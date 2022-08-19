Allegations mount against Dan Price, ex-CEO who set $70K minimum wage

Dan Price, a former Seattle CEO who made headlines worldwide by raising his employees' salary to a minimum of $70,000, has been accused of assaulting multiple women — and now, one of the allegations includes rape.

Driving the news: The New York Times published a bombshell report Thursday in which a woman accused Price of raping her while she was under the influence of drugs.

Police have referred the case to prosecutors, but charges had yet to be filed as of Thursday, per the Times.

Catch up quick: On Wednesday, the day before the Times' story was published, Price abruptly resigned as CEO of Gravity Payments, the Seattle-based credit-card processing company he founded with his brother in 2004.

Price wrote the same day on Twitter that he needed to focus on fighting what he called "false allegations."

In a statement to the Times, Price said he "never physically or sexually abused anyone."

Price didn't respond to Axios' attempts to contact him Thursday.

Context: Price's resignation and the allegations of rape and assault follow years of internet fame and media fanfare — where he gradually built an esteemed reputation as a poster child for corporate social responsibility.

However, he's been accused of mistreating women before. Here's a timeline of some of the primary allegations against Price...

Sexual misconduct allegations against Dan Price

December 2015: Bloomberg reported that, in a videotaped TEDx talk, Price's ex-wife, Kristie Colón, spoke of being beaten and waterboarded by her ex-husband, although she didn't specifically name Price.

Price told Bloomberg the abuse "never happened."

While the video wasn't publicly released in 2015, the Times posted an excerpt in its Thursday story.

Around December 2020: In a new allegation detailed by the Times, Serena Jowers, a fitness coach, said Price pulled up pornography on their third date, then pressured her to have sex after she resisted watching it.

Jowers then realized Price was recording the two of them having sex — something she didn't want or agree to, she told the Times.

Three other women also told the Times they learned Price had filmed them without their knowledge.

April 2021: Kacie Margis, a model and artist who was dating Price at the time, told police that Price penetrated her even after she declined to have sex with him, per the Times .

Margis said she had taken a cannabis edible beforehand and told Price she was tired and wanted to go to bed, according to the Times' reporting.

Police in Palm Springs, California, said Monday that they had referred the case to local prosecutors, recommending that Price be charged with raping a victim who was drugged, the Times reported.

January 2022 : A woman in Seattle told police that Price tried to kiss her, then grabbed her throat after she pushed him away.

Price was charged with misdemeanor assault and reckless driving in connection with this incident. He pleaded not guilty and the case remains ongoing.

Other allegations

April 2015: Price's brother, Lucas Price, filed a lawsuit accusing Dan Price of violating Lucas' rights as a minority shareholder, including by "pay[ing] himself excessive compensation."

A judge later ruled in Dan Price's favor and ordered his brother to pay his attorney's fees.

February 2016: Court filings revealed that Price didn't make "probably $50,000" in 2011, as he claimed in a 2015 interview, but close to $1 million, Geekwire reported .

Price said on Twitter that he just misspoke.

July 2016: Price's employees appear to surprise him by buying him a Tesla, an act that Price and his company promoted online as showing how much his workers appreciated him.

But in the Times' article, multiple people said the idea for the Tesla gift didn’t really come from workers.

The intrigue: Price cultivated his social media presence with the help of a ghostwriter, Mike Rosenberg, per the N.Y. Times.

Rosenberg, a former real estate reporter, had resigned from The Seattle Times in 2019 after a Brooklyn-based writer accused him of sending her a sexually explicit message .

The National Sexual Assault Hotline is available 24/7 via 1-800-656-4673 or online chat . Learn more at RAINN.org .