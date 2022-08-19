ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Mike Dean Admits ‘Disappointing’ Decision in the Chelsea vs Tottenham Game

By Charlie Webb
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28QENo_0hNAMJ0Y00

Mike Dean has admitted that Cristian Romero should've been sent off against Chelsea for pulling Marc Cucurella's hair.

Mike Dean has admitted that Cristian Romero should've been sent off against Chelsea for pulling Marc Cucurella's hair.

Despite it being nearly a week since it happened, the Chelsea vs Tottenham game is still the talk of the town.

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte are set to receive a touchline ban and fine for their actions after the final whistle.

However, none of this would've happened if Cristian Romero had been rightfully sent off for pulling Marc Cucurella's hair moments before Spurs' last-minute equaliser.

When watching the game, it looked pretty clear that Mike Dean, who was on VAR, was going to send Anthony Taylor over to the monitor to review the incident and send Romer off

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23raZZ_0hNAMJ0Y00

IMAGO / Sportimage

Unfortunately, that didn't happen and the game resumed, with Harry Kane rescuing a point for Conte's side seconds later.

The referees have faced a lot of backlash after this decision, so much so that Dean is not on VAR duty for the upcoming game week.

Speaking in his Daily Mail column , the VAR referee said that he made a mistake not advising Taylor to review the hair pull.

"No referee wants to be driving home from a game knowing they should have made a different call. Sometimes in hindsight, you realise you could have acted differently.

"For the second goal by Harry Kane, I asked referee Anthony Taylor to wait while I looked at the incident involving Tottenham's Cristian Romero and Chelsea's Marc Cucurella.

IMAGO / PA Images

"I could not award a free-kick as VAR, but I could recommend to Taylor that he visit the referee review area to consider a possible red card. In the few seconds I had to study Romero pulling Cucurella's hair, I didn't deem it a violent act.

"I've since studied the footage, spoken to other referees and, upon reflection, I should have asked Taylor to visit his pitch-side monitor to take a look for himself. The referee on field always has the final say.

"It goes to show that no matter how experienced you are, and I've spent more than two decades as a Premier League official, you are always learning.

"It's disappointing for me as this was one incident in an otherwise very good weekend from our officials."

Read More Chelsea Stories

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wilfried Zaha
Person
Marc Cucurella
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Michy Batshuayi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tottenham Game#Spurs#Daily Mail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
9K+
Post
639K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy