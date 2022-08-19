Read full article on original website
KEYC
Fly-In, Drive-In Breakfast raises money for aviation students
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s local Experimental Aircraft Association, Chapter 624, returned its breakfast fundraiser at the Mankato Regional Airport Sunday, Aug. 21. The Fly-In, Drive-In Breakfast is the largest, annual event and fundraiser by Mankato’s E.A.A. Chapter 624. Organizers say about 80 to 100 volunteers from civil...
Experiencing The Steele County Free Fair for The First Time Was a Blast!
A big part of the summertime is fair-going and boy did I get to do a lot of that! This past weekend was the annual Steele County Free Fair, and it was not only my first time working there, but my first time attending as well. After the anticipation kept building from all my coworkers stating "this is the big deal," or "you are gonna love this," I was a bit skeptical, but they were right! Not only did I have fun learning and exploring new things as content for our stations, but I also appreciated the time and experience I had. I got to see many people, try new foods, see new things, and learned some of the ropes for working a booth at the fair.
Faribault County Register
I-90 project moving up
Work on Interstate 90 from Blue Earth to the Wells exit, which had been slated for 2026, will now be completed next year. Minnesota Department of Transportation District 7 engineer Greg Ous shared the good news with the Faribault County Commissioners at their Tuesday, Aug. 16, meeting. “It’s happening because...
Is This the Worst Hotel In Minnesota? Video Shows YES, Yes it is.
From the sounds of these hotel reviews along with the video that this group of guys did... kind of like an episode of Ghost Hunters, I'm surprised that this hotel doesn't have an arm that comes down upon entering the parking lot. And I'm surprised it doesn't charge by the hour... just sayin'.
KEYC
Locally owned CrossFit gym opens in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new, locally-owned CrossFit gym opened its doors for the public today. Gray Duck CrossFit sits on the corner of Adams and Star streets. An open house celebrated the end of the gym’s construction. Creating the gym has been a passion project for co-owners Joshua...
New Prague Times
Local pastor, father of six faces devastating diagnosis A benefit for the Loeslie family will be held in Morristown Sept. 24
Members of the community are rallying around a local pastor and his family after he received a devastating diagnosis, which required him to step down from his pastoral work. Pastor Travis Loeslie has served Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Morristown for almost five years, having been installed as pastor of the local congregation in October of 2017. He and his wife, Stephanie, have six children (Benjamin, 13, Marta, 11, Miriam, 9, Samuel, 6, Elijah, 3, and Ingrid, 2) and reside in the parish’s parsonage.
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato teen catches monster catfish on the Blue Earth River
Leroy McClelland IV shows off his flathead catfish catch from the Blue Earth River. A Mankato teen caught a monster flathead catfish on the Blue Earth River Wednesday. Leroy McClelland IV had begun fishing for walleye on the river just moments before he felt what he believed was a snagged line. He asked SMN not to share his exact location.
KEYC
School bus with 58 students onboard crashes into van in Gilbert
Sweet Pea, an adoptable kitten from Mending Spirits Animal Rescue. Mankato community, law enforcement to host first National Prevention Day. This Sunday, community members and local law enforcement are hosting the first Fentanyl Poisoning and Prevention Day in Mankato. Free tickets available for MSU Mankato outdoor homecoming event. Updated: Aug....
KBUR
Man arrested in Minnesota a suspect in attempted bank robbery in northern Iowa
Kossuth County, IA- Authorities in northern Iowa and southern Minnesota have announced the arrest of a suspect in a string of break-ins and thefts over the past few weeks. Radio Iowa reports that someone tried to steal an ATM from inside a bank in Ledyard early last Thursday. The Kossuth...
KIMT
Hammer attack in southern Minnesota sends man to prison
MANKATO, Minn. - A hammer attack on an elderly victim in Blue Earth County is sending a man to prison. Brandon Lee McMurtrey, 35 of Evan, was sentenced Tuesday to 13 years and five months in prison. McMurtrey pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and charges of second-degree assault and first-degree aggravated robbery were dismissed.
healthcaredive.com
Mayo Clinic’s Q2 operating income tumbles as labor costs climb
Mayo Clinic has become the latest nonprofit hospital to report weaker operating income in the second quarter as cost inflation, especially for labor, dented its second quarter results. The nonprofit’s net operating income fell 65.6% to $155 million compared to the prior year, the Rochester, Minnesota-based system said Thursday. Revenue...
