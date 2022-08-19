ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 1

Related
theadvocate.com

Burger King franchisee looking for 300 workers for southwest Louisiana locations

The Burger King locations in southwest Louisiana are looking for employees to fill 300 positions. GPS Hospitality, the franchisee for the eight Lafayette locations and 29 others in Acadiana and the Lake Charles area, is holding a online job fair until 9 p.m. Tuesday to help fill the positions. The company is looking for 50 managers and 250 team members immediately, company officials announced.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Baton Rouge, LA
Lifestyle
City
Baton Rouge, LA
legalreader.com

Two Cars were Damaged by an 18-Wheeler in Baton Rouge, Driver Charged with Careless Driving

Recoverable damages usually address economic loss including lost wages, medical bills, and damage to property. Louisiana – August 8, 2022 – A big rig driver hauling building supplies lost control of his vehicle causing sheets of plywood to fly into two cars in Baton Rouge. One of the vehicles had the windows shattered, body crunched up and the roof caved in, and the other sustained less destruction. The big rig had to be towed away with notable damage as well. Good Samaritans on the scene assisted the driver out of the crushed car. Four individuals from the two cars were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. A Baton Rouge Police Department representative noted that lives are often not spared in these kinds of crashes, and with this type of cargo load the injuries could have been catastrophic. Accident victims should consult with a Baton Rouge car accident attorney to determine next actions toward property replacement and medical costs incurred due to car crash injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Our Lady of the Lake earns Level I trauma center status. Here’s how they got there.

In 2005, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center received a rush of trauma patients as Hurricane Katrina unleashed its wrath on Louisiana. The Lake was overwhelmed, recalled Dr. Tomas Jacome, the hospital’s trauma medical director. At the time, the hospital hadn’t even thought about pursuing any trauma certification from the American College of Surgeons, let alone Level I, the organization’s top status.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Livingston for Aug. 24, 2022

As a 1976 Denham Springs High graduate, I like to keep in touch with my classmates — something that happens on Facebook every day. In recent years, most of my posts have been about by illness and pets. I decided to announce the latest news in my journey in...
LIVINGSTON, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Record#Magnet School#Garage Sale#Canada#Cube World#Lsu#The Wca Rubik#North American
theadvocate.com

This north Lafayette shopping center with its empty anchor space sold for over $4 million

A north Lafayette shopping center that last housed a Winn-Dixie supermarket has been sold for just over $4.13 million, records show. The Evangeline Plaza shopping center at the corner of Pont des Mouton Road and Moss Street was sold to 3803 Lafayette LLC, a company linked to Patrick Sully Barwin of Jackson, Mississippi. Genesis Investment Properties of New Jersey was the seller.
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
WAFB

Smalls Sliders opens doors to Prairieville location this week

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge based cheeseburger joint, Smalls Sliders, is opening its doors to a brand new location in Ascension Parish this week. Located at 17329 Airline Highway in Prairieville, the restaurant opens for business on Thursday, Aug. 25. The eatery focuses specifically on cheeseburger sliders and has...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigates viral video showing fight in downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms that an investigation is underway after a video circulated on social media showing a fight that broke out in downtown Baton Rouge over the weekend. The NAACP Baton Rouge Branch released the following statement:. “We were notified of...
brproud.com

Run, drink, run: False River Beer Mile registration opens

NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – Four beers in four laps. Registration has opened for the False River Beer Mile happening on Oct. 15. Beers will be given out at the starting line and can’t be consumed before the race. Before each lap, runners will drink a 12oz beer within the 10-meter drinking zone.
NEW ROADS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy