Parks & Recreation to host final Friday at the Flats and Movies in the Park for summer 2022
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Portage Parks & Recreation will host the final Friday at the Flats and Movies in the Park of the 2022 summer season this Friday, August 26. Admission to both events is free and open to the public. Friday at the Flats will run from...
jack1065.com
Women’s Equality Day celebration Sunday, August 28, at Bronson Park
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The League of Women Voters of Kalamazoo Area in partnership with the YWCA is set to hold a gathering on Sunday, August 28, to celebrate Women’s Equality Day. Organizers say the event will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. rain or shine.
jack1065.com
Beaty and VanderWiere selected as finalists for Battle Creek Fire Chief, community event on Wednesday
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Bill Beaty and Jeff VanderWiere are the two finalists to become Battle Creek’s next fire chief. Beaty is the Deputy Chief for the all-volunteer Divernon, Illinois Fire Protection District. His experience dates back to 1987. VanderWiere is the Deputy Fire Chief with the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
jack1065.com
Ramona Park Beach temporarily closed due to high E. coli levels
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Ramona Park Beach on Long Lake is temporarily closed due to the detection of higher than standard amounts of E. coli. Pending the results of further testing, it is expected that the beach will reopen on Wednesday, August 24. Long Lake is tested weekly...
jack1065.com
Search ongoing for new legal representation for the city of Kalamazoo and Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Both the city of Kalamazoo and Kalamazoo County Commissions are pursuing new legal representation. The County has been at it for two years, finally choosing Angelina Barnes to be Board Counsel. She said that she had never worked for a County Commission before but...
jack1065.com
Jury convicts Fox and Croft of plotting to kidnap Whitmer
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A federal jury in Grand Rapids has convicted two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer over of anger over her handling of the pandemic. The verdict against Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. was announced late Tuesday morning. Deliberations...
jack1065.com
Mill and fill work underway on Oakland Drive in Portage
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Portage Street Mill and Fill Program consists of major maintenance to selected streets to enhance structural integrity and ride quality. and prolong the street’s life. These improvements include removing badly worn road areas and overlaying the surface with 1.5 inches...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
jack1065.com
Senator Stabenow talks mental health and substance abuse treatment reform during Kalamazoo visit
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow of Michigan paid a visit to Kalamazoo where she stopped off at Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine off of Oakland Drive on Tuesday, August 23. While there, she wanted to talk mental health and substance abuse...
jack1065.com
Jurors begin deliberations in second Governor Whitmer kidnapping trial for Croft and Fox
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Federal jurors have deliberated for five hours without a verdict yet in the retrial of Barry Croft Jr. and Adam Fox for allegedly plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Closing arguments yesterday from prosecutors accused the two of wanting to kidnap and hang...
jack1065.com
11-year-old boy drowns in private pond near Vicksburg Sunday
VICKBUERG, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the drowning death of an 11-year-old boy in a private pond Sunday afternoon. According to the Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 1:00 p.m. 11000 block of South 37th Street near Vicksburg when the victim and a 14-year-old friend were swimming. The younger child started struggling and sank.
jack1065.com
1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Van Buren County
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says speed appears to be a factor in a single vehicle crash that killed a man on Saturday, August 20. Authorities say the crash happened at 5:20 p.m. in the 58000 block of 55th Street in...
Comments / 0