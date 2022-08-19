Read full article on original website
Related
Honolulu Neighborhood Looks to Expand Hunting to Quell Feral Pig Proliferation
An upscale community in the outskirts of Honolulu, Hawaii, has developed a serious feral pig problem—and the residents are officially fed up. Earlier this month, a neighborhood board that governs the oceanside enclave of Aina Haina issued an edict to rid the area of its pig problem. If approved, the measure will attempt to quell the spread of Aina Haina’s destructive feral pig population by increasing access for local pig hunters.
DOCARE presence ends on Waikiki beach
Officials said Koalani is officially weaned off his mother rocky and since Kaimana Beach is very busy, authorities decided to find him a new, secluded home on Friday, Aug. 19.
KHON2
Food 2Go — My Ohana’s BBQ
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Food 2Go for this Aloha Monday. We’re featuring an upcoming family-operated food spot that’s been serving up delicious locally inspired dishes while creating great family memories in the process. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay...
KITV.com
Made in Hawaii Festival returns to Ala Moana Center November 11-13, bringing over 300 vendors
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The "Made in Hawaii" festival is returning to the Ala Moana Center this year. It will run over the Veterans Day weekend, Friday through Sunday, November 11- 13.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KITV.com
City of Honolulu takes ownership of controversial Leahi Avenue area near Diamond Head
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The City and County of Honolulu now owns the area between Leahi Avenue and Noela Street, effective Monday, Aug. 22. Some residents said it has been a long road to victory and they're ready for both convenient and safer roads.
KITV.com
Pinky's Hempire files lawsuit against Dept of Health and re-opens first store after raid
HONOLULU (KITV)- A Hawaii hemp company is suing the Hawaii Department of Health. In June, Pinky's Hempire shops were raided which forced the company to shut down all five of its locations. Now the business is making a comeback. The Pinky's in Waikiki is open, the only one operating. It's...
KITV.com
Boy, 7, in serious condition after near-drowning at Queen's Beach in Waikiki
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 7-year-old boy is in serious condition after nearly drowning off of Queen's Beach in Waikiki over the weekend. The boy was one of several rescues made by ocean safety lifeguards over the weekend.
Get your andagi! Hawaii’s Okinawan Festival is coming
The festival continues to be one of Hawaii's largest cultural events.
RELATED PEOPLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Controversial development of Coco Palms Resort draws renewed concerns
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A controversial development on Kauai is drawing new concern from some residents. A Planning Commission meeting Tuesday could decide the fate of the iconic Coco Palms Resort at Wailua, which was featured in the Elvis Presley film, ”Blue Hawaii.”. For 30 years, the site has been...
First responders assist with 5 rescues in 1 day
Honolulu Ocean Safety and Honolulu Emergency Medical Services assisted in five five reported rescues today from Waikiki to West Side.
How to make Genki balls, inspire keiki
"The kids, they're the ones that really get into the making of the balls, getting their hands dirty," said Maryann Kobayashi, Genki Ala Wai Project education coordinator.
KITV.com
Couple cleans up the neighborhood -- one piece of trash at a time
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- For the past 12 years, Dave and Judy Anderson start their days at their favorite beach park -- not just to get some sun, but to do their part to beautify their piece of paradise. After both retiring as commanders in the U.S. Navy, the Andersons moved...
IN THIS ARTICLE
honolulumagazine.com
Attention Plant Lovers: Here’s Where to Get Hip House Plants in Honolulu
Summer to us is lovin’ on everything plants. In other words: We’re all about those jungalow vibes at the moment, especially when it comes to bringing it into our own home. And, since the plant lover craze is showing no signs of slowing, Honolulu’s small biz owners have been stepping up with some truly insightful sprouts-centric shops. These destinations aren’t your typical garden centers. They’re sources of inspiration, spaces for gathering and connecting, and even an environmentally focused place to find endangered native plants! The next time you have the need for some seeds, check out these spots.
hawaiinewsnow.com
$15 million approved for teacher-focused affordable housing on Maui
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new affordable housing project dedicated to teachers is moving forward on Maui. State Rep. Angus McKelvey announced $15 million was released for the project’s construction in the Lahainaluna Complex Area, which covers Lahainaluna High School, Princess Nahienaena Elementary, Lahaina Intermediate and King Kamehameha III Elementary.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Longtime Kailua art gallery to call it quits, blames soaring rents
KAILUA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds flocked to Island Treasures Art Gallery on Friday night for a big going-out party. After more than three decades, the beloved Windward Oahu business is closing its doors. “Basically we were hoping to keep the art gallery open and we had been doing a lot better...
Make a livable wage in Hawaii? Odds are you don’t
It is no surprise how expensive Hawaii is. From food costs, childcare, medical, housing or transportation, when living in Hawaii expect to pay more for basic needs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kam Hwy closed in both directions due to brush fire
The Honolulu Police Department reported a road closure due to a brush fire at Kipapa Gulch.
KITV.com
Tuesday Weather: Humid conditions, light winds and an uptick in showers
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Light and variable winds bring humid conditions. Partly to mostly cloudy skies with numerous showers to start on Tuesday, becoming scattered showers by the afternoon. Highs 83 to 88. Trade winds around 15 mph in. Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered windward and mauka showers; isolated showers leeward....
hawaiinewsnow.com
Distributor sues HPD over damage to dozens of sweepstakes machines
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a bitter, decade-long legal and political battle, the Hawaii distributor of sweepstakes gaming machines is suing the HPD for damaging his equipment. The lawsuit alleges that when Honolulu police seized PJY Enteprises LLC’s 77 sweepstakes machines in 2012, the machines were new and in working condition....
KITV.com
Honolulu beats Texas in Little League World Series, moves on to US semifinals
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Little League did it again! The boys from Hawaii on Monday won their third game of the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The game was supposed to start at 1 p.m. Hawaii time, but was delayed because of the weather and extra innings...
Comments / 4