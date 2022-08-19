PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police released new information about the vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run where two people riding their bicycles were struck overnight in Northeast Philadelphia. One of those victims is now fighting for his life.Investigators located a white Range Rover matching the description of the vehicle involved in the crash Monday afternoon. Eyewitness News cameras were there as investigators were matching parts of the vehicle recovered from the crash to the vehicle found about a half mile away. Police say both bicyclists were hit at the intersection of Bustleton and Cottman Avenues, right outside the entrance to the Roosevelt Mall,...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO