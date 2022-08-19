EAGAN, Minn. -- It's year three for Cam Dantzler. Aiming for improved production and a starting job, and during the season's lead-up, dueling with rookie Andrew Booth Jr. at cornerback."One of my goals was to get my confidence back, get my swagger back," said Dantzler. "And I feel like I picked it up this offseason, working with guys like Pat (Peterson), Ron Clark, Morgan Wills, Jordan Bush. Working with those guys made me get my confidence back, that swagger. So my goal was to play my type of game and just be Cam."A common comment on the new Ed Donatell...

