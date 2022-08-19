Read full article on original website
Kortesa Prokovas
4d ago
People need to put their possessions in the truck of their cars and out of view or take them with you. Cars are constantly being targeted and there are still people who don't lock their cars still.
5
me
4d ago
Of course they keep wearing mask because no one going to ask them to take them off.
13
LPG-white
4d ago
Typical suspects!!!! Had enough yet America. The day is coming for this garbage!!!
6
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
VIDEO: Philly police searching for 4 catalytic converter theft suspects involved in shooting
The Philadelphia Police Department has released new surveillance video relating to the shooting of a Germantown man who witnessed a car theft last week.
fox29.com
Man fatally shot in the head outside property in Chester, police say
CHESTER, Pa. - Authorities in the Philadelphia suburb of Chester are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a man. Officers from the City of Chester Police Department were called to the 1000 block of Ward Street around 7:30 p.m. fore reports of a shooting. Police found a...
fox29.com
Video: Four suspects in masks sought after man chasing down catalytic converter thieves is shot
PHILADELPHIA - Police released video of a shooting that erupted when one brave man intervened in an reported catalytic converter theft. It all began when four men were reportedly in the caught of stealing a catalytic converter from a van on West Pomona Street in East Germantown last week. The...
fox29.com
Police: Duo caught on camera firing shots into parked cars on Philadelphia street while making video
PHILADELPHIA - An investigation is underway after police say a video reveals what led to several shot-up cars in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood. Two suspects were reportedly seen on security footage on the 200 block of Louden Street early Thursday morning. Police say one suspect fired a firearm while the other...
morethanthecurve.com
Conshohocken man strikes vehicle with bat during road rage incident, later discovers victim is off duty police officer, police say
This article is courtesy of Keith Heffintrayer | North Penn Now. A Conshohocken man is facing charges after he allegedly struck a vehicle repeatedly with a baseball bat during a road rage incident, only to later learn the victim was an off-duty police officer from an area police department. David...
Police investigate Range Rover possibly involved in Northeast Philadelphia hit-and-run
The impact caused the man to be ejected from his bike. Police say the bike was split in half.
Philly Thieves Stealing Catalytic Converters- If You Have This Car, Watch Out
If you have been victimized of a stolen catalytic converter, you are not alone. Criminals continue to go after people’s cars, stealing their catalytic converter across many cities and suburbs and its because they hold such a high value. Catalytic converters are piece under the car that helps the exhaust system filer out pollutants. All […]
Ranger Rover matching description of vehicle involved in Northeast Philly hit-and-run located
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police released new information about the vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run where two people riding their bicycles were struck overnight in Northeast Philadelphia. One of those victims is now fighting for his life.Investigators located a white Range Rover matching the description of the vehicle involved in the crash Monday afternoon. Eyewitness News cameras were there as investigators were matching parts of the vehicle recovered from the crash to the vehicle found about a half mile away. Police say both bicyclists were hit at the intersection of Bustleton and Cottman Avenues, right outside the entrance to the Roosevelt Mall,...
5 hunting rifles mistakenly delivered to Chester County school due to shipping error
CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- A box of guns was mistakenly delivered to a Delaware County school. Police say five hunting rifles were delivered to Chester High School on West 9th Street due to a shopping error. The address was entered incorrectly and was supposed to be delivered to another West 9th Street address. The package is now at the police department, but many questions remain. Where was the box heading and how was the discovery made? CBS3 will have more information beginning at 4 p.m. on Eyewitness News.
3 men shot in Chester, Delaware County
Video from Chopper 6 showed multiple shell casings and police officers searching the block for evidence.
sauconsource.com
Woman Fell Asleep While Driving on Rt. 212, Rolled Car: Police
Pennsylvania State Police say a Montgomery County woman suffered a suspected minor injury when she allegedly fell alseep behind the wheel of her car while driving on Rt. 212 in Springfield Township, Bucks County, earlier this month. According to a crash report issued by state police at Dublin, 51-year-old Michelle...
MyChesCo
Arrest Warrant Issued for Phoenixville Man Who Violated Court Order
DOYLESTOWN, PA — The Central Bucks Regional Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Michael John Kennedy, a 52-year-old from Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. On August 12, 2022, an arrest warrant was issued for Kennedy on the charge of Contempt for Violation of Order or Agreement after...
MyChesCo
Shooting Victim Succumbs to Injuries, Wilmington Police Investigate
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police continue to investigate a shooting incident that occurred August 16, 2022, at approximately 4:50 p.m. in the 700 block of North Washington Street. Police located a 22-year-old male gunshot victim and a 37-year-old female gunshot victim, who were both transported to the hospital in...
City rejects permit for North Philadelphia block party, calling it a "problem block"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A decades-long tradition in North Philadelphia was denied this year. Organizers of a neighborhood block party say the Philadelphia Police Department rejected their request for a permit.When the block party got denied, it sent shockwaves up and down the block.People who live there told Eyewitness news there are no issues where they live.It's a day every year for about 50 years the 2900 block of North Camac Street looks forward to, their block party, the Saturday before Labor Day."It's annual, it's tradition," Joan Amos said.Amos says it started back with her grandmother and mother, but this year,...
fox29.com
These are the cars most commonly targeted by catalytic converter thieves
PHILADELPHIA - As criminals continue to target catalytic converters in cities and suburbs across the country, mechanics who see the costly damage first-hand shared what models are most commonly picked on. Catalytic converters are part of a vehicle's exhaust system that helps filter out pollutants. They're found on the underside...
One wounded in Pleasantville shooting
Pleasantville police are investigating a shooting that wounded a resident Sunday night. Police were called to Lake Place and Linden Avenue at about 7:25 p.m. by a ShotSpotter alert, Capt. Stacey Schlachter said. Messiah Burton, 19, was found shot in the calf, Schlachter said. He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional...
MyChesCo
Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Philadelphia Gunman
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a gunman who shot at a home on the 1700 block of North 23rd Street. The incident occurred on August 2, 2022, at around 2:11 am. Detectives say that the suspect is a black male with a thin build and braided hair. He was wearing a gray shirt and black sweatpants at the time of the shooting.
Man Killed, Another Hurt In Allentown Double-Shooting: Police
A 28-year-old man was killed and another man hurt in a double-shooting in Allentown over the weekend, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a shooting on South 15th Street and Union Street found two men with gunshot wounds around 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, Allentown police said. Both...
Crews battle house fire in Yeadon, Delaware County
It took crews about a half hour to get the fire under control in Yeadon, Pennsylvania.
fox29.com
Bank executive dies after being struck by stray bullet while driving in Delaware, officials say
WILMINGTON, Del. - Officials say a bank executive in Delaware has died after being hit by a stray bullet while driving. News outlets report that Carrie Mondell was shot on Tuesday, just before 5 p.m. in Wilmington. Mondell was hit by a stray bullet and crashed her car. Mondell, who...