KIMT
Two hurt in I-35 crash in Freeborn County
GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck and camper trailer crashed Monday in Freeborn County. It happened just before 2 pm on southbound Interstate 35. The Minnesota State Patrol says the 2017 GMC Sierra lost control near mile marker 24, went into the southbound ditch and rolled. The driver,...
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Rochester man arrested in local pickup theft case
A 20-year-old Rochester man was arrested on Thursday in connection with a pickup theft in Windom. The truck was reported stolen from Windom Towing on Aug. 17 at 5:06 p.m. Later, it was spotted on an area road, carrying a large tool box matching the description of one that had been stolen from Barnett Pro Care of Windom, according to police.
kicdam.com
Break-In at Kossuth County Bank Leads to Arrest of Man Suspected of Crimes in Six Counties
Ledyard, IA (KICD) — At around 6 a.m. on August 18 the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a break-in at Bank Plus in Ledyard. Deputies at the scene discovered someone attempted to remove the ATM, then tried to break it open when that failed. Video surveillance captured the suspect’s vehicle description, which was shared with Palo Alto, Emmet and Winnebago Counties in Iowa, and Martin and Faribault Counties in Minnesota. Agencies in these areas were already investigating a string of crimes including a stolen vehicle and several break-ins and thefts.
Alcohol-Involved Rollover Crash Injures Driver in Southern MN
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Farmington man was injured after his vehicle rolled over in a crash near Faribault Sunday evening. The State Patrol’s crash report says 59-year-old Roger Friede was traveling north on Interstate 35 when his vehicle drifted left into the median and rolled shortly after 6 p.m. He was brought to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
No charges for sergeant who fatally struck Faribault woman with squad car
RICE COUNTY, Minn. -- The Rice County Sheriff's sergeant who struck and killed a woman with his squad car near Morristown in January will not face charges.The attorney's office says Sgt. Trevor Peterson did not have enough time to react to avoid hitting Stephanie Wesley, 52, who was lying in the unlit rural road just before 2 a.m. on Jan. 29. A Minnesota State Patrol report - which was based on the squad car's dash cam footage and a scene reconstruction - recommended that the Rice County Attorney's Office not file charges in the case. The Olmsted County Attorney's Office reviewed the findings to avoid any conflict of interest.The crash happened on Highway 60 just east of Morristown. Wesley died at the scene of multiple blunt-force injuries. She had a blood alcohol limit of .235, the state patrol said.RELATED: Community mourns Faribault woman struck and killed by Rice Co. Sheriff's SergeantPeterson was driving in the eastbound lane and traveling 59 mph in a 60 mph zone, the sheriff's office said. He was not responding to any emergency, and his lights were not flashing.
Charges: Man attacked Mystic Lake security with 2x4
Employees at Mystic Lake Casino were injured last week when a man allegedly attacked security personnel with large pieces of wood, saying he was "fed up with the system." Trevor E. Will, 49, of Eagle Lake, is charged in Scott County District Court with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin man sentenced to supervised probation, restitution and fees on property damage, DWI charges in Mower County District Court
An Austin man facing damage to property and DWI charges in Mower County District Court stemming from an incident that occurred on January 17th has been sentenced to supervised probation, restitution and fees. 30-year old Joshua Laughlin was convicted and sentenced Thursday to three years of supervised probation and $3,630...
KAAL-TV
Warrant issued for Austin man who attempted to hold elderly woman hostage
(ABC 6 News) - Mower County Court issued a warrant for Jordan Tashawn Travis after the 26-year-old failed to appear for a Thursday hearing. Travis is accused of burglary, kidnapping, assault, and obstructing the legal process after allegedly entering the Twin Towers apartments, holding an elderly woman hostage, and preventing police officers from entering in August of 2020.
