Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

D'Wanye Winfield's future college role is debatable. For Lutcher he's QB, leader.

Lutcher football coach Dwain Jenkins bristles at suggestions from college recruiters who want to deliberate on the future position of his quarterback D’Wanye Winfield. There’s also the head-scratcher from Jenkins’ perspective that the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Winfield’s a step slow for the position. Jenkins’ emphatic response to...
LUTCHER, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU's Kayshon Boutte named preseason first-team All-American

LSU receiver Kayshon Boutte was named preseason first-team All-American on Monday by The Associated Press, despite having missed the final seven games of last season with an ankle injury. Boutte, now a junior, has appeared to be back at full speed in preseason camp. At the time of his injury,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Jamboree changes: Red Stick Rumble moved to Parkview; Central Jamboree at East Iberville

Local schools and fans thought they had this week’s high school football jamboree schedule in their sights. Along came two notable site changes and one date change. The three-game Red Stick Rumble scheduled for Friday at Memorial Stadium will now by held over two nights at Parkview Baptist. Also, construction related concerns has forced the Central Jamboree to move to East Iberville on Friday.
CENTRAL, LA
theadvocate.com

First-year Walker High volleyball coach ready for jamboree, new season

First-year Walker high volleyball coach Tyler Dixon is almost young enough to pass as a student as he prepares his team for jamboree play next week. However, there is no mistaking his passion for volleyball. Dixon, 25, spent last season as an assistant coach at Denham Springs High before making...
WALKER, LA
theadvocate.com

Our Lady of the Lake earns Level I trauma center status. Here’s how they got there.

In 2005, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center received a rush of trauma patients as Hurricane Katrina unleashed its wrath on Louisiana. The Lake was overwhelmed, recalled Dr. Tomas Jacome, the hospital’s trauma medical director. At the time, the hospital hadn’t even thought about pursuing any trauma certification from the American College of Surgeons, let alone Level I, the organization’s top status.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Thirty-nine undergraduate students complete summer internship at BASF

Thirty-nine students from 13 universities and community colleges across the U.S. participated in paid summer internships at BASF’s site in Geismar. Throughout the summer, the interns learned and interacted in experiential opportunities that allowed them to apply their academic knowledge to real-world situations, a news release said. Beyond working...
GEISMAR, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Livingston for Aug. 24, 2022

As a 1976 Denham Springs High graduate, I like to keep in touch with my classmates — something that happens on Facebook every day. In recent years, most of my posts have been about by illness and pets. I decided to announce the latest news in my journey in...
LIVINGSTON, LA
theadvocate.com

Our Views: Louisiana charter schools must serve everyone, including low-income students

Louisiana has moved strongly in the direction of charter schools, but too often, these public schools aren't sufficiently serving students of all income levels. Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report last week showing that 18.5% of authorized charter schools are not enrolling enough children from economically disadvantaged homes. Waguespack looked at 108 charter schools serving almost 66,000 students and found that more than 1 in 5 schools failed to meet admission rules aimed at ensuring full access at least once during the past six years.
LOUISIANA STATE

