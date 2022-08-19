ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WPG Talk Radio

Are ATV joyriders causing problems in your NJ town?

It is illegal for all-terrain vehicles to be driven on paved roads and streets in New Jersey, but this is taking place more than you might imagine. Reports of packs of ATVs, frequently driven by young people, suddenly roaring onto a street or boulevard in a town or city, panicking other drivers and pedestrians, are on the rise across the state. And as quickly as they appeared, the off-road vehicles will then turn down a side street and disappear before police can respond to the scene.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
State
New Jersey State
State
Delaware State
WPG Talk Radio

Thursday NJ weather: Bright and beautiful, warm and not humid

We fall into a pleasant slice of the atmosphere for a couple of days, as sunshine, dry weather, warm temperatures, and low humidity dominate. Of course, drought conditions are still looming over our heads. We need to see some serious rain soon. We are watching two upcoming rain chances aiming for the Garden State: Saturday morning showers, followed by the potential for steadier rain early next week.
ENVIRONMENT
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Weather: Rough Surf, Spotty Showers, Warming Up

A storm system spinning over New England will be New Jersey's main weather driver Wednesday. It will produce clouds. And spotty showers. And it will keep the surf churned up along the Jersey Shore, too. In the coming days, our attention will turn to rising temperatures and humidity levels —...
ENVIRONMENT
WPG Talk Radio

NJ facing 41 lawsuits from veterans home workers over COVID decisions

Having already settled some $69 million worth of nearly 200 COVID-19 claims from families of victims, Gov. Phil Murphy's administration is now being hit with a series of 41 lawsuits from employees of New Jersey's state-run veterans homes in Menlo Park and Paramus. A report by NorthJersey.com said decisions made...
PARAMUS, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Get Educated and Have Fun on NJ Lighthouse Challenge

Looking for a fun-filled, yet educational event you can do with the whole family and friends this fall in New Jersey?. For the 23rd year, New Jersey will host The Lighthouse Challenge the weekend of Oct. 15 and 16, said Pary Tell, chairman of the Lighthouse Keepers of New Jersey, which sponsors the event.
TRAVEL
WPG Talk Radio

First Lawsuit Filed Over South Jersey Stench

The first lawsuit has been filed over that foul stench that blanketed South Jersey for days. A chemical leak from a tanker truck parked at a truck stop off exit 18 on I-295 produced the strong odor of rotten eggs. It sickened an unknown number of people in a 50-mile radius in parts of Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester, and Salem Counties.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

NJ students may have to learn how to stop deadly blood loss

High schools in New Jersey could soon be required to teach students how to keep someone from bleeding out right next to them. Legislation introduced on Aug. 8 by Sen. Joseph Vitale, D-Middlesex, and Sen. M. Teresa Ruiz, D-Essex, would mandate that districts provide instruction on "bleed control" as part of their health and physical education curriculum.
EDUCATION
WPG Talk Radio

Supply chain issues could be bugging NJ consumers for years

It's been well over two years since the coronavirus pandemic started making an impact in New Jersey and elsewhere, and consumers are still seeing significant wait-times related to the goods and services they've counted on for decades. Businesses claim they continue to battle with delays from suppliers both in the...
ECONOMY
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

