Curb Work Starts Vincennes’ Fall Infrastructure Work Today
The fall paving season for the City of Vincennes begins today. The work will include paving and other infrastructure work across the City. Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague gives the first project the City’s paving contractor will begin today as curb work on First Street. Along with the curb work, various roads will be resurfaced in the coming weeks. The work is being funded through the second round of Community Crossing Matching Grant money earmarked for Vincennes.
Knox County in Top Half of State Unemployment Rankings for July
Knox County has moved into the top half of the state’s unemployment rankings — but is still well below the state average. The County is 42nd in the state in unemployment at 3.2% for July; the state’s rate is 3.5%. Daviess County has the lowest rate in the area at 2.6%.
Trickle of Filings Reported by KC Clerk
A trickle of candidates have filed for school board races in Knox County’s three public school districts. Three people — Pat Hutchison, Kolby Kerzan, and Lynne Bobe — are running for at-large seats on the Vincennes Community School Board. The other two filings are for districts in the South Knox school district, as Eric Carter has filed in South Knox District A, and Jess Watjen will run in District D. All school board filers will be up for election in November.
Judy Cline, 61, Vincennes
Judith L. Cline, 61, of Vincennes, went to her heavenly home on August 17, 2022. Judy was born on October 17, 1960 in Pana, IL to the late Mary Ann Cushing and Wayne Edward Michael. Judy was a member of the Anointed House of Prayer Ministry in Vincennes. She enjoyed...
Vincennes City, VCSC Board Meeting Previews
The Vincennes City Council and Board of Works will hold their second August sessions later today and tonight at City Hall. The Board of Works will gather first at 5:00 p.m. Board business includes two requests for use of the Riverfront Pavilion, and a request for the annual United Way Chili Cook-Off. Vincennes City Council will gather at 6:00. Their top agenda item is confirming a Knox County Area Plan Commission act concerning a new Vincennes housing area.
Endangered Former Poor Asylum in Knox County Now on State Endangered Site List
Knox County’s Poor Asylum has been ranked among the 10 most endangered places in the state. The foundation released its annual endangered list yesterday. Places that land on the 10 Most Endangered list often face a combination of problems rather than a single threat — abandonment, neglect, dilapidation, obsolete use, unreasonable above-market asking price, or owners who simply lack money for repairs.
ARPA Requests Coming Into KC Commissioners
The Knox County Commissioners are seeking more requests for part of a $3.1 million slice of American Rescue Plan Act — or ARPA — funding. The first requests include an over half-million dollar proposal from the Vincennes YMCA. Commissioner Trent Hinkle says that request was one of three...
Suicide prevention walk date set
Knox County’s annual Suicide Prevention Walk is set for on Saturday, September 17 at the Vincennes University’s Outdoor Track,. Raising awareness for mental health, suicide prevention, and the importance of seeking support is the goal of the walk. The walk Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. Participants can pick...
Michael Brewer, 81, Mt. Vernon
Michael W. Brewer, 81, of Mt. Vernon, formerly of Bicknell, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Michael was born on September 19, 1940 in Bicknell, Indiana to the late Katherine Coats Brewer and Lemuel “Bud” Brewer. Michael served his country in the United States...
Edwin Ray, 63, Vincennes
Edwin Vincent Ray, “Eddie Boo”, 63, of Vincennes, went to his heavenly home on August 18, 2022. Ed was born in Vincennes, Indiana to the late Mary Antoinette Ray and Melvin Vincent Ray on April 30, 1959. Ed was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the Vincennes...
ISU Footballers In Fatal Crash Near Riley
Three Indiana State University students are dead after a fiery single-car crash early Sunday in Riley in Vigo County. The university says all five people in the car were believed to be students and the group included several football players. The school added that authorities are still investigating. Police say...
Pastor Jay Howder, 61, Bruceville
Pastor Jay Howder, 61, of Bruceville, IN joined his Lord and Savior August 17, 2022, surrounded by the love of his friends and family. Born Jack Howder Jr. on January 29, 1961 in Vincennes, the son of Jack Sr. and Sylvia L. Webber Howder. He was a 1979 graduate of North Knox High School and served a 4-year apprenticeship for his plumbing and HVAC license. He opened and operated Howder Plumbing Heating and Air from 2001 to 2012 and continued his career as manager of J.E. Shekell Inc. in Vincennes until his retirement in 2020. He married Jana Stewart on Oct 26, 1984 and they made their life together for nearly 38 years. Jay served as Pastor of the Bunker Hill Church for many years and was a devout Christian, devoted husband, father, son, brother, and was Poppy to his grandchildren. Jay was active in LAM, served on the board of trustees of the Arthur Foundation and was a self-proclaimed PHD ( Poop-Handling Doofus). He was loved for his humor, never meeting a stranger, and his loving ways with everyone he met.
New Vincennes officer graduates
The Vincennes Police Department is congratulating rookie officer Remington Langdon for his graduation from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield Saturday. Officer Langdon will be finishing his field training before being released to solo patrol.
Road Work Planned Early Next Month for SR 257 in Pike County
Indiana Department of Transportation crews will close State Road 257 near Velpen for three days next month. Starting around Wednesday, September 7TH, the road will close for pipe replacements that will affect the state road. The three-day window for completion is weather allowing. The INDOT detour will use State Road...
Change Coming for VCSC Property and Liability Insurance
The Vincennes Community School Board has approved a potential change in the Corporation’s property insurance carrier. VCSC superintendent Greg Parsley recommended a switch from current carrier E-SCRIFT, due to increasing premiums. At last night’s Board meeting, Parsley said the renewal cost would rise from nearly $322 ,000 to just...
Last of Set of Closures on US 150 to Start Wednesday
IN-DOT advises US 150 will be closed between Shoals and Prospect in Martin County beginning Wednesday for a structure replacement project. 150 will be closed about 2 ½ miles east of State Road 550. Work is expected to be completed by mid-September. Residents will have access up to the...
Sullivan Speeding Stop Turns Into Drug Arrest
A speeding stop in Sullivan led to the drug arrest of a Terre Haute man. Troopers stopped the vehicle driven by 21 year-old Jakob Carlson. A search of the vehicle turned up 420 grams of marijuana, 71 dosage squares of LSD, and over $2,000 in cash. Carlson is charged with...
Carlisle Man Arrested on DUI Charge
Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Carlisle man yesterday following a traffic stop in Knox County. Deputies stopped a vehicle driven by 53 year-old Cory Carson. During the stop, authorities found Carson allegedly driving with a contntrolled substance in his body. Carson was booked into the Knox County Jail on $5,000 bond.
