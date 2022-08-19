Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
One-third of estimated 115M Indian crypto users concerned about regulations
India is now home to an estimated 115 million cryptocurrency investors despite a historically negative attitude toward the sector from the government, according to new data. The latest gauge on the number of users in India comes from cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin, which released the findings of its ‘Into The Cryptoverse India Report’ survey on Tuesday. The estimated 115 million crypto users represent around 15% of the Indian population aged between 18 and 60.
CoinTelegraph
South Korean financial majors want to create virtual assets exchange in 2023: Report
Samsung Securities is among seven large South Korean securities companies that have applied for government approval to create a virtual assets exchange, according to a report in South Korean publication Newspim. The companies aim to create a corporation to open an exchange in the first half of next year. Newspim quoted an unidentified executive as saying that discussions on the project are now being finalized.
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just 10 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just over one week.
CoinTelegraph
Australia’s new government finally signals its crypto regulation stance
Three months after being elected into power, the Australian Labor Party (ALP) has finally broken its silence on how it’s planning to approach crypto regulation. Treasurer Jim Chalmers announced a “token mapping” exercise, which was one of the 12 recommendations in a senate inquiry report last year on “Australia as a Technology and Financial Center.” The report was warmly welcomed by the industry which has been anxiously waiting to see if the ALP government would embrace it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinTelegraph
Fed teases master accounts for crypto banks: Law Decoded, Aug. 15-22
Last week, the United States Federal Reserve Board turned its eye to banks and crypto, making (or promising to make) several clarifications, one of them pretty long-awaited. It announced that the final version of guidelines for reserve banks to access Reserve Bank master accounts and services is ready. For crypto,...
CoinTelegraph
NFT lending protocol Bend DAO proposes emergency changes amid credit crisis
On Monday, developers of decentralized nonfungible tokens (NFTs) borrowing and lending protocol Bend DAO proposed new emergency measures in an attempt to stabilize the ecosystem. The same day, it was revealed that the project had just as little as 15 wrapped Ether (wETH) worth $23,715 to pay back lenders. Approximately 15,000 ETH was lent using the mechanism. To save the protocol from a credit crisis, the Bend Dao dev team suggested that the liquidation threshold for collateral would be constrained to 70% of the loan value, down from 85%.
CoinTelegraph
BTC to lose $21K despite miners’ capitulation exit? 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts a new week fresh from a new multi-week low amid a return of highly nervous sentiment. After dipping below $21,000 over the weekend, the largest cryptocurrency is consolidating around 10% lower than a week ago, and the fear across crypto markets is clearly visible. As some call...
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum community splits over solutions for transaction censorship
The Ethereum community has been divided over how to best respond to the threat of protocol-level transaction censorship in the wake of the United States government sanctions on Tornado Cash-linked addresses. Over the last week, Ethereum community members have proposed social slashing or even a user-activated soft fork (UASF) as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinTelegraph
Warren Buffett pivots to US Treasurys — A bad omen for Bitcoin price?
Warren Buffett has put most of Berkshire Hathaway’s cash in short-term United States Treasury bills, now that they offer as much as 3.27% in yields. But while the news does not concern Bitcoin (BTC) directly, it may still be a clue to the downside potential for its price in the short term.
CoinTelegraph
BendDAO contract now has only 15 ETH left to pay lenders
Lending protocol BendDAO has run out of Wrapped Ether (wETH) in its contract. At the time of writing, the contract only has 15 wETH to pay lenders and an estimated 15,000 Ether (ETH) left to be paid to lenders. Researcher NFTStatistics.eth dissected the issue in a Twitter thread, highlighting that...
CoinTelegraph
Plaintiff in Coinbase lawsuit raises issues of account lockouts, crypto as a security
One user has filed a class-action lawsuit against crypto exchange Coinbase on behalf of account and wallet holders “who have had their accounts breached and incurred losses arising from the unauthorized transfer of assets.”. In an Aug. 15 filing in the U.S. district court for the Northern District of...
CoinTelegraph
PayPal adds to list of crypto heavy hitters on the TRUST network
Crypto-friendly digital payments giant PayPal has been added to the Travel Rule Universal Solution Technology (TRUST) network, joining a host of big names in crypto that have moved to comply with digital asset travel rules. The announcement comes two months after the payments giant rolled out infrastructure enabling users to...
CoinTelegraph
Acala community votes to burn 2.97 billion of erroneously minted aUSD stablecoin
According to a new post by Acala Network co-founder Bette Chen, the community has voted to burn 2.97 billion worth of Acala USD (aUSD) stablecoin. Acala is a decentralized finance platform built on the Polkadot (DOT) ecosystem. The week prior, the price of aUSD fell to less than $0.01 from its dollar peg after it was discovered that 3.022 billion aUSD had been erroneously minted through a misconfiguration of the iBTC/aUSD liquidity pool, which went live on August 14.
CoinTelegraph
Summer doldrums? Crypto volumes are down 55%, according to CoinShares
Crypto investment products registered minor weekly outflows last week as volumes plunged to their second-lowest levels of the year, signaling weak demand among institutional investors during the tail end of summer. Outflows from digital asset investment products totaled $8.7 million in the week ending Sunday, CoinShares reported Monday. Bitcoin (BTC)...
CoinTelegraph
This platform makes transfers cheaper, opens access to digital assets, and protects consumers
Across the globe, citizens in many countries still face high costs of money transfers both domestically and internationally. That's why digital assets have become the logical solution to answer this challenge — as a decentralized store of value that could enable everyday transactions, regardless of borders. Unfortunately, despite its positioning to level the playing field, many users face high fees when they're trying to use digital assets.
CoinTelegraph
What crashed the crypto relief rally? | Find out now on The Market Report
On this week’s “The Market Report” show, Cointelegraph’s resident experts discuss some of the main factors that contributed to the collapse of this bear market rally. To kick things off, we broke down the latest news in the markets this week. Bitcoin (BTC) to lose $21K...
CoinTelegraph
Average Bitcoin transaction fee drops under $1 as network difficulty recovers
The average transaction fees on the Bitcoin (BTC) blockchain fell below $1.00 for the first time in over two years, further strengthening its use case as a viable mainstream financial system. High transaction fees over blockchain networks work against the users, especially when making low-value transactions. For example, transaction fees...
CoinTelegraph
Tornado Cash saga highlights legal issues affecting the crypto market
Things have not been looking too good for the crypto market in recent months, with the market seemingly being gripped by one piece of bad news after another. To this point, on Aug. 8, the United States Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued legal sanctions against digital currency mixer Tornado Cash.
CoinTelegraph
Metaverse promises: Future of Web3 or just a market gimmick?
The Metaverse as a concept is an attempt to fuse physical reality, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) into one seamless and immersive experience. The term “metaverse” was first used in Neil Stephenson’s 1982 cyberpunk novel Snow Crash. Stephenson’s metaverse was a virtual place where characters could go to escape a dreary totalitarian reality. Some of the key attributes of the Metaverse include:
CoinTelegraph
Seedify announces cross-chain integrations with the Ethereum network to boost growth
The long-awaited Ethereum merge will most likely occur in September this year. This will be the largest fundamental shift in the history of crypto. The network has suffered an immense increase in traffic and uncontrolled spikes in gas fees. The merge will ultimately alleviate these bottlenecks, making the network even more secure and less energy-intensive by switching from the proof-of-work to the proof-of-stake framework.
Comments / 0