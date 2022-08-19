Read full article on original website
Knox County in Top Half of State Unemployment Rankings for July
Knox County has moved into the top half of the state’s unemployment rankings — but is still well below the state average. The County is 42nd in the state in unemployment at 3.2% for July; the state’s rate is 3.5%. Daviess County has the lowest rate in the area at 2.6%.
‘As I See It’ by Gary Truitt: The Dumbing Down of the Indiana State Fair
The Indiana State Fair is entering the home stretch. For those of us who have regularly attended the Fair, there was something different about it this year. I have been struggling to try and put my finger on it. I think it is not one thing, but a whole lot of little things that gave the Fair a different feel.
Endangered Former Poor Asylum in Knox County Now on State Endangered Site List
Knox County’s Poor Asylum has been ranked among the 10 most endangered places in the state. The foundation released its annual endangered list yesterday. Places that land on the 10 Most Endangered list often face a combination of problems rather than a single threat — abandonment, neglect, dilapidation, obsolete use, unreasonable above-market asking price, or owners who simply lack money for repairs.
Many Indiana students have to pay for school lunches again — which could increase debt
After two years of receiving free school lunches, thousands of Hoosier families will have to pay for them again this fall, including at dozens of Indiana schools that could continue offering free food but choose not to. Federal child nutrition waivers were offered as a form of COVID-19 relief starting...
Is it Illegal for Dogs to Ride in the Bed of a Truck in Indiana?
When it comes to transporting your dog, some people choose to let them enjoy a ride in the bed of their truck. However, is it actually legal to do that in Indiana?. The other day, I was outside mowing grass and I noticed a truck pull into the gas station across the street. In the bed of the pickup truck, was a big beautiful dog. Now, this was a single cab truck with two people in it. Clearly, there wasn't enough room for the dog to ride inside of the truck. People have been letting their dogs ride in the truck bed for years, while it might be normal for folks to do, it still seems unsafe. It got me wondering if it was actually legal for dogs to ride in the bed of pickup trucks in Indiana, so I did a little digging to find out.
Duke Energy Indiana adds $100,000 to energy bill assistance funds for summer
Plainfield, IN — Duke Energy is dedicating an additional $100,000 in financial assistance to Indiana customers who may be struggling to pay their energy bills. Qualifying Duke Energy customers can receive up to a $300 credit annually on their account. The funding is made possible through Duke Energy’s Share...
Indiana Woman Spots Unique Fungus That’s “Out of This World”
Barb Martin was strolling through a wooded area in Vigo County, Indiana when she spotted one of Mother Nature's most unique creations. I don't know if I would have thought twice about it, but luckily for us, Barb knew exactly what it was and that she needed to take a picture of it.
Biggest sources of immigrants to Indiana
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Indiana from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Gov. Holcomb announces new Commissioner for the Indiana Department of Workforce Development
INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb today announced that David J. Adams is the new commissioner of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. “David Adams has spent decades focusing on the connections between workforce talent and the needs of today’s industries, and he leads with a tremendous energy that brings results, time and time again,” said Gov. Holcomb. “I’m excited David is returning to Indiana and the impact he will make in helping our Department of Workforce Development to skill up our workforce to be second-to-none and prepared for the next phase of our economic growth.”
Knox County landmark needs some love
A local landmark may be in need of a little help. Indiana Landmarks released its annual list of the 10 most endangered landmarks in the state. Officials say these places face many problems including abandonment, neglect, or owners who don’t have the money for repairs. In Vincennes, the Knox...
Ambulance services in jeopardy in Martin County
Another southern Indiana county finds itself in control of its ambulance service. Martin County Commissioners announced that as of Monday, Martin County EMS will no longer provide ambulance services in the county. Martin County EMS is under the same ownership as Knox County EMS, which used to provide emergency services...
ARPA Requests Coming Into KC Commissioners
The Knox County Commissioners are seeking more requests for part of a $3.1 million slice of American Rescue Plan Act — or ARPA — funding. The first requests include an over half-million dollar proposal from the Vincennes YMCA. Commissioner Trent Hinkle says that request was one of three...
Indiana’s Annual Headless Horseman Festival Will Have Heads Rolling In October
Did you know that the Hoosier state was home to a Headless Horseman Festival?. It's really true what they say, you DO learn something new every day! Today I was sitting in my friend Ashely's office (hi Ash!) and she said to me "did you know there is a Headless Horseman Festival in Indiana?" To which I replied with a shocked, but excited "WHEN?? Can we go?!" So if you have those same questions, I'll fill you in on all the details!
3 Indiana State University students die in crash
RILEY, Ind. — Three Indiana State University students died in a crash Sunday morning in Riley, Indiana, the university announced. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department, there were five people in total in the car. All passengers are believed to be ISU students, including some football players.
Trickle of Filings Reported by KC Clerk
A trickle of candidates have filed for school board races in Knox County’s three public school districts. Three people — Pat Hutchison, Kolby Kerzan, and Lynne Bobe — are running for at-large seats on the Vincennes Community School Board. The other two filings are for districts in the South Knox school district, as Eric Carter has filed in South Knox District A, and Jess Watjen will run in District D. All school board filers will be up for election in November.
Vincennes City, VCSC Board Meeting Previews
The Vincennes City Council and Board of Works will hold their second August sessions later today and tonight at City Hall. The Board of Works will gather first at 5:00 p.m. Board business includes two requests for use of the Riverfront Pavilion, and a request for the annual United Way Chili Cook-Off. Vincennes City Council will gather at 6:00. Their top agenda item is confirming a Knox County Area Plan Commission act concerning a new Vincennes housing area.
Updated -Three dead, two seriously injured in vehicle crash involving Indiana State University football players
RILEY – Three Indiana State University students died and two were seriously injured after their vehicle crashed into a tree in western Indiana early Sunday morning, according to the school and local law enforcement. The five passengers included several football players, the school announced Sunday. At 1:34 a.m., deputies...
INDOT Officials Update Knox County Projects
Indiana Department of Transportation officials report one Knox County project as complete, and one is a couple of months from completion. INDOT spokesman Gary Bryan says the extended project is on U.S. 41 near Decker. Bryan also states a now-completed project is the delayed project on State Road 159 north of Bicknell.
'Terrible tragedy' | ISU says 3 students killed, 2 injured in fiery crash near Terre Haute
RILEY, Indiana — Three people died in a fiery crash near Terre Haute Sunday morning. Two others in the car were injured. "All are believed to be ISU students, including several football players," according to a post on Indiana State University's website. The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on...
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 50 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
