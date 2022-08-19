Read full article on original website
A True Live/Work Condominium Available for the First Time in Jersey City Heights
Sponsored by Team Francesco - Christie’s International Real Estate. With three brand new condo residences now available, 3568 Kennedy Boulevard in Jersey City Heights offers owners luxious finishes and full smart home technology. Written by Jersey Digs. 3568 JFK Blvd Condominiums is a brand-new construction project that just hit...
Famous ‘First’ Occurrences That Happened in Essex County, New Jersey
From the dawn of the American Revolution to the Industrial Revolution to today, Essex County has been the starting point and arena for innovators, influential figures, monumental events, and more. So much history has happened here — some even the first of its kind in the state, country, or even world. It may be challenging to uncover what Essex County and its municipalities have done first. Whether buried in a century-old book or part of recent news, we have done our research to share with you what groundbreaking and leading things have occurred in Essex County, New Jersey. Read on to learn about Essex County’s famous firsts.
Ground-Up, Mixed-Use Building, 36 Jones Street
Recently completed, 36 Jones Street, is a unique, ground-up mixed-use building located in the heart of Jersey City, New Jersey, designed by award-winning, woman-owned, Studio ST Architects, and developed by Jud LLC. Encompassing a boutique hotel aesthetic, the new multi-family community is in walking distance to the Journal Square PATH station, just 12 minutes to mid-town Manhattan. The 22,000 sq. ft. structure includes a 900 sq. ft. street-facing commercial space and 10 generously sized apartments across five floors. The building strives to create not only individual homes, but also a sense of community for families and young professionals and breathes new life into the burgeoning New Jersey neighborhood.
Jersey City Approves 101-Unit High-Rise on Storms Avenue
A large vacant parcel just a stone’s throw from Jersey City’s McGinley Square is slated to be revitalized into a modern apartment complex with rooftop amenities and an affordable housing component. During their August 9 meeting, Jersey City’s planning board unanimously approved a proposal for a large surface...
Bonchon Chicken is closing on August 28
Bonchon’s Jersey City outpost is permanently closing. Located at 172 Newark Avenue, in the heart of the Jersey City Pedestrian Plaza, the fast-casual eatery will close on Sunday, August 28. The South Korean-born chain has been a part of downtown Jersey City for roughly 12 years. Bonchon double fries...
Pressure on Amy DeGise, NJ pol in alleged hit-and-run, continues
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Jersey City Councilmember Amy DeGise continues to face calls to resign after her alleged involvement in a July hit-and-run, now including an online petition that has amassed thousands of signatures. But DeGise has thus far refused to step down, vowing to have more to say after the conclusion of an investigation […]
We may have found the best Cuban sandwich in NJ (Opinion)
One of the many great things about growing up in Union City was the food. We lived in an Italian neighborhood that turned both Puerto Rican and Cuban and we ate like royalty. One of my favorite foods from back in the day and remains today is the Cuban sandwich. The Cuban sandwich originated in Tampa, Florida, catering to Cuban immigrants working in the cigar industry.
Michael Bourne, Legendary WBGO Jazz DJ, Dies at 75
Michael Bourne, the legendary radio DJ who spent 37 years hosting "Singers Unlimited" at Newark's public jazz station WBGO, has died at age 75, the station said. Bourne, who retired earlier this year as a full-time host, died on Sunday, his daughter told the station. A scholar with a Ph.D....
Free Food Distribution in Bayonne on Tuesday
The City of Bayonne has announced that there will be a free, food distribution held on Tuesday, August 23. The event will be held at the 16th Street Park’s lower level, near the boat ramp. The distribution of food will begin at 12-noon. Distribution is on a first come,...
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Kennedy Boulevard crash
A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a rush-hour crash Tuesday morning on Kennedy Boulevard in the Jersey City Heights neighborhood. The crash occurred just before 7:30 a.m. near Charles Street. It is unclear if the crash was a single-vehicle incident or involved multiple vehicles. Jersey City police and firefighters who...
Barred Broker Dealer Charged with Defrauding Victims of $1 Million
NEWARK, NJ — A Monmouth County, New Jersey man has been charged with defrauding victims in an investment fraud scheme out of at least $1 million, and with fraudulently obtaining a loan of approximately $96,000 meant to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.
East Orange mayor’s annual cookout is huge success
EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange Mayor Ted R. Green’s annual cookout on Aug. 20 outside East Orange Campus High School delighted the many residents who attended. The event featured food, music, tug of war, face painting, bouncy houses, games, prizes, vendors, family fun and more. Photos Courtesy...
Study says if zombies attack, don’t be in Newark, NJ
Sure, the report is tongue in cheek (or is it?) since there is no such thing as a zombie apocalypse (or is there?), but apparently, if the zombies do attack, you’d be well served to get out of New Jersey. The info on surviving the zombie apocalypse was compiled...
New York Man Gets 2 Years for Sprint Fraud
WILLIAMSPORT, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Ian Keith Thompson, age 32, of New York, New York, was sentenced Wednesday to 24 months imprisonment to be followed by three years of supervised release by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann for conspiracy to commit mail fraud. Chief Judge Brann also ordered Thompson to pay $339,804 in restitution to Sprint.
Mayor Baraka and Queen Latifah to Host "24 Hours of Peace"
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Mayor Ras J. Baraka and Newark native and entertainment legend Queen Latifah will host the Annual #24HrsOfPeace, from Friday, September 2 at 6:00pm to Saturday, September 3 at 6:00pm on Springfield Avenue, between Bergen and Blum Streets. The 24 Hours of Peace event uses the Hip Hop...
In Shift Watterman Says She is Working on Hybrid Council Meetings
In a shift from her previous position, Council President Joyce Watterman said this morning that she is “working on” implementing hybrid City Council meetings. In January, Watterman had responded tersely to the question saying “Meetings will be in person.”. The issue re-emerged on Wednesday when an overflow...
JCPD Has Not Confirmed Identity, But Friends Say Body Found In Jersey City Motel Is Missing Hoboken Woman
Tuesday 2 pm: Jersey City spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione provided the following update this afternoon regarding the discovery of a woman’s body on Friday at the Skyway Motel on Tonnelle Avenue in Jersey City:. “The JCPD’s Major Case Unit is doing everything possible as they actively investigate her death. Police...
Behind the scenes look at massive effort to repair water main in Newark
News 12's Brian Donohue got a behind the scenes look at the repairs that are being made following a water main break.
Police officer charged for allegedly evading $50k in Bayonne Bridge tolls
A member of the Bayonne Police Department has been arrested for allegedly evading thousands of dollars in tolls. Officer Jeffrey Veloz was arrested on August 11 and issued a summons by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department, according to a spokesperson for the Richmond County District Attorney’s Office in Staten Island.
NJ Man With Warrants, NY Driver Had Loaded Ghost Gun, Ammo In Stolen Truck: Police
A New York man and New Jersey man with several warrants out for his arrest were in a stolen truck without plates when they were found with a loaded handgun and hollow point bullets over the weekend in Hudson County, authorities said. Secaucus Officer Salvatore Manente Jr. spotted the parked...
