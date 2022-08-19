ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

themontclairgirl.com

Famous ‘First’ Occurrences That Happened in Essex County, New Jersey

From the dawn of the American Revolution to the Industrial Revolution to today, Essex County has been the starting point and arena for innovators, influential figures, monumental events, and more. So much history has happened here — some even the first of its kind in the state, country, or even world. It may be challenging to uncover what Essex County and its municipalities have done first. Whether buried in a century-old book or part of recent news, we have done our research to share with you what groundbreaking and leading things have occurred in Essex County, New Jersey. Read on to learn about Essex County’s famous firsts.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
rew-online.com

Ground-Up, Mixed-Use Building, 36 Jones Street

Recently completed, 36 Jones Street, is a unique, ground-up mixed-use building located in the heart of Jersey City, New Jersey, designed by award-winning, woman-owned, Studio ST Architects, and developed by Jud LLC. Encompassing a boutique hotel aesthetic, the new multi-family community is in walking distance to the Journal Square PATH station, just 12 minutes to mid-town Manhattan. The 22,000 sq. ft. structure includes a 900 sq. ft. street-facing commercial space and 10 generously sized apartments across five floors. The building strives to create not only individual homes, but also a sense of community for families and young professionals and breathes new life into the burgeoning New Jersey neighborhood.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Jersey City Approves 101-Unit High-Rise on Storms Avenue

A large vacant parcel just a stone’s throw from Jersey City’s McGinley Square is slated to be revitalized into a modern apartment complex with rooftop amenities and an affordable housing component. During their August 9 meeting, Jersey City’s planning board unanimously approved a proposal for a large surface...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jerseycityupfront.com

Bonchon Chicken is closing on August 28

Bonchon’s Jersey City outpost is permanently closing. Located at 172 Newark Avenue, in the heart of the Jersey City Pedestrian Plaza, the fast-casual eatery will close on Sunday, August 28. The South Korean-born chain has been a part of downtown Jersey City for roughly 12 years. Bonchon double fries...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

Pressure on Amy DeGise, NJ pol in alleged hit-and-run, continues

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Jersey City Councilmember Amy DeGise continues to face calls to resign after her alleged involvement in a July hit-and-run, now including an online petition that has amassed thousands of signatures. But DeGise has thus far refused to step down, vowing to have more to say after the conclusion of an investigation […]
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

We may have found the best Cuban sandwich in NJ (Opinion)

One of the many great things about growing up in Union City was the food. We lived in an Italian neighborhood that turned both Puerto Rican and Cuban and we ate like royalty. One of my favorite foods from back in the day and remains today is the Cuban sandwich. The Cuban sandwich originated in Tampa, Florida, catering to Cuban immigrants working in the cigar industry.
UNION CITY, NJ
NBC New York

Michael Bourne, Legendary WBGO Jazz DJ, Dies at 75

Michael Bourne, the legendary radio DJ who spent 37 years hosting "Singers Unlimited" at Newark's public jazz station WBGO, has died at age 75, the station said. Bourne, who retired earlier this year as a full-time host, died on Sunday, his daughter told the station. A scholar with a Ph.D....
NEWARK, NJ
hudsontv.com

Free Food Distribution in Bayonne on Tuesday

The City of Bayonne has announced that there will be a free, food distribution held on Tuesday, August 23. The event will be held at the 16th Street Park’s lower level, near the boat ramp. The distribution of food will begin at 12-noon. Distribution is on a first come,...
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Kennedy Boulevard crash

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a rush-hour crash Tuesday morning on Kennedy Boulevard in the Jersey City Heights neighborhood. The crash occurred just before 7:30 a.m. near Charles Street. It is unclear if the crash was a single-vehicle incident or involved multiple vehicles. Jersey City police and firefighters who...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
MyChesCo

Barred Broker Dealer Charged with Defrauding Victims of $1 Million

NEWARK, NJ — A Monmouth County, New Jersey man has been charged with defrauding victims in an investment fraud scheme out of at least $1 million, and with fraudulently obtaining a loan of approximately $96,000 meant to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange mayor’s annual cookout is huge success

EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange Mayor Ted R. Green’s annual cookout on Aug. 20 outside East Orange Campus High School delighted the many residents who attended. The event featured food, music, tug of war, face painting, bouncy houses, games, prizes, vendors, family fun and more. Photos Courtesy...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
94.5 PST

Study says if zombies attack, don’t be in Newark, NJ

Sure, the report is tongue in cheek (or is it?) since there is no such thing as a zombie apocalypse (or is there?), but apparently, if the zombies do attack, you’d be well served to get out of New Jersey. The info on surviving the zombie apocalypse was compiled...
MyChesCo

New York Man Gets 2 Years for Sprint Fraud

WILLIAMSPORT, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Ian Keith Thompson, age 32, of New York, New York, was sentenced Wednesday to 24 months imprisonment to be followed by three years of supervised release by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann for conspiracy to commit mail fraud. Chief Judge Brann also ordered Thompson to pay $339,804 in restitution to Sprint.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
jcitytimes.com

In Shift Watterman Says She is Working on Hybrid Council Meetings

In a shift from her previous position, Council President Joyce Watterman said this morning that she is “working on” implementing hybrid City Council meetings. In January, Watterman had responded tersely to the question saying “Meetings will be in person.”. The issue re-emerged on Wednesday when an overflow...
JERSEY CITY, NJ

