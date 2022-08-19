Read full article on original website
Related
STUDY: Carbon dating shows LSU mounds oldest structures in North America
The two large, grassy mounds that are about 20 feet tall, on LSU’s campus, are among the more than 800 man-made, hill-like mounds in Louisiana, built by ancient indigenous people.
theadvocate.com
Ex-Breaux Bridge, UL baseball player hits stride in Hulu series 'Only Murders in the Building'
University of Louisiana at Lafayette alumnus Ryan Broussard went from playing baseball at Park Hardy in Breaux Bridge to playing a baseball player on Broadway. He is currently gaining attention for reprising his role as the son of the character played by Martin Short in the Hulu original series "Only Murders in the Building."
27-Year-Old Kaitlyn Jones Died In A Deadly Car Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a deadly car crash in the 10,000 block of Airline Highway. The crash occurred when a Ford Driven by a 22-year-old struck a metal guardrail along with a concrete pylon. With minor injuries, the driver [..]
theadvocate.com
Burger King franchisee looking for 300 workers for southwest Louisiana locations
The Burger King locations in southwest Louisiana are looking for employees to fill 300 positions. GPS Hospitality, the franchisee for the eight Lafayette locations and 29 others in Acadiana and the Lake Charles area, is holding a online job fair until 9 p.m. Tuesday to help fill the positions. The company is looking for 50 managers and 250 team members immediately, company officials announced.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisiana woman shot 4 times at friends home recalls ordeal; says they are no longer friends
Zalaya Fryer, 18, was shot four times last week at the Himbola Apartments in Lafayette.
legalreader.com
Two Cars were Damaged by an 18-Wheeler in Baton Rouge, Driver Charged with Careless Driving
Recoverable damages usually address economic loss including lost wages, medical bills, and damage to property. Louisiana – August 8, 2022 – A big rig driver hauling building supplies lost control of his vehicle causing sheets of plywood to fly into two cars in Baton Rouge. One of the vehicles had the windows shattered, body crunched up and the roof caved in, and the other sustained less destruction. The big rig had to be towed away with notable damage as well. Good Samaritans on the scene assisted the driver out of the crushed car. Four individuals from the two cars were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. A Baton Rouge Police Department representative noted that lives are often not spared in these kinds of crashes, and with this type of cargo load the injuries could have been catastrophic. Accident victims should consult with a Baton Rouge car accident attorney to determine next actions toward property replacement and medical costs incurred due to car crash injuries.
theadvocate.com
Our Lady of the Lake earns Level I trauma center status. Here’s how they got there.
In 2005, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center received a rush of trauma patients as Hurricane Katrina unleashed its wrath on Louisiana. The Lake was overwhelmed, recalled Dr. Tomas Jacome, the hospital’s trauma medical director. At the time, the hospital hadn’t even thought about pursuing any trauma certification from the American College of Surgeons, let alone Level I, the organization’s top status.
theadvocate.com
Around Livingston for Aug. 24, 2022
As a 1976 Denham Springs High graduate, I like to keep in touch with my classmates — something that happens on Facebook every day. In recent years, most of my posts have been about by illness and pets. I decided to announce the latest news in my journey in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
This north Lafayette shopping center with its empty anchor space sold for over $4 million
A north Lafayette shopping center that last housed a Winn-Dixie supermarket has been sold for just over $4.13 million, records show. The Evangeline Plaza shopping center at the corner of Pont des Mouton Road and Moss Street was sold to 3803 Lafayette LLC, a company linked to Patrick Sully Barwin of Jackson, Mississippi. Genesis Investment Properties of New Jersey was the seller.
theadvocate.com
Inside the mental training sessions designed to change LSU football players' mindsets
Earlier this summer, Jack Bech held a string between his fingers. A hex nut dangled from the bottom. Bech, one of LSU’s sophomore wide receivers, was supposed to think about the nut turning in circles without moving his hand. “The ball would start doing what you were thinking,” Bech...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge hospital awarded Level One trauma center status
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical has been verified as a Level One adult trauma center by the American College of Surgeons (ACS), making it the first in the region and third in the state of Louisiana. “This is a big deal for...
brproud.com
Did you win? Winning ticket purchased in Baton Rouge worth $50,000 remains unclaimed
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Someone has a little over one month to collect $50,000 from the Louisiana Lottery. An unknown individual has a ticket worth that amount of money from a Louisiana Lottery Powerball drawing that took place on March 28. The Louisiana Lottery says that “the winning...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
'We're both over the moon excited': Trina Edwards on her engagement to John Alario
Long time state legislator John Alario, 78, popped the question, and as she said she would, Trina Edwards, widow of former Gov. Edwin Edwards, accepted Alario's proposal of marriage. "We haven't picked a date or made any decisions yet," Edwards said regarding the engagement. "We are both over-the-moon excited." Edwards...
Smalls Sliders opens doors to Prairieville location this week
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge based cheeseburger joint, Smalls Sliders, is opening its doors to a brand new location in Ascension Parish this week. Located at 17329 Airline Highway in Prairieville, the restaurant opens for business on Thursday, Aug. 25. The eatery focuses specifically on cheeseburger sliders and has...
theadvocate.com
Our Views: There's a lot to worry about from Mother Nature, even in a pause in hurricanes
We’re not trying to jinx anything, but we’re as happy as anyone that this has been so far a very quiet hurricane season for the Gulf Coast. But there is no question that people are right to worry about what will happen during the traditionally more active months.
brproud.com
BRPD investigates viral video showing fight in downtown Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms that an investigation is underway after a video circulated on social media showing a fight that broke out in downtown Baton Rouge over the weekend. The NAACP Baton Rouge Branch released the following statement:. “We were notified of...
brproud.com
Run, drink, run: False River Beer Mile registration opens
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – Four beers in four laps. Registration has opened for the False River Beer Mile happening on Oct. 15. Beers will be given out at the starting line and can’t be consumed before the race. Before each lap, runners will drink a 12oz beer within the 10-meter drinking zone.
It wasn’t on the market. But when owners of one of Mississippi’s oldest houses were offered cash for it, they took the offer.
The Gov. Holmes House, built in 1794 and one of the oldest structures in Mississippi, has new owners. Michael and Eugenie Cates have sold the house at 207 S. Wall St., to Gene and Mary Lou Perkins of New Roads, Louisiana. The Cates lived in and loved the Gov. Holmes...
‘Domestic situation’ leads to shooting overnight near Gardere Lane, deputies say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was shot in the leg late Monday night after a domestic incident, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The shooting happened just before midnight Aug. 22 on Leake Avenue, off of Gardere Lane. Deputies reported “there was a...
theadvocate.com
Who planted the live oaks on UL Lafayette’s campus? Curious Louisiana explores their history.
Lafayette native Pat Trahan took up walking between her job in Lafayette's Oil Center and her home near downtown a few years ago, exercise that afforded her the opportunity to cross the campus of her alma mater, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. “UL has a really nice campus,” she...
Comments / 1