Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
Inside the mental training sessions designed to change LSU football players' mindsets
Earlier this summer, Jack Bech held a string between his fingers. A hex nut dangled from the bottom. Bech, one of LSU’s sophomore wide receivers, was supposed to think about the nut turning in circles without moving his hand. “The ball would start doing what you were thinking,” Bech...
theadvocate.com
Book excerpt: Tommy Hodson enjoyed unprecedented four-year career as LSU's quarterback
All-SEC 1986-89 Tommy Hodson’s LSU career didn’t exactly get off to a Hall of Fame start. He had to redshirt in 1985 after surgery to repair the ulna nerve in his throwing elbow. And when he did finally get on the field as a redshirt freshman in the 1986 season opener against No. 7-ranked Texas A&M, his first three passes were wildly off the mark.
theadvocate.com
D'Wanye Winfield's future college role is debatable. For Lutcher he's QB, leader.
Lutcher football coach Dwain Jenkins bristles at suggestions from college recruiters who want to deliberate on the future position of his quarterback D’Wanye Winfield. There’s also the head-scratcher from Jenkins’ perspective that the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Winfield’s a step slow for the position. Jenkins’ emphatic response to...
theadvocate.com
LSU's Kayshon Boutte named preseason first-team All-American
LSU receiver Kayshon Boutte was named preseason first-team All-American on Monday by The Associated Press, despite having missed the final seven games of last season with an ankle injury. Boutte, now a junior, has appeared to be back at full speed in preseason camp. At the time of his injury,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
Jay Johnson says Gavin Dugas, along with other newcomers, could see time in middle infield
Both newcomers and returners are expected to contribute to LSU's middle infield, the source of many of its defensive struggles last season. The Tigers finished their season at the bottom of the Southeastern Conference in fielding percentage. LSU will need to replace Cade Doughty at second base and Jacob Berry...
theadvocate.com
New LSU baseball assistants elaborate on their new roles: 'Being great is very very boring'
LSU's new assistant baseball coaches, Wes Johnson and Josh Jordan, addressed the media for the first time Monday. Johnson, who had been the pitching coach for the Minnesota Twins since 2018, previously coached at Mississippi State and Arkansas before he left the college game. “I enjoyed my time with professional...
theadvocate.com
Ckleby Givens is showing himself to be Southern's budding defensive star
Southern coach Eric Dooley said he thought defensive end Ckleby Givens could help the Jaguars right away when he signed the District 1-5A Defensive MVP out of Captain Shreve in December. Givens didn’t even wait for the season start to get noticed. The 6-feet-2, 230-pound freshman sparked a goal...
theadvocate.com
This Madison Prep senior has packed on extra pounds to make an impact on offense and defense
The time is now for Treylan James, a two-way senior standout for Madison Prep Academy. It has been eight months since Madison Prep lost 40-34 to eventual champion Sterlington in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Class 3A playoffs. The loss left a bad taste for Madison Prep and particularly for James, who plays wide receiver and defensive back.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Jamboree changes: Red Stick Rumble moved to Parkview; Central Jamboree at East Iberville
Local schools and fans thought they had this week’s high school football jamboree schedule in their sights. Along came two notable site changes and one date change. The three-game Red Stick Rumble scheduled for Friday at Memorial Stadium will now by held over two nights at Parkview Baptist. Also, construction related concerns has forced the Central Jamboree to move to East Iberville on Friday.
theadvocate.com
What do you need to know about the teams and top players in District 6-3A football
Passed for 1,974 yards with 24 TDs a year ago and now faces key challenges as one of two returning offensive starters for the Cubs. Returning all-state player and a Notre Dame commitment who ranks in Louisiana’s top 10 players for 2023. Brennan Gibson. Port Allen. WR/RB 5-8 150...
theadvocate.com
First-year Walker High volleyball coach ready for jamboree, new season
First-year Walker high volleyball coach Tyler Dixon is almost young enough to pass as a student as he prepares his team for jamboree play next week. However, there is no mistaking his passion for volleyball. Dixon, 25, spent last season as an assistant coach at Denham Springs High before making...
theadvocate.com
Ex-Breaux Bridge, UL baseball player hits stride in Hulu series 'Only Murders in the Building'
University of Louisiana at Lafayette alumnus Ryan Broussard went from playing baseball at Park Hardy in Breaux Bridge to playing a baseball player on Broadway. He is currently gaining attention for reprising his role as the son of the character played by Martin Short in the Hulu original series "Only Murders in the Building."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
Our Lady of the Lake earns Level I trauma center status. Here’s how they got there.
In 2005, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center received a rush of trauma patients as Hurricane Katrina unleashed its wrath on Louisiana. The Lake was overwhelmed, recalled Dr. Tomas Jacome, the hospital’s trauma medical director. At the time, the hospital hadn’t even thought about pursuing any trauma certification from the American College of Surgeons, let alone Level I, the organization’s top status.
theadvocate.com
‘This is all politics’: How a little-known board became Baton Rouge's police reform battleground
For Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul, the road to overhauling a force reeling from the shooting of Alton Sterling four years ago has led time and again to an obscure city board that plays a crucial role in how and whether officers get disciplined. The five-member Baton Rouge Municipal...
theadvocate.com
Thirty-nine undergraduate students complete summer internship at BASF
Thirty-nine students from 13 universities and community colleges across the U.S. participated in paid summer internships at BASF’s site in Geismar. Throughout the summer, the interns learned and interacted in experiential opportunities that allowed them to apply their academic knowledge to real-world situations, a news release said. Beyond working...
theadvocate.com
'We're both over the moon excited': Trina Edwards on her engagement to John Alario
Long time state legislator John Alario, 78, popped the question, and as she said she would, Trina Edwards, widow of former Gov. Edwin Edwards, accepted Alario's proposal of marriage. "We haven't picked a date or made any decisions yet," Edwards said regarding the engagement. "We are both over-the-moon excited." Edwards...
theadvocate.com
New CFO at Our Lady of the Lake, new doctors at Baton Rouge General, Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health
-- Mel Collins has been elected as president of NPC Services. Collins served as NPC’s facility manager since 2004, managing day-to-day operations and administration, operations staff and coordination of contracted services. Collins succeeds Bill Dawson, who retired after 36 years. He earned a bachelor's in civil engineering from LSU.
theadvocate.com
Around Livingston for Aug. 24, 2022
As a 1976 Denham Springs High graduate, I like to keep in touch with my classmates — something that happens on Facebook every day. In recent years, most of my posts have been about by illness and pets. I decided to announce the latest news in my journey in...
theadvocate.com
Our Views: Louisiana charter schools must serve everyone, including low-income students
Louisiana has moved strongly in the direction of charter schools, but too often, these public schools aren't sufficiently serving students of all income levels. Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report last week showing that 18.5% of authorized charter schools are not enrolling enough children from economically disadvantaged homes. Waguespack looked at 108 charter schools serving almost 66,000 students and found that more than 1 in 5 schools failed to meet admission rules aimed at ensuring full access at least once during the past six years.
theadvocate.com
Our Views: There's a lot to worry about from Mother Nature, even in a pause in hurricanes
We’re not trying to jinx anything, but we’re as happy as anyone that this has been so far a very quiet hurricane season for the Gulf Coast. But there is no question that people are right to worry about what will happen during the traditionally more active months.
Comments / 0